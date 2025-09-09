Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 10:36 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crown Agents Bank Deploys WorkFusion's AI Agent Tara for Transaction Screening

AI financial crime compliance solution creates a scalable platform for the bank's expansion into emerging markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion, a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance (FCC), today announced that Crown Agents Bank has deployed the company's AI Agent, Tara, for transaction screening to create a scalable platform for growth while maintaining costs. Crown Agents Bank is a UK-based financial institution specialising in providing FX and cross-border payment, particularly in emerging markets.

WorkFusion logo

WorkFusion's pre-built AI Agents for financial crime compliance review every alert and employ the same reasoning and procedures as top Level 1 analysts. They can reduce manual work by up to 70 percent.

"Because our business is growing rapidly and our payment alert volumes are increasing, we needed a solution that could help us scale exponentially without added costs," said Shyam Kakad, SVP and Head of AFC Operations for Crown Agents Bank. "By integrating WorkFusion's AI Agent, Tara, into our transaction screening processes, we are reducing the false positive burden on our team, streamlining operations, and enhancing the speed and accuracy of payment processing. This is another example of our dedication to leveraging technology and AI to better serve our clients and navigate the complexities of global financial compliance."

Tara enhances the transaction screening process by automating real-time payment screening, particularly for sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) tasks. Tara's core capabilities:

  • Minimise work: Tara saves teams on average 30 percent in manual effort. Freeing up analysts to focus on higher value investigations.
  • Resolve false positives: Tara helps to effectively manage payments requiring manual review by reviewing false positives in sanctions alerts. Tara auto-adjudicates up to 30 percent of false positives with a target of reaching 60% in the near future.
  • Real time reviews: Tara takes immediate action on incoming alerts.
  • Mitigate risk: Consistent quality of work and defensible narratives for audit.

"Our AI Agents are helping customers around the world increase the capacity of their financial crime compliance teams and optimise their operations," said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion. "They're like cloning your best AML analyst. Crown Agents Bank is a brilliant example of an organisation that truly understands the value that AI can bring to modernising a function like financial crime compliance and setting themselves up for exponential growth with the ability to scale seamlessly."

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion is a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance (FCC). Its AI Agents are purpose-built workers that augment financial crime compliance operations teams in Level 1 analyst functions for anti-money laundering (AML), adverse media monitoring, sanctions screening alert review, Know Your Customer (KYC), and transaction monitoring investigations . WorkFusion's AI solutions are used at 10 of the top 20 banks and leading financial institutions around the globe to mitigate risk, solve talent challenges, increase workforce capacity, save money, enhance employee and customer experience, and improve compliance posture. For more information visit workfusion.com.

For More Information

Jessica Cassady
jcassady@workfusion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387177/WorkFusion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crown-agents-bank-deploys-workfusions-ai-agent-tara-for-transaction-screening-302549491.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.