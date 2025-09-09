Spectra Aerospace and Defense Rebrands as Spectra Defense Technologies, Marking Strategic Transformation and Expanded Integrated Solutions

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the DSEI conference today, Spectra Aerospace and Defense announced its rebrand to Spectra Defense Technologies ("Spectra") at Booth S2-145. The change marks a milestone in the company's transformation to meet the evolving demands of defense operations. The new identity reflects Spectra's unified focus as a provider of integrated C5ISR mission systems that give warfighters the information advantage needed across today's rapidly evolving threat landscape.

With engineering and production facilities in the United States and Europe, Spectra Defense Technologies combines sovereign capability with global reach. By integrating the strengths of its three business units-Argon, Calculex, and Galleon-into a single organization, Spectra is positioned to deliver new integrated, scalable, and customizable solutions for U.S. and allied defense forces.

"This rebrand represents more than a change to our visual identity," said Ray Munoz, CEO of Spectra Defense Technologies. "It reflects our evolution from a product provider into a unified solutions partner. By working as One Spectra, we are breaking down internal barriers, strengthening our culture, and enabling our teams to deliver mission systems that reduce risk, accelerate deployment, and enhance mission effectiveness in the world's harshest operational environments."

The rebrand builds on two years of transformation, which encompasses aligning enterprise systems, standardizing engineering and program management, and consolidating operations under its new One Spectra structure. These changes enable greater efficiency, faster delivery, and unlock new value for customers, partners, and end users worldwide.

The company's strategy is anchored by three priorities: growth, optimization, and integration. Growth will be achieved both organically and inorganically to expand revenue and profitability. Optimization focuses on efficiency and margin improvement. Integration emphasizes delivering complete mission systems rather than individual components, moving the company further up the defense value chain.

The new brand also underscores Spectra's alignment with the Department of Defense's Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative and NATO interoperability initiatives. These efforts demand that systems share data seamlessly across domains. As an end-to-end provider of secure, high-performance solutions trusted across air, land, sea, and space domains, Spectra is uniquely positioned to support today's evolving C5ISR requirements. Whether it's high-speed flight test instrumentation, deployable data recorders, mission computing, or operator-ready displays, Spectra's integrated portfolio ensures defense customers can acquire, analyze, and act on mission-critical data-without compromise.

Spectra is advancing its role as a technology integrator by ensuring its systems are built to operate together from the outset. Future mission effectiveness depends not only on the quality of individual products but also on how well systems exchange information across platforms. By unifying its organizational structure, Spectra ensures its solutions are interoperable by design, lowering risk and accelerating deployment.

The company is also investing in innovation at the edge, where mission systems must capture and process data instantly to support rapid decision-making. With modern defense platforms becoming more software-driven and data-intensive, Spectra's open-architecture approach ensures its technologies remain adaptable to changing mission needs while supporting advanced workloads for future operations.

The rebrand is also about culture. The company is building a One Spectra identity that encourages collaboration while preserving the strengths of its three business units. By combining best practices and empowering employees, the company is fostering a culture that enhances innovation and delivers greater value to defense partners across the globe.

The unveiling of Spectra Defense Technologies at DSEI marks the next chapter in the company's evolution. With a unified structure, a strategic global footprint, and a continued commitment to innovation, Spectra is uniquely positioned to deliver the integrated systems needed for the missions of today while also anticipating the demands of future operations.

Spectra Defense Technologies will showcase its solutions this week at DSEI London. Attendees are invited to visit Booth S2-145 to learn more about the company's integrated approach and future-ready technologies.

Spectra Defense Technologies

Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) is a global provider of leading C5ISR solutions for aerospace and defense customers. With over 30 years of proven performance and differentiated expertise, we deliver fully integrated mission systems, data recorders, secure networking, edge computing, robust data-at-rest encryption and advanced visualization that capture, process, and display mission-critical data across air, land, sea, and space. Backed by engineering, sales, and production teams in North America and Europe, Spectra combines global reach with agile innovation to meet evolving end-user needs with speed and precision. Guided by a culture of innovation and deep customer partnership, we build enduring trust through open-architecture designs, technical excellence, and resilient systems designed to meet today's mission needs and anticipate tomorrow's demands for the U.S. DoD, NATO, European defense organizations, and allied partners worldwide. Visit spectradefense.tech to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements regarding Spectra Defense Technologies' strategy, priorities, and anticipated technology developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to changes in customer requirements, government defense budgets, global conditions, competitive pressures, and evolving technologies. Spectra Defense Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as appropriate.

