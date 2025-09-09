As part of its global product launch event "Infinite Power Starting from Zero," Autel Energy introduced a high-power charging system from the MaxiCharger DT1000 series, integrating Phoenix Contact's latest 1,000A liquid-cooled CCS Type 2 cable and connector system.

Autel Energy showcased the MaxiCharger DT1000 terminal integrating Phoenix Contact's latest liquid-cooled CCS2 cable and connector.

This marks the first integration of Phoenix Contact's 1,000A CCS2 technology into the MaxiCharger DT1000 series-expanding its capability to serve high-power applications such as heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets or even high-performance passenger cars, while enhancing thermal stability and system-level compatibility.

"By integrating Phoenix Contact's new CCS2 connector into our MaxiCharger DT1000, we can bring this technology into a complete system from modular cabinets to dispensers enabling the highest charging performance on CCS where it's needed today." said Andreas Lastei, Vice President of Autel Energy Europe. "At the same time, this partnership shows how essential strong collaboration is in our industry. Only by working together can we bring the best solutions to market and make e-mobility truly mass market."

High-Power Charging with Commercially Proven Standards

Phoenix Contact's new system is an integrated liquid-cooled cable and connector platform, with optimized conductors and water-glycol cooling loop ensuring stable thermal performance. The cable design supports continuous 800 A and 1,000 A boost operation while remaining lightweight and flexible for operator handling, paired with the connector's Pt1000 temperature sensors, insulation monitoring, and IP67 protection.

"With the new generation of the cooled CCS HPC connector, Phoenix Contact delivers a charging power of up to 1 MW in boost mode, significantly narrowing the performance gap between CCS and MCS charging stations," said Dipl.-Ing. Joachim Pucker, Senior Director E-Mobility Sales Network at Phoenix Contact. "While this does not make the MCS standard obsolete, it broadens the application range of CCS-based charging solutions and helps reduce the costs of infrastructure expansion, particularly for long-haul transportation. Together with Autel, we have integrated this technology into the highly efficient MaxiChargers to ensure an optimal charging experience for customers."

System Architecture and Operational Impact

This product within the MaxiCharger DT1000 series integrates Phoenix Contact's 1,000 A liquid-cooled CCS2 connector to meet Autel's design goals in sustained high-current delivery, efficient thermal management, and system-level compatibility. Built on modular power electronics architecture, the system supports flexible scaling from mid-range configurations to megawatt-level deployments, adapting to various site requirements.

Liquid cooling is applied to the connector interface, ensuring stable thermal performance during prolonged high-load operation. The MaxiCharger DT1000 series can be deployed alongside Autel MaxiCharger latest Liquid-Cooled modules including the MaxiCharger DS600L and DS600/480 offering flexible system configurations to meet varying site and performance requirements.

Designed for real-world deployment, the MaxiCharger DT1000 series minimizes infrastructure complexity and footprint while maximizing equipment utilization in high-throughput locations such as intercity bus terminals, logistics hubs, and high-throughput fleet depots.

This collaboration highlights how proven high-current CCS2 technology can accelerate infrastructure readiness today, while preparing the industry for the megawatt-class demands of tomorrow. For Autel, it marks another step in building Europe's most flexible and future-proof charging ecosystem.

About Autel

Autel Europe provides intelligent EV charging solutions for residential, commercial, and public applications. Its MaxiCharger series offers reliable, high-performance AC and DC chargers with a strong focus on safety, interoperability, and ease of deployment. Today, Autel Europe serves customers in 33 countries across the continent, supporting the transition to sustainable mobility with flexible and future-oriented charging infrastructure.

About Phoenix Contact

Phoenix Contact is a global leader in industrial connection and automation technology. The company's e-mobility division specializes in high-current charging connectors and systems for electric vehicles and infrastructure providers worldwide.

