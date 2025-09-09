Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 09:30 Uhr
Huawei Tops Global Wearable Market for Two Consecutive Quarters

Huawei Claims Top Spot in 2025 H1 Global Wearable Market

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei topped the global wearable market in Q2 2025, with a market share of 20.2%, making it the second consecutive quarter that the company ranked first, according to industry authority IDC.

Huawei Tops Global Wearable Market for Two Consecutive Quarters

Huawei wearables have drawn acclaim for their stylish designs, cutting-edge health and fitness features, and trailblazing smart experiences. These products include the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Series, which is compact but packed with powerful features, and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, which introduced the game-changing TruSense system. There's also the HUAWEI WATCH 5 Series, which offers two all-new battery modes, and the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Series, which supports high-level Dive, Golf, and Expedition modes. Not to be forgotten either is HUAWEI WATCH D2, the first smart watch to support wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM). And it has been registered with China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and is compliant with the EU's medical device regulations as well.

Huawei will host a product launch in Paris, France on September 19, themed "Ride the Wind," which will see the unveiling of highly-anticipated wearable products, including the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2, and HUAWEI WATCH D2.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768446/Huawei_Tops_Global_Wearable_Market_for_Two_Consecutive_Quarters.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-tops-global-wearable-market-for-two-consecutive-quarters-302550374.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
