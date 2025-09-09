Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to introduce the Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, available in late September 2025. It is designed as the successor to the Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art released in 2019, and follows in the footsteps of the ultra-fast, high-performance 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art lens released last year.

The Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art, evolving from the original 35mm F1.2 and following the need for a more compact lens to pair with mirrorless cameras, now features a much smaller footprint, comparable in size to the 35mm F1.4 DG DN | Art. Autofocusing performance has been upgraded, and overall optical quality has also been improved. With its bright F1.2 aperture, the lens is ideal for nightscape photography in addition to portraiture, landscapes, street photography, and many other genres that embrace the 35mm focal length.

Thorough correction of axial chromatic aberration and sagittal coma flare contributes not only to the sharpness of the image plane, but also to the bokeh effect. The lens delivers beautiful bokeh without color fringing, double-line bokeh, or any other irregularities from its maximum aperture. The 11-blade rounded diaphragm maintains a circular bokeh shape even when the aperture is stopped down.

As a result of the optical and mechanical design incorporating the latest technology, the new 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art is significantly smaller and lighter than the previous model. The filter diameter has been reduced by two sizes from 82mm to 72mm; the overall length of the lens has been shortened by approximately 20%, and the weight has been reduced by approximately 30%.

Additionally, focusing performance surpasses that of the previous model by adopting a floating focus configuration that moves two focus groups independently. Adopting the dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) system, this lens has two focus groups that are each driven with individual linear motors. The floating focus system also minimizes focus breathing, making the lens suitable for video recording.

The Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art lens will be available in late September at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $1,549 USD.

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount Supplied accessories: Lens Hood LH782-04, Front Cap LCF-72 IV, Rear Cap LCR III, Pouch Launch: September 25, 2025

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

Great made better: the exceptional resolving power and beautiful bokeh of Sigma's world-leading 35mm F1.2 in a smaller, lighter body

In 2019, Sigma released the 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art, the world's first 35mm mirrorless camera lens with an F1.2 aperture. Six years later, Sigma is proud to introduce its successor, the 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art.

Designed and engineered with Sigma's latest technology, the 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art offers not only improved optical performance, but also greatly enhanced portability thanks to a significant size reduction of approximately 30%. With its improved design, the lens delivers unparalleled rendering power, high-resolution clarity and large, beautiful bokeh in a more portable form. Focus breathing is also effectively minimized, ensuring outstanding results not only in still photography, but also when shooting video.

The Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art is an exceptional, uncompromising lens that achieves the perfect balance of optical performance, brightness, compact size, light weight and ease of use.

KEY FEATURES

Unrivaled rendering power, beautiful bokeh and crystal clear images even at F1.2

Extreme suppression of chromatic aberration and sagittal coma flare

The Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art offers even better optical performance than its predecessor, with brilliant clarity throughout the image, even at the fully open F1.2 aperture. The use of SLD glass, highly refractive glass with high anomalous dispersion, and four glass-molded double-sided aspherical elements thoroughly corrects axial chromatic aberration and sagittal coma flare, while significantly reducing the lens size.

Brilliant sharpness and the large, beautiful bokeh of an F1.2 aperture

In designing the 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art, Sigma paid special attention to correcting the various optical aberrations that affect image quality. Thanks to these meticulous efforts, the lens delivers brilliant sharpness of the in-focus plane and beautiful bokeh that suppresses color bleeding and double line bokeh. Photographers will appreciate the rich, expressive rendering qualities and the beautiful interplay between the in-focus and out-of-focus areas, especially when shooting wide open at F1.2.

Designed to minimize focus breathing

Optimization of the focus group arrangement and aspherical shape significantly suppresses focus breathing. As a result, changes in field of view are effectively suppressed when the focusing distance is changed, making the lens an ideal choice for professional video use.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Flare and ghosting, which reduce image quality, are addressed under all conditions of incident light, based on the most advanced simulation technology. High backlight resistance enables clear and sharp images under any lighting conditions.

