Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
WKN: A3DE2T | ISIN: CA71719L1067 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMALA BIOTECH HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMALA BIOTECH HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 22:12 Uhr
17 Leser
PharmAla Biotech: PharmAla Completes Import of LaNeo MDMA for US Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. ("PharmAla" or the "Company") (CSE: MDMA) (OTC:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of novel MDXX class molecules (including its LaNeo MDMA), is happy to announce that it has completed import operations and release to the United States. PharmAla announced contracting of this new distribution site on March 24, 2025.

"With the full onboarding of our distribution facility, PharmAla is now in a position to service clinical trial clients in the US rapidly, and without the need for additional import operations," said Nick Kadysh, Founding CEO, PharmAla Biotech. "Our numerous US clients and potential customers can rest assured that PharmAla will continue to work to make their critical research faster, cheaper, and easier - even in the face of global trade uncertainty and tariff risk."

PharmAla's agreement with its partner provides for a streamlined domestically-stored GMP-compliant supply of LaNeo MDMA for all clients already contracted. It provides certainty against regulatory and import/export risks for any clients seeking MDMA for clinical trials in the United States.

Resignation of Dr. Shane Morris

Dr. Shane Morris has resigned from his role as Chief Operating Officer of PharmAla Biotech, effective Friday, September 5. Dr. Morris' role will be backfilled; Interested applicants may apply at the following link:

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4297157884/

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:
Nicholas Kadysh
Chief Executive Officer
PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.
Email: press@PharmAla.ca
Phone: 1-855-444-6362
Website: www.PharmAla.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on PharmAla's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by PharmAla at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and PharmAla is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in PharmAla's management's discussion and analysis which is available on PharmAla's profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
