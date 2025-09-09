The Luxembourg startup's newest product is a portable, dry and wet cleaning system with 2.45 m wide brushes, designed to be operated by a single person.Solarcleano, a Luxembourg-based solar panel cleaning systems specialist, has launched L1, a portable and semi-automatic cleaning system with 2.45 m wide brushes and support for both dry and wet cleaning capabilities. It has a cleaning speed of 40 m/min and is designed to be operated by a single person. "Our latest officially released product is designed for large-scale projects and trackers," Loris Sablone, Marketing Coordinator, Solarcleano, ...

