Osisko Development Corp.: Osisko Development Intercepts 57.29 g/t Gold Over 3.05 Meters, 625.95 g/t Gold Over 0.5 Meters and 15.26 g/t Gold Over 4.4 Meters in Lowhee Infill Drilling at Cariboo Gold Project

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its infill and exploration diamond drill, and development sampling campaigns in the Lowhee Zone within the Company's permitted, 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project ("Cariboo" or the "Project"), located in central British Columbia ("B.C."), Canada. The program to date has consisted of approximately 6,471 meters ("m") of underground infill drilling and approximately 398 m of chip and rock saw channel sampling.

Chris Lodder, President, stated, "The recent underground infill drilling at Lowhee Zone was conducted to analyze how grade holds up under tighter drilling and to investigate optimal drill hole spacing for future mining. We're highly encouraged that underground exploration drilling in the Lowhee Zone and across the deposit completed to date continues to indicate that veins remain open at depth, highlighting the strong potential for future resource expansion through additional exploration programs leveraging existing underground infrastructure. A comprehensive 13,000-meter infill drill program is already underway, designed to deliver important data for local resource modeling, mine planning, and optimization of production stope design. We anticipate providing regular progress updates on this program in the coming months."

DRILL ASSAY HIGHLIGHTS

This news release includes assays from sixty-eight (68) underground infill and exploration diamond drill ("DD") holes totaling approximately 6,471 m completed from November 2024 through early August 2025 (see Table 1) and for which assays were received by a cut off date of August 16, 2025. Select fire and photon assay highlights include:

625.95 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 0.5 m in hole BMU-25-040

57.29 g/t Au over 3.05 m in hole BMU-25-032, including: 238.20 g/t Au over 0.5 m 52.57 g/t Au over 0.6 m 23.77 g/t Au over 1.0 m

15.26 g/t Au over 4.4 m in hole BMU-25-004, including: 83.40 g/t au over 0.5 m 46.80 g/t Au over 0.5 m

26.23 g/t Au over 2.4 m in hole BMU-25-025 including: 55.96 g/t Au over 0.8 m 29.45 g/t Au over 0.55 m 3.39 g/t Au over 0.5 m

55.74 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole BMU-25-034, including: 57.15 g/t Au over 0.5 m 54.34 g/t Au over 0.5 m

8.37 g/t Au over 5.9 m in hole BMU-25-014, including: 50.24 g/t Au over 0.5 m 15.97 g/t Au over 0.5 m 10.02 g/t Au over 0.55 m 6.88 g/t Au over 0.5 m 6.41 g/t Au over 0.5 m 5.74 g/t Au over 0.5 m

7.06 g/t Au over 6.4 m in hole BMU-25-026, including: 75.61 g/t Au over 0.5 m 8.53 g/t Au over 0.5 m

12.44 g/t Au over 3.45 m in hole BMU-25-017, including: 79.17 g/t Au over 0.5 m 4.93 g/t Au over 0.5 m

7.23 g/t Au over 5.75 m in hole BMU-25-019, including: 61.18 g/t Au over 0.5 m 13.32 g/t Au over 0.5 m 3.31 g/t Au over 0.5 m

28.55 g/t Au over 1.45 m in hole BMU-25-045, including: 80.20 g/t Au over 0.5 m



True widths are estimated to be between 50% and 90% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1 and drill hole locations and orientations are listed in Table 3.

Figure 1: Cariboo Gold Project deposit map with Location of Lowhee Zone and Cow Portal underground access.





Figure 2: Lowhee Zone select underground drilling highlights.





INFILL AND EXPLORATION PROGRAM SUMMARY

14 NQ (47.6-millimeter diameter) diamond drill holes (BMU-25-008 to 021) with depth ranging from 42 to 48 m focused on infilling a 25 m long section of planned ore drive.

4 NQ diamond drill holes (BMU-25-001, 003, 004, 007) with an average depth of 290 m were drilled to explore zones adjacent to the existing Lowhee Zone mineral resources.

22 NQ diamond drill holes (BMU-25-032 to 053) with an average depth of 90 m conducting systematic grid infill on a set of mineral reserve blocks, mineral inferred resources, and non-DSO resources.

