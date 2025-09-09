Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to introduce the Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, available in late September 2025. It is the world's first autofocus 135mm F1.4 prime lens designed for full-frame mirrorless.

The Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art is a large-aperture, medium telephoto lens with uncompromising resolution for a crystal-clear image and exceptional bokeh for a smooth, blurred background. As the longest focal length prime lens in the Art F1.4 series for full-frame mirrorless cameras, this lens is ideal for professional photographers specializing in wedding and fashion portraiture, and for photographers aiming to produce portraits of the highest overall quality. The fast F1.4 aperture is designed to create exceptionally smooth, beautiful bokeh, while the 135mm focal length will provide an immersive sense of depth. This compression effect, characteristic of telephoto lenses, enhances the composition by helping the subject stand out against the background, making this lens ideal for portrait photographers aiming to take their work to the next level.

Swift, accurate autofocus is driven by Sigma's HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor, allowing for fast subject acquisition and tracking. Several features support a variety of shooting styles, such as an intuitive de-clickable aperture ring, and customizable AFL buttons located on the side and top of the lens.

Outstanding edge-to-edge resolution is achieved, even at maximum aperture, by adopting an optical design of 17 elements in 13 groups, including 4 FLD and 2 aspherical glass elements. Aberrations are thoroughly corrected, and flare and ghosting are kept to a minimum.

Build quality is exceptional, as is characteristic of the Sigma Art line. The lens features a gasketed mounting surface, water and oil-repellent coating on the front element, and an overall dust and splash-resistant structure that helps maintain lens performance in challenging environments.

The Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art lens will be available in late September at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $1,899 USD.

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount Supplied accessories: Lens Hood LH1126-01, Front Cap LCF-105 IV, Rear Cap LCR III, Pouch,

Tripod Socket TS-181, Protective Cover PT-61, Shoulder Strap Launch: September 25, 2025

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

Revolutionizing portraits with the world's first* AF 135mm F1.4.

The Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art is the world's first 135mm autofocus lens to achieve a maximum aperture of F1.4, delivering exceptional expressive capabilities for portrait photography. Its unrivaled large bokeh and stunning resolution that renders every detail create an extraordinary sense of depth and dimensionality. The natural perspective and moderate shooting distance unique to 135mm, combined with the rich bokeh of the bright F1.4 aperture, make the subject stand out and render on an entirely different level compared to conventional 135mm F1.8 lenses. Built on extensive expertise gained from developing numerous F1.4 prime lenses, this new 135mm lens from Sigma sets a new standard in portrait photography.

* As of September 2025, by Sigma.

KEY FEATURES

Large bokeh for powerful visual expression

Unmatched large bokeh opens up new expressive possibilities

The most notable feature of the Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art is its extremely large bokeh. The effective aperture diameter* of the 135mm F1.4 lens produces exceptional bokeh, which is larger than that of the Sigma 105mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art known as "Bokeh Master," and is comparable to that of the Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports. The natural perspective unique to 135mm, together with its overwhelming bokeh, highlights the subject and creates dimensional portraits achievable only with this lens.

* The effective aperture diameter is calculated by dividing the focal length by the F-number. It refers to the diameter of the light beam that forms an image at the center of the image sensor. A larger effective aperture results in a shallower depth of field and more pronounced bokeh.

Optical design optimized to produce natural bokeh

Thorough correction of chromatic aberration, which is common in telephoto lenses, achieves clear bokeh without color bleeding.The design also minimizes vignetting, rendering natural, near-circular bokeh even at the edges-fully utilizing the wide-open aperture.

Sigma's craftsmanship behind beautiful bokeh

A 13-blade diaphragm maintains a circular bokeh shape, while exceptional precision in aspherical lens processing further enhances its smoothness. This beautiful, natural bokeh is the result of Sigma's know-how gained through development of F1.4 prime lenses over many years and the advanced manufacturing technology cultivated at its Aizu factory.

Precision optics for exquisite portrait detail

Clear subject detail even at maximum aperture

Four large FLD glass elements are positioned, along with strategically placed high-dispersion glass elements to thoroughly suppress axial chromatic aberration, which tends to be more pronounced in large-aperture telephoto lenses. As a result, the lens delivers crisp subject detail even when shot wide open, making full use of the exceptionally shallow depth of field unique to a 135mm F1.4.