Significantly reduced size and weight

Better performance, smaller size and lighter weight thanks to the floating focus system

The Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art achieves even better optical performance than its predecessor while being approximately 30% lighter and 20% shorter. A key factor behind this is the adoption of a floating focus design: by allowing the lens groups to move independently of each other, the weight of each lens group has been significantly reduced while simultaneously enhancing optical performance. Additionally, the improved optical design features four aspherical lens elements, high refractive index glass, and thinner lens elements, further contributing to its exceptional performance.

Fast and quiet autofocusing with dual HLA system

The dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) system drives each of the two focus groups by an individual linear motor. In addition, the use of multiple magnets in each motor allows for a compact focus unit design without sacrificing high thrust. Compared to conventional cam-driven systems, the dual HLA system is not only significantly lighter, but also guarantees fast, reliable and quiet autofocusing.

Designed and engineered for professional use

A long-lasting, reliable tool for photographic expression

Manufactured and assembled in Aizu, Japan, using high-precision parts made of aluminum, TSC*1 and other materials, the 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art is a sophisticated and durable photographic tool designed according to Sigma's Art line specifications.

1. TSC (Thermally Stable Composite) is a type of polycarbonate with a thermal expansion rate similar to that of aluminum. It has a high affinity to metal parts, which contributes to high quality product manufacturing.

A wealth of shooting assist functions

The lens features an AFL button that can be assigned a variety of functions on compatible cameras. In addition, the aperture ring can be locked with the dedicated lock switch and changed from clicked to declicked with the dedicated click switch.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure*2 and water- and oil-repellent coating

In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure, the front element of the lens features a water- and oil-repellent coating, allowing photographers to shoot without concerns even in harsh outdoor environments.

2. The structure is designed to be dust- and splash- resistant, but not waterproof. Be careful not to bring the lens in contact with a large amount of water. Water inside the lens may cause major damage and even render the lens unrepairable.

Petal-type hood with locking mechanism

The Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art comes with a dedicated petal-type hood that shields the front element from stray light to reduce the chance of unwanted flare. The hood attaches securely to the lens with a locking mechanism.

LIST OF FEATURES

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)

Water- and oil-repellent coating

Aperture ring

Aperture ring click switch

Aperture ring lock switch

AFL button (1 location) *1

Focus Mode switch

Dust- and splash- resistant structure

Mount Conversion Service available

Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only *2 )

) Compatible with Sigma USB Dock UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Every single lens undergoes Sigma's proprietary MTF measuring system

1. Assignment of functions is limited to supported cameras and assignable functions vary depending on the camera.

2. Only cameras that are compatible with the system are allowed to use the system.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

Figures are for L-Mount Lens construction: 17 elements in 13 groups (1 SLD, 4 aspherical elements) Angle of View: 63.4° Number of Diaphragm Blades: 11 (Rounded Diaphragm) Minimum Aperture: F16 Minimum Focusing Distance: 28cm / 11.1in. Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:5.3 Filter Size: 72mm Maximum Diameter x Length: 81.0mm x 111.4mm / 3.2in. x 4.4in. Weight: 755g / 26.6oz.

PRODUCT CODE

L-Mount 0085126 370695 Sony E-mount 0085126 370657

ACCESSORY (Supplied)

Lens Hood LH782-04 0085126 941772 Front Cap LCF-72 IV 0085126 941567 Rear Cap LCR III (L-Mount) 0085126 941628 Rear Cap LCR III (Sony E-mount) 0085126 941635

ACCESSORY (Optional)

USB Dock UD-11 (L-Mount) 0085126 878696 WR Ceramic Protector 72mm 0085126 931810 WR Protector 72mm 0085126 930950 Protector 72mm 0085126 931087 WR UV Filter 72mm 0085126 930691 WR Circular PL Filter 72mm 0085126 930820