8 NQ diamond drill holes (BMU-24-001 to 008) with an average depth of 118 m were drilled infilling areas within existing mineral reserves and resources.

NEXT STEPS

A 13,000-meter systematic grid infill program is underway within the Lowhee Zone targeting mineral reserve blocks, inferred mineral resources, and non-DSO resources in an approximate 100 m swath transecting approximately the full width of the Lowhee Zone (Figure 3). Drilling at 10 m centers from new development at the 1,260 elevation level, the program is expected to provide a comprehensive data set that will inform resource modeling, mine planning, production stope design procedures and parameters, and the appropriate grid spacing for future infill drilling. Additional systematic grid infill drill programs are planned in step with future underground development progress into other areas of the deposit.

Structural modelling suggests that the sandstone rock package, the primary host rock for the Cariboo deposit, remains open well beyond depths tested to date. Positive results from deeper drilling across the deposit highlight strong potential for extensions at depth, below the currently defined mineral reserves and resources (Figure 4).

Figure 3: Location of the ongoing 13,000-meter infill drilling campaign.





Figure 4: Northeast facing long section of the Cow Mountain and Lowhee Zone deposit areas with select three-meter composite highlights illustrating exploration potential at depth and along strike to the southeast.





UNDERGROUND CHIP/CHANNEL SAMPLING HIGHLIGHTS

This news release contains assays from eighty-nine (89) underground face and wall rock chip and rock saw channels ("CH") totaling approximately 398 m completed in ore and access development from October 2024 through July 2025 (see Table 2) and for which assays were received by a cut off date of July 31, 2025. Select fire and photon assay highlights include:

22.01 g/t Au over 3.8 m in chip channel UGCH00189, including: 104.37 g/t Au over 0.8 m

12.23 g/t Au over 4.6 m in chip channel UGCH00183, including: 69.95 g/t Au over 0.8 m

6.25 g/t Au over 4.2 m in rock saw channel UGCH00236, including: 12.64 g/t Au over 1.0 m 13.62 g/t Au over 0.9 m

5.81 g/t Au over 4.2 m in face chip channel UGCH00193, including: 20.66 g/t Au over 1.1 m

3.32 g/t Au over 6.5 m in face chip channel UGCH00213, including: 13.52 g/t Au over 1.0 m 7.77 g/t Au over 1.0 m

4.82 g/t Au over 4.2 m in rock saw channel UGCH00246, including: 25.22 g/t Au over 0.8 m

4.22 g/t Au over 4.2 m in rock saw channel UGCH00245, including: 7.51 g/t Au over 1.2 m 4.86 g/t Au over 1.5 m

3.61 g/t Au over 4.4 m in chip channel UGCH00176, including: 22.20 g/t Au over 0.7 m

3.02 g/t Au over 5.2 m in chip channel UGCH00210, including: 9.87 g/t Au over 1.0 m 3.13 g/t Au over 1.2 m

4.14 g/t Au over 3.7 m in rock saw channel UGCH00243, including: 7.65 g/t Au over 1.0 m 6.07 g/t Au over 1.2 m





True widths are estimated to be between 85% and 100% of reported sample intervals for all face sampling in ore drives and wall sampling in crosscuts. Wall samples in ore drives (along the vein) are excluded from the above list and indicated as select (Table 4). Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 2 and sample locations are listed in Table 4.

Figure 5: Lowhee Zone face and wall rock chip and rock saw channel samples with select assay highlights.





Table 1: Length weighted assay composites and individual samples>=3.0 g/t for Lowhee Zone underground diamond drillholes completed November 2024 - August 16, 2025.