Floating focus system for consistent sharpness

A floating focus system moves the two focus lens groups independently, ensuring consistently high resolution across the entire focus range.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Flare and ghosting, which reduce image quality, are addressed under all conditions of incident light, based on the most advanced simulation technology and Sigma's Super Multi-Layer Coating. High backlight resistance enables clear and sharp images under any lighting conditions.

Fast, accurate autofocus to capture fleeting expressions

Dual HLA for fast, precise autofocus

Each of the two focus groups is driven by its own HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), forming a dual HLA system. By incorporating two distinct types of HLAs, each optimized for the movement range of a focus group, the dual HLA system ensures both the high thrust needed for large-aperture telephoto lenses and fast, precise AF performance. This allows even fleeting expressions and fast-moving subjects to be captured with exceptional reliability.

A wealth of functions for professional use and excellent build quality

Various shooting assist functions

The lens is equipped with an AFL button in two locations, which can be assigned to a range of functions via the menu on selected cameras. In addition to the aperture ring, the lens is equipped with an aperture ring lock switch and a click switch to turn the click on and off.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure* and water- and oil-repellent coating

In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure, the front element of the lens features a water- and oil-repellent coating, allowing photographers to shoot without concerns even in harsh outdoor environments.

* The structure is designed to be dust- and splash- resistant, but not waterproof. Be careful not to bring the lens in contact with a large amount of water. Water inside the lens may cause major damage and even render the lens unrepairable.

Excellent build quality of Sigma's Art line specifications

Metal components such as aluminum and magnesium alloys are combined with engineering plastics like TSC*, strategically placed throughout the construction. This balances the durability required to support the optical system of a large-diameter lens with the lightweight design necessary for comfortable handling. The Art line offers remarkable rigidity, durability, and build quality for long-term reliability as a tool of expression.

* TSC (Thermally Stable Composite) is a type of polycarbonate with a thermal expansion rate similar to that of aluminium. It has a high affinity to metal parts, which contributes to high quality product manufacturing.

Arca-Swiss compatible tripod socket for long studio shoots

The lens comes with a lightweight yet robust tripod socket made of magnesium alloy, compatible with Arca-Swiss clamps. It provides excellent stability during studio sessions and extended shooting, helping photographers stay focused on their creative expression. The tripod socket is also removable and can be replaced with the supplied protective cover.

Supplied hood with a button-type locking mechanism

The supplied hood is equipped with a button-type locking mechanism for secure attachment. It is constructed from CFRP, a polycarbonate material reinforced with carbon fiber, making it both lightweight and durable.

LIST OF FEATURES

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)

Water- and oil-repellent coating

Aperture ring

Aperture ring click switch

Aperture ring lock switch

AFL button (2 locations) *1

Focus mode switch

Dust- and splash-resistant structure

Mount Conversion Service available

Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only *2 )

) Compatible with USB Dock UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Every single lens undergoes Sigma's proprietary MTF measuring system

1. Assignment of functions is limited to supported cameras and assignable functions vary depending on the camera.

2. Only on supported cameras.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

Figures are for L-Mount Lens construction: 17 elements in 13 groups (4 FLD, 2 aspherical elements) Angle of View: 18.2° Number of Diaphragm Blades: 13 (Rounded Diaphragm) Minimum Aperture: F16 Minimum Focusing Distance: 110cm / 43.4in. Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:6.9 Filter Size: 105mm Maximum Diameter x Length: 111.7mm x 135.5mm / 4.4in. x 5.3in. Weight: 1,430g / 50.4oz.

PRODUCT CODE

L-Mount 0085126 241698 Sony E-mount 0085126 241650



ACCESSORY (Supplied)

Lens Hood LH 1126-01 0085126 942922 Front Cap LCF-105 IV 0085126 941611 Rear Cap LCR III (L-Mount) 0085126 941628 Rear Cap LCR III (Sony E-mount) 0085126 941635 Tripod Socket TS-181 0085126 942939 Protective Cover PT-61 0085126 942946

ACCESSORY (Optional)

USB Dock UD-11 (L-Mount) 0085126 878696 WR Ceramic Protector 105mm 0085126 931865 WR Protector 105mm 0085126 931001 Protector 105mm 0085126 931131 WR UV Filter 105mm 0085126 930745 WR Circular PL Filter 105mm 0085126 930868

