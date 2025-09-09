Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to introduce the Sigma AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF, the first lens in the AF Cine Line and first Sigma Cine lens to feature autofocus capabilities.

Based on the optical formula of the 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art lens, the 28-45mm T2 FF is designed to support full-frame camera sensors with completely redesigned electrical and mechanical parts to provide the focus and aperture drive features required for use with cinema cameras. In addition, the appearance and build quality are representative of a premium cinema lens, with exceptional dust- and splash-resistant performance for use in varied environments.

Similar to the 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art, the autofocus of the 28-45mm T2 FF is driven by a High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor. For manual focus operation, this lens features a focus ring with a distance scale and fixed rotation range. It is compatible with DMF (Direct Manual Focus) and AF Assist on Sony E-mount, as well as the AF+MF function on L-Mount.

Weighing in at 960g*, the 28-45mm T2 FF is only 60g heavier than the 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art, and both lenses are the same length. The 28-45mm T2 FF is also compatible with 82mm front filters, as well as commercially available matte boxes with the addition of the optional clamp-on ring (sold separately).

The Sigma AF Cine 28-45mm T2 FF lens will be available in early November at authorized Sigma Cine Lens dealers in the US for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $3,399 USD.

* Measurements are for L-Mount

AF Cine Line

28-45mm T2 FF

Advanced optical design and outstanding rendering performance

Professional-grade mechanical design and operability

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount Supplied accessories: Front Cap LCF-82 IV, Rear Cap LCR III, Lens Support Foot SF-91 Launch: November 6, 2025

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

Revolutionizing cinema with the autofocus cine line

As the first AF-compatible Cine Lens series from Sigma, the Sigma AF Cine Line brings innovation to the film production scene.

Building on the optical system of Sigma's Art lenses, the AF Cine Line offers exceptional rendering performance, along with high-precision autofocus with excellent tracking capability, combined with the ergonomics required for professional cinema production. This allows it to handle multiple shooting styles and on-set environments that were previously challenging with traditional still lenses or cine lenses.

The AF Cine Line, which embodies Sigma's latest technology, expands the possibilities of visual expression and brings new possibilities to future film production.

KEY FEATURES

Advanced optical design and outstanding rendering performance

The optical systems of the Sigma 28-45mm T2 FF incorporate the designs of the highly acclaimed still lenses: the Sigma 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN | Art. Combining the experience gained through years of lens design, the latest development technology, and the advanced manufacturing techniques of Sigma's sole production base, the Aizu factory, these lenses deliver exceptional resolution and beautiful bokeh regardless of focal length or focus position, along with a sharp, clean look with minimal flare and ghosting.

Professional-grade mechanical design and operability

Inheriting the rendering performance and reliability of Sigma's Art lenses, the AF Cine Line integrates cinema-style mechanics and operability, optimized for professional cinema production. It features a limited-rotation focus ring, industry-standard 0.8M pitch gears, and a clickless aperture ring to meet industry demands.

AF system with excellent tracking capability and near-silent operation

Equipped with a linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), the Sigma AF Cine Line captures intense movements in action scenes, rapid focus shifts in gimbal or handheld shooting, and unpredictable moments in documentaries without missing a split second, providing reliable support for filmmakers in various situations.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

Figures are for L-Mount

Focal Length: 28-45mm T-stop: T2 - T16 Number of Diaphragm Blades: 11 Close Focus*1: 0.3m / 1'0 Magnification Ratio: 1:4

Front Diameter: 95mm / 3.7" Front Filter: 95mm / 3.7" Length*2: 151.3mm / 6" Weight: 1.2kg / 2.7lbs. Angle of View: Full Frame*3: 65.5 - 43.6°

Super 35*4: 47.9 - 30.9°

Focus Ring Rotation: 200°

Zoom Ring Rotation: 60°

Iris Ring Rotation: 57°

Lens Support Foot: SF-91

* 1 Close focus distance is measured from the image plane

* 2 Front to mount flange

* 3 Horizontal angle of view for a full-frame cinema camera aperture (aspect ratio 1:1.5, dimensions 36mm x 24mm / 1.42" x 0.94")

* 4 Horizontal angle of view for an Super 35 cinema camera aperture (aspect ratio 1:1.33, dimensions 24.9mm x 18.7mm / 0.98" x 0.74")

PRODUCT CODE

L-Mount (Feet) 0085126 612818 L-Mount (Metric) 0085126 942984

Sony E-mount (Feet) 0085126 612672 Sony E-mount (Metric) 0085126 942991

ACCESSORY (Supplied)

Front Cap LCF-82 IV 0085126 941581 Rear Cap LCR III (L-Mount) 0085126 937256 Rear Cap LCR III (Sony E-mount) 0085126 929879 Lens Support Foot SF-91 0085126 943004

ACCESSORY (Optional)

USB Dock UD-11 (L-Mount) 0085126 878696 Clamp-on Ring COR-21 0085126 943011 WR Ceramic Protector 82mm 0085126 931834 WR Protector 82mm 0085126 930974 Protector 82mm 0085126 931100 WR UV Filter 82mm 0085126 930745 WR Circular PL Filter 82mm 0085126 930844

INFORMATION

Sigma America: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/

Sigma Corporation: https://www.sigma-global.com/

Product information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/cine-lenses/af-cine/28_45_2/

