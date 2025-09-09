Pheon Therapeutics Bolsters Board of Directors with Oncology R&D Expert Dr. Samuel Blackman

Dr. Blackman is an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Google Ventures and a former senior pharma executive with a track record of leading the development of innovative cancer therapies

Oncology expertise spans proof-of-biology studies, biomarker development, and clinical-stage decision-making from first-in-human studies through approval

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pheon Therapeutics (Pheon), a clinical-stage leading Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) specialist developing next-generation ADCs for a wide range of hard-to-treat cancers, today announced the appointment of accomplished oncology expert and biotech innovator, Samuel Blackman, MD, PhD, as an independent, Non-Executive Director to its Board.

As a physician-scientist and entrepreneur, Dr. Blackman brings a wealth of experience spanning industry and clinical research. He joined Google Ventures as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence on March 31, 2025. He is the former founder and head of R&D at Day One?Biopharmaceuticals, a company developing targeted treatments for people of all ages with serious diseases. Dr. Blackman has held senior roles across varied organizations, from global pharmaceutical companies like Merck and GlaxoSmithKline to venture-backed startups such as Mavupharma, Silverback Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Cyrus Mozayeni, MD, Chief Executive Officer at Pheon, said: "Sam brings deep expertise in oncology drug development to the Board as we head into our next exciting chapter as a clinical-stage company. With a proven track record of innovation across industry and clinical research, Sam will be an invaluable addition to our team. His experience in driving targeted therapies, particularly in complex cancers, aligns perfectly with our mission to develop breakthrough ADCs for patients with unmet medical needs. We look forward to his contribution as we advance our pipeline and deliver transformative treatments."

Pheon is making significant progress in advancing its clinical ADC programs targeting a novel, first-in-class target with optimal characteristics, including high expression in multiple solid tumors of high unmet need and low expression in normal healthy tissue, coupled with a clinically validated potent cytotoxic payload. This appointment strengthens Pheon's leadership team as the company progresses its lead ADC candidate through Phase 1 clinical trials and prepares to initiate additional programs targeting difficult-to-treat solid tumors. Dr. Blackman's extensive background in oncology drug development, spanning small molecules, ADCs, and immuno-oncology, will provide critical strategic guidance as Pheon scales its R&D and clinical operations.

Samuel Blackman, incoming Non-Executive Director at Pheon, commented: "Pheon is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in ADC science, and this deeply resonates with my approach to innovation. I am honored to join at this critical inflection point and look forward to supporting the team as it advances its programs through the clinic."

Clinically trained in pediatric hematology/oncology with a subspecialty in pediatric neuro-oncology, his career has focused on driving the development of novel cancer therapeutics across pediatric and adult oncology, including expertise in small-molecule targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, CAR-T cells, and innovative immuno-oncology agents. His industry experience includes leading proof-of-biology studies, biomarker program development, and using human experimental models to inform early significant decisions in oncology drug development.

In addition to his scientific career, Dr. Blackman is an accomplished storyteller, having performed multiple solo shows and won two GrandSLAMs at The Moth. He also serves on the boards of Bonum Therapeutics, The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, and Presage Biosciences, Inc.

About Pheon Therapeutics

Pheon Therapeutics is a clinical stage Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) specialist developing a pipeline of ADCs, based on novel targets and novel linker payloads, to treat solid tumors. Pheon's clinical programs include first-in-class ADCs targeting a novel target that is highly overexpressed in solid tumors across a broad range of hard-to-treat cancer types. Pheon is backed by expert, specialist healthcare investors TCGX, Atlas Venture, BVF Partners, Brandon Capital, Forbion, Lightspeed Venture Partners (Lightspeed), Perceptive Advisors, and Research Corporation Technologies. Pheon has a world-class, proven leadership team that brings together the best of ADC engineering, clinical and managerial expertise, and track record. For further information, please visit www.pheontx.com

