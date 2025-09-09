Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to introduce the Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, available in late September 2025. It is the world's first 10x zoom lens to begin with an ultra-wide 20mm focal length designed for full-frame mirrorless.

The Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary is a unique all-in-one zoom lens covering ultra-wide to telephoto in a single compact lens. Given its compact size, it's rare to have a focal range that allows the photographer to shoot quickly and easily between expansive landscapes and establishing scenes, to close-up details or action shots. This lens's 20mm starting range is much wider than the average high-power zoom lens, and is a feat of engineering weighing in at only 550 grams* in a 4.5 inch body. Ideal for travel photography and everyday documentation of life's moments, this lens is the perfect all-around lens for any photographer.

A maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 is achieved at a focal range of 28mm to 85mm. At 28mm, one can capture a broad background to emphasize depth, while at 85mm the background can be blurred extensively for a clean look. Even at the telephoto end of 200mm, a magnification ratio of 1:3.3 still enables close-up shooting.

Swift, accurate autofocus is driven by Sigma's HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor, allowing for fast subject acquisition and tracking.

The optical design, which properly positions four aspherical lenses, one FLD glass element, and three SLD glass elements, combined with an internal mechanism that precisely maintains each zoom group, enables high performance across the entire zoom range despite the high zoom ratio. Aberrations are thoroughly corrected, and flare and ghosting are kept to a minimum.

The Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary lens will be available in late September at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $999 USD.

* Measurements are for L-Mount.

Exclusively for mirrorless cameras

Compatible with full-frame cameras

Contemporary

20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG

The world's first 20-200mm for unleashing creative freedom

Compact and lightweight design that delivers exceptional mobility

High-speed autofocus and versatile features for effortless shooting





Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Supplied accessories: Lens Hood LH756-02, Front Cap LCF-72 IV, Rear Cap LCR III, Pouch

Launch: September 25, 2025

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

An all-rounder that empowers limitless creativity. The world's first* 10x zoom starting at an ultra-wide 20mm.

The Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary is the world's first high-power zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras that achieves both 20mm at the wide end and a 10x zoom ratio. This versatile zoom lens covers everything from ultra-wide 20mm to telephoto 200mm, allowing photographers to capture subjects ranging from sweeping landscapes to fast-paced sports without being constrained by distance. Its flexibility makes it ideal for a wide variety of scenes, including close-ups with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2. With its broad expressive capabilities, the lens truly shines in travel photography and everyday snapshots. The lens delivers a consistently comfortable shooting experience, with its thoroughly compact and lightweight design, as well as fast, accurate autofocus powered by a linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator). The Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary is the ultimate all-in-one zoom lens, offering all photographers unprecedented freedom and creativity.

* As of September 2025, by Sigma.

KEY FEATURES

The world's first 20-200mm for unleashing creative freedom

Zoom versatility meets expressive ultra-wide 20mm - in one lens

The lens covers the ultra-wide angle of 20mm, which has been difficult to achieve with conventional high-power zoom lenses. Handling everything from majestic landscapes to sports, the lens perfectly captures both scenes unique to ultra-wide angles and applications that take advantage of its telephoto range. With a comprehensive zoom range of 20mm to 200mm, this ultimate all-in-one zoom lens delivers stunning details across a wide variety of shooting situations.

Maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 at the focal lengths of 28-85mm

The lens achieves a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 at the focal lengths from 28mm to 85mm, enabling photographers to enjoy a broad range of half-macro photography with different angles of view, from wide macro shots that boldly incorporate the background by moving closer to the subject, to medium telephoto macro shots that highlight the subject at a natural distance.

Compact and lightweight design that delivers exceptional mobility

Thoroughly compact and lightweight design

This lens is the world's first to achieve a vast zoom range from ultra-wide 20mm to telephoto 200mm, while weighing only 550g and measuring just 115.5mm in length*. The zoom ring diameter is a very slim 70.4mm, making it highly portable. Without worrying about size or weight, the lens provides extensive creative flexibility in any situation, from everyday snapshots to travel photography.

* The figures are for L-mount

Optical and mechanical design realizing both compact size and high performance

Incorporating high-refractive-index glass materials reduces lens movement during zooming. This enables a simple internal structure and slim lens body. The optical design, which properly positions four double-sided aspherical lenses, one FLD glass, and three SLD glass elements, combined with an internal mechanism that maintains high precision in each zoom group, also delivers high performance across the entire zoom range.

High-speed autofocus and versatile features for effortless shooting

HLA-driven high-speed AF

To help photographers capture even the most fleeting moments, the lens uses an HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) to achieve high-speed autofocus functionality with excellent drive accuracy.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure* and water- and oil-repellent coating

In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure, the front element of the lens features a water- and oil-repellent coating, allowing photographers to shoot without concerns even in harsh outdoor environments.

* The structure is designed to be dust- and splash- resistant, but not waterproof. Be careful not to bring the lens in contact with a large amount of water. Water inside the lens may cause major damage and even render the lens unrepairable.

Equipped with a zoom lock switch at the wide end

Features a zoom lock switch that can be fixed at the wide end to prevent the lens from extending unintentionally under its own weight. The lock can be released not only by the switch but also via zoom operation, allowing for flexible handling of even impromptu shooting.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Flare and ghosting, which reduce image quality, are addressed under all conditions of incident light, based on the most advanced simulation technology. High backlight resistance enables clear and sharp images under any lighting conditions.

LIST OF FEATURES

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)

Water- and oil-repellent coating

Focus mode switch

Zoom lock switch

Dust- and splash- resistant structure

Mount Conversion Service available

Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only * )

) Compatible with Sigma USB Dock UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Every single lens undergoes Sigma's proprietary MTF measuring system

* Only on supported cameras.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

These figures are for L-Mount

Lens construction: 18 elements in 14 groups (1 FLD, 3 SLD, 4 aspherical elements)

Angle of View: 94.5-12.3°

Number of Diaphragm Blades: 9 (Rounded Diaphragm)

Minimum Aperture: F22-40

Minimum Focusing Distance: 16.5cm / 6.5in. at f=28mm

25cm(W) - 65cm(T) / 9.9in.(W) - 25.6in.(T)

Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:2 at f=28-85mm

Filter Size: 72mm

Maximum Diameter x Length: 77.2mm x 115.5mm / 3.0in. x 4.5in.

Weight: 550g / 19.4oz.

PRODUCT CODE

L-Mount 0085126 796693

Sony E-mount 0085126 796655

ACCESSORY (Supplied)

Lens Hood LH756-02 0085126 942953

Front Cap LCF-72 IV 0085126 941567

Rear Cap LCR III (L-Mount) 0085126 941628

Rear Cap LCR III (Sony E-mount) 0085126 941635

ACCESSORY (Optional)

USB Dock UD-11 (L-Mount) 0085126 878696

WR Ceramic Protector 72mm 0085126 931810

WR Protector 72mm 0085126 930950

Protector 72mm 0085126 931087

WR UV Filter 72mm 0085126 930691

WR Circular PL Filter 72mm 0085126 930820

INFORMATION

Sigma America: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/

Sigma Corporation: https://www.sigma-global.com/

Product information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c025_20_200_35_63/

