WKN: 850657 | ISIN: US2966501049 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.09.25 | 22:00
47,790 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 21:48 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.: Espey Announces Special Cash Dividend of $0.75 Per Share Plus Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: ESP) has declared a special cash dividend of $0.75 per share. This special dividend is in addition to a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividends will be payable on September 26, 2025 to all shareholders of record on September 19, 2025.

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.

For further information, contact Ms. Kaitlyn O'Neil at invest@espey.com.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
