Temenos Named Overall Winner in IDC FinTech Real Results 2025

Temenos also the winner for Bank Deposit Transformation with Credem and listed in the 2025 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 25

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Sept. 09, 2025, as well as being recognized as the winner in the Bank Deposit Transformation category. Temenos was also listed among the Top 25 solution providers in the IDC FinTech Rankings 2025.

The IDC FinTech Real Results recognize IT providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable, and future enabling change at a client financial institution. Temenos received its award for a successful project to modernize the mobile banking channels of Credito Emiliano S.p.A., a top 10 Italian bank.

The 2025 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 25 is a Fortune 500-style ranking which categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology. Those featured represent organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

Marc DeCastro, Research Director, IDC, commented: "We congratulate Temenos for being named in the Top 25 of the 2025 IDC FinTech rankings, demonstrating its commitment to innovation at the forefront of the financial services industry. In addition, Temenos was named Overall Winner in IDC's Real Results for the strong, measurable results of its work to modernize the mobile offerings of Italian bank Credem."

William Moroney, Chief Revenue Officer, Temenos added: "We're proud to be recognized by IDC for the real impact we're making in banking. This award reflects how our technology helps banks like Credem deliver faster, smarter, and more intuitive digital experiences for their customers. It's a great example of how innovation and partnership can drive meaningful change."

Using Temenos Digital as SaaS, Credem was able to rapidly develop and launch a series of new mobile banking apps which offer a simple, secure, and intuitive user experience. With the first new app launched in just nine months, reduced to four for subsequent launches, Credem has seen consistent annual growth in mobile app usage of around 30%. The bank now has over 550,000 customers actively using its apps, 95% of total transactions run on digital channels and 57% of digital banking is on mobile only.

Andrea Ferrari, Head of Touchpoints, Credem, said: "At Credem, we are evolving our business model, pushing very strongly towards a full omnichannel service, with an optimal mix between human and digital to meet the highest and most demanding client needs. Temenos has played a key part in this, enabling us to build innovative digital banking services that will help us to strengthen our ties with our customers and differentiate ourselves in a competitive market."

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download here.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class modular solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology - on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS - to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

Media Contacts Scott Rowe & Michael Anderson Temenos Global Public Relations Tel: +44 20 7423 3857 Email: press@temenos.com Gabriel Goonetillake Temenos Team at Edelman Smithfield Tel: +44 203 047 2138 Temenos@EdelmanSmithfield.com