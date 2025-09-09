Azerbaijan has started construction of 250?MW/500?MWh battery systems, the largest in the country, while Uzbekistan is securing financing for its first utility-scale wind farm paired with battery storage, marking a regional milestone in renewable integration.From ESS News State-owned electricity generation and transmission company AzerEnergy is building a 250 MW/500 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) projects - the largest of their kind in Azerbaijan to date. The systems are being built on two key locations - the 500?kV Absheron substation near the capital and the 220?kV Agdash substation ...

