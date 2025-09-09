Apple's RCS support sparks surge in conversational messaging

Global communications platform Infobip has surpassed 10 billion Rich Communication Services (RCS) business messages, delivered to consumers on its platform, marking a significant leap toward richer, conversational messaging.

This milestone highlights the explosive growth of RCS and the effect of Apple's adoption of RCS in late 2024. Since the iOS 18 update, global RCS traffic on Infobip's platform has increased fivefold, with North American message volume soaring by 1,400%.

Businesses worldwide have embraced RCS for engaging, two-way customer interactions. Infobip's data reveals a 500% year-on-year growth in RCS usage, with brands leveraging it alongside SMS to deliver personalized customer experiences.

RCS offers the next generation of business messaging: secure, reliable, and interactive-letting brands connect with customers via text, images, videos, and files within their native SMS app. Enterprises can take consumers through the entire customer journey from the initial marketing touchpoint to purchase and support.

HESA (Higher Education Statistics Agency), part of Jisc, used RCS powered by Infobip boosting responses to its Graduate Outcomes survey, the UK's largest annual social survey. With RCS, HESA provides richer, more engaging communications to graduates, enabling them to verify survey messages are genuine. As a result, RCS survey conversion rates are double that of SMS.

Dr Gosia Turner, Head of Surveys at Jisc, said: "RCS enables us to provide rich, engaging and trusted messages to graduates which has helped encourage them to complete the survey when they are invited. With improved completion rates compared to SMS, we can deliver the high-quality data the sector needs to make informed decisions about the experiences of recent graduates."

Craig Selby, RCS Business Unit Director at Infobip, said: "We're witnessing record adoption as RCS becomes the channel of choice for businesses aiming to offer trusted, personalized messaging. Infobip is proud to lead this transformation, and we expect RCS growth to accelerate as more consumers and brands embrace these capabilities."

In the US, Infobip was first to launch RCS messaging with all major telecom carriers. This breakthrough empowers US brands to create more personalized, engaging customer journeys, resulting in stronger relationships and increased revenue per message. Infobip is recognized as RCS Business Messaging Leader by Juniper Research and continues to set the standard for conversational messaging innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909820591/en/

