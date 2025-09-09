Bybit Partners with Sygnum to Bring Off-Exchange, Swiss-Regulated Custody to Strengthen Institutional Crypto Security

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced a strategic partnership with Sygnum, a global digital asset banking group, to provide institutional clients with secure, off-exchange custody through the Sygnum Protect platform.

This integration strengthens Bybit's position as a trusted partner for institutions by combining its broad product range and deep liquidity with the bank-grade security of Swiss-regulated custody. Bybit's institutional clients can now hold assets off-balance sheet at Sygnum Bank while trading spot and derivatives seamlessly on Bybit. Asset balances are instantly mirrored on the exchange and trading P&L is settled automatically every eight hours, ensuring both capital efficiency and operational transparency.

A New Standard for Institutional Security

Sygnum Protect is the largest bank-operated Off-Exchange Custody platform, now covering exchanges that collectively account for over 50% of global annual spot and derivatives volumes. Bybit joins other leading members of this ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to providing institutional investors with the highest standards of security, resilience, and trust.

The platform integrates multiple security layers, including advanced software-hardware controls, strict governance, independent audits, and the legal protection of bankruptcy-remote asset custody under Swiss banking law. This gives institutional clients peace of mind that their assets are safeguarded even in times of market uncertainty.

Expanding Bybit's Custody Ecosystem

Bybit has built a robust network of trusted custody partners, including Fireblocks, Copper, and Cactus, to give clients flexibility and confidence in safeguarding their assets. The addition of Sygnum Bank marks a new milestone in this strategy, bringing regulated, bank-grade off-exchange custody into the Bybit ecosystem.

"Crypto and stablecoin infrastructure is evolving, and managing counterparty risks is essential for further institutional adoption," said Yoyee Wang, Head of Bybit's Business-to-Business Unit (BBU). "Our partnership with Sygnum Bank not only gives clients access to Bybit's industry-leading products and liquidity, but also ensures their assets are safeguarded with the highest standards of Swiss banking. Together, we are building a secure and transparent foundation for institutions to trade with confidence."

"Sygnum Bank remains committed to working with leading exchanges to enhance the resilience of the crypto industry and empower institutions to trade with peace of mind," said Dominic Lohberger, Sygnum Chief Product Officer. "The rapid adoption of Sygnum Protect by institutional clients trading on Binance, Deribit, and now Bybit, demonstrates the urgent need for bank-grade, off-balance sheet custody solutions. We are delighted to welcome Bybit to our growing network of integrated exchanges."

Looking Ahead

As part of the Sygnum Protect roadmap, the next phase will introduce automated collateral transfers between exchanges to further enhance capital efficiency and asset allocation for institutional clients.

With this collaboration, Bybit continues to deliver on its mission of creating a secure, transparent, and innovative trading environment, giving institutions the tools they need to thrive in the evolving digital asset landscape.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

About Sygnum

Sygnum is a global digital asset banking group, founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage. We empower professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates and DLT foundations to invest in digital assets with complete trust. Our team enables this through our institutional-grade security, expert personal service and portfolio of regulated digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization and B2B services. In Switzerland, Sygnum holds a banking license and has CMS and Major Payment Institution licences in Singapore. The group is also regulated in the established global financial hubs of Abu Dhabi, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein. We believe that the future has heritage. Our crypto-native team of banking, investment and digital asset technology professionals are building a trusted gateway between the traditional and digital asset economies that we call Future Finance. To learn more about how Sygnum's mission and values are shaping this digital asset ecosystem, please visit sygnum.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Sygnum Media contact

Dominic Castley, Chief Marketing Officer

dominic.castley@sygnum.com

Sygnum Bank AG,

Uetlibergstrasse 134a,

8045 Zurich, Switzerland

Disclaimer: The information in this publication pertaining to Sygnum Bank AG ("Sygnum") is for general information purposes only, as per date of publication, and should not be considered exhaustive. Sygnum expressly disclaims all liability that may be based on such information, omissions, or errors thereof. This publication does not consider the financial situation of any natural or legal person, nor does it provide any tax, legal, investment advice, recommendation, offer or invitation by or on behalf of Sygnum to purchase or sell any assets.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-partners-with-sygnum-to-bring-off-exchange-swiss-regulated-custody-to-strengthen-institutional-crypto-security-302550458.html