Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GSMA calls for renewed focus on closing the Usage Gap as more than 3 billion people remain offline despite available mobile internet services

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 4.7 billion people, or 58% of the world's population, now use mobile internet services on their own device, according to the flagship annual State of Mobile Internet Connectivity report from the GSMA, the global industry body for the mobile sector.

GSMA Logo

However, despite 96% of the global population living in areas with mobile internet coverage available to them, 3.1 billion people are still not using it. These people - 38 % of the world's population - sit within what is known as the Usage Gap, with barriers other than coverage availability keeping them offline.

A further 300 million people (4% of the global population) live in what is labelled the Coverage Gap, lacking any available mobile internet connectivity.

This means that 3.4 billion people globally remained unconnected to mobile internet services in 2024. The overwhelming majority live in areas with available coverage they remain unable or unwilling to use.

Mobile remains the primary, and in many cases only, way most people access the internet in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), and now accounts for 84% of global internet connections. The vast majority (93%) of the unconnected live in LMICs.

Across LMICs, the affordability of an entry-level, internet-enabled device has remained relatively unchanged since 2021 and represents 16% of average monthly income, increasing to 48% for the poorest 20%.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General of the GSMA, comments: "A device at $30 could make handsets affordable to up to 1.6 billion people who are currently priced out of connecting to available mobile internet coverage.

"To produce this will require a concerted, collaborative effort between the mobile industry, device manufacturers, policy makers, financial institutions and more, but it is a responsibility we all must shoulder.

"Getting online has undeniable socioeconomic benefits to individuals and societies. Essential services such as healthcare, education, and banking are now most commonly accessed online, and for billions of people this primarily means on mobile.

"In 96% of the world, the infrastructure is in place for people to get online via mobile. Removing the remaining barriers is essential to ensuring existing digital divides are reduced rather than deepened and many more of these 3.1 billion people can benefit from life-changing connectivity."

To read the full report and for more information, see here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/5494197/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-calls-for-renewed-focus-on-closing-the-usage-gap-as-more-than-3-billion-people-remain-offline-despite-available-mobile-internet-services-302547957.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.