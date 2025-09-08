PharmAla Biotech: PharmAla Completes Import of LaNeo MDMA for US Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. ("PharmAla" or the "Company") (CSE: MDMA) (OTC:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of novel MDXX class molecules (including its LaNeo MDMA), is happy to announce that it has completed import operations and release to the United States. PharmAla announced contracting of this new distribution site on March 24, 2025.

"With the full onboarding of our distribution facility, PharmAla is now in a position to service clinical trial clients in the US rapidly, and without the need for additional import operations," said Nick Kadysh, Founding CEO, PharmAla Biotech. "Our numerous US clients and potential customers can rest assured that PharmAla will continue to work to make their critical research faster, cheaper, and easier - even in the face of global trade uncertainty and tariff risk."

PharmAla's agreement with its partner provides for a streamlined domestically-stored GMP-compliant supply of LaNeo MDMA for all clients already contracted. It provides certainty against regulatory and import/export risks for any clients seeking MDMA for clinical trials in the United States.

Resignation of Dr. Shane Morris

Dr. Shane Morris has resigned from his role as Chief Operating Officer of PharmAla Biotech, effective Friday, September 5. Dr. Morris' role will be backfilled; Interested applicants may apply at the following link:

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

