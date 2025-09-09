LONGi Solar: LONGi and Nofar Energy forge landmark partnership for Romania's largest solar project using revolutionary BC Technology

282MW Corbii Mari Initiative Positions Back Contact (BC) as Europe's Utility-Scale Standard

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Solar, global leader in solar innovation, and Israel's premier renewable energy developer Nofar Energy announced an historic partnership to develop one of Romania's largest solar installations, the 282MW Corbii Mari project in Dambovita County. This collaboration will deploy over 430,000 LONGi Hi-MO9 BC modules, establishing BC technology as Europe's definitive solution for utility-scale energy transformation, while marking Nofar's most ambitious international venture to date.

The Corbii Mari project goes into production in 2026 and represents a dual milestone in Europe's renewable transition. As Nofar Energy's largest overseas IPP project, it anchors the Israeli leader's strategic expansion into European markets but is also Romania's largest BC deployment. It leverages Hi-MO 9's industry-leading 24.8% efficiency to overcome the region's climatic challenges and will demonstrate BC technology's superior bankability.

President of LONGi Europe Leon Zhang emphasized the project's transformative impact: "Corbii Mari transcends conventional solar deployments - it's a powerful validation that BC technology has matured into Europe's utility-scale foundation. By choosing Hi-MO 9 for their flagship European venture, Nofar Energy demonstrates how visionary partners are accelerating the energy transition through technological leadership."

Favi Stelian, Managing Partner Romania of Nofar Energy, stated "The Corbii Mari project represents a defining moment for Nofar Energy's European vision. By partnering with LONGi and deploying Hi-MO 9 BC technology, we are not only delivering Romania's largest solar initiative but also setting a new benchmark for sustainable innovation across the continent."

Strategic Accounts Manager SEE of LONGi Europe Mirel Jarnea added "Nofar's selection of Hi-MO 9 is a testament to the energy sector's recognition of BC technology as the solar innovation frontier. This partnership affirms our commitment to delivering solutions that redefine efficiency, durability, and sustainability."

The project harnesses back contact architecture to achieve exceptional performance in Romania's variable climate. The modules' temperature resilience and 30-year degradation guarantee ensure consistent energy generation, while the ultra-high-power output minimizes land use, preserving Dambovita County's agricultural ecosystems. With an estimated annual output of 380GWh, Corbii Mari will displace 220,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to eliminating 48,000 combustion-engine vehicles, while powering over 50,000 Romanian households. The project establishes a model for Nofar's multi-GW European pipeline and signals growing regional adoption of highly bankable BC technology.