Drillhole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) BMU-24-001 77.8 78.3 0.5 6.28 83.4 85.25 1.85 9.64 Including 84.25 84.75 0.5 33.54 92.5 93 0.5 3.25 102 105 3 7.89 Including 103.9 104.5 0.6 25.93 and 104.5 105 0.5 15.25 BMU-24-002 92.2 92.9 0.7 5.09 98 98.5 0.5 22.89 BMU-24-003 83 83.5 0.5 36.82 BMU-24-004 92.9 98 5.1 3.60 Including 92.9 93.4 0.5 6.10 and 95.6 96.1 0.5 24.06 BMU-24-005 117 117.5 1 4.28 123.75 124.25 0.5 17.85 BMU-24-006 80.4 82 1.6 3.72 Including 81 82 1 5.39 BMU-24-007 15.6 17.5 1.9 4.04 Including 17 17.5 0.5 12.51 34.9 35.5 0.6 3.81 39.2 39.7 0.5 17.30 47.8 48.3 0.5 6.92 87 87.55 0.55 3.05 94.1 94.6 0.5 19.34 100.5 104.05 3.55 3.40 Including 100.5 101.4 0.9 7.53 and 102 102.5 0.5 3.16 and 103.4 104.05 0.65 3.94 106.9 107.7 0.8 3.70 111.45 113.2 1.75 12.18 Including 111.45 111.95 0.5 23.82 and 111.95 112.65 0.7 12.03 BMU-24-008 20.75 22 1.25 3.70 Including 20.75 21.25 0.5 8.48 53.5 55.25 1.75 3.76 Including 53.5 54.05 0.55 10.15 100.55 101.6 1.05 25.19 104.6 105.1 0.5 23.47 109.4 112.5 3.1 3.85 Including 109.9 110.5 0.6 6.62 and 112 112.5 0.5 12.14 118.8 119.4 0.6 5.59 BMU-25-001 130.5 133.65 3.15 7.29 Including 132.5 133.65 1.15 18.45 BMU-25-002 No significant assays BMU-25-003 273 273.5 0.5 7.64 BMU-25-004 15 15.5 0.5 3.22 24.75 25.3 0.55 3.87 46.2 47.25 1.05 4.09 Including 46.75 47.25 0.5 7.89 64.75 67.45 2.7 5.51 Including 64.75 65.25 0.5 19.35 and 66.85 67.45 0.6 8.53 84.45 85.35 0.9 17.90 95.5 96.5 1 10.94 Including 96 96.5 0.5 21.10 116.5 120.2 3.7 8.00 Including 118 118.6 0.6 6.82 and 119.6 120.2 0.6 40.80 125.3 126 0.7 18.05 139.1 141.8 2.7 3.51 Including 139.6 140.15 0.55 3.44 and 141.25 141.8 0.55 11.85 144 148.4 4.4 15.26 Including 144 144.5 0.5 83.40 and 147.9 148.4 0.5 46.80 152.9 153.6 0.7 7.71 158.45 159 0.55 7.81 183.25 183.85 0.6 3.18 222.35 224 1.65 5.41 Including 222.35 223 0.65 12.40 BMU-25-005 Geotechnical hole; no significant assays BMU-25-006 Geotechnical hole; not sampled BMU-25-007 0.75 1.25 0.5 7.05 30 33.55 3.55 7.98 Including 30 30.5 0.5 6.28 and 31.8 32.35 0.55 42.50 76.2 76.7 0.5 4.50 90.55 93.3 2.75 3.40 Including 90.55 91.05 0.5 3.75 and 92.75 93.3 0.55 13.50 99.35 102.7 3.35 6.32 Including 99.35 99.9 0.55 12.60 and 99.9 100.5 0.6 10.55 and 102.2 102.7 0.5 15.75 106.85 110.1 3.25 5.08 Including 109.5 110.1 0.6 25.40 118.25 122.85 4.6 7.07 Including 118.25 118.8 0.55 33.50 and 122 122.85 0.85 15.90 129.65 130.15 0.5 9.55 144.55 145.05 0.5 3.06 188 188.5 0.5 4.58 243.45 243.95 0.5 57.60 BMU-25-008 0.85 1.95 1.1 10.09 Including 0.85 1.35 0.5 4.93 and 1.35 1.95 0.6 14.38 40.35 41.05 0.7 5.37 BMU-25-009 No significant assays BMU-25-010a Hole abandoned BMU-25-010 1.25 1.75 0.5 9.95 20.35 21 0.65 4.77 26.85 27.4 0.55 8.04 36 37.2 1.2 3.99 Including 36 36.5 0.5 3.94 and 36.5 37.2 0.7 4.02 BMU-25-011 0.7 1.75 1.05 4.03 Including 0.7 1.25 0.55 3.65 and 1.25 1.75 0.5 4.46 19.75 20.25 0.5 3.71 BMU-25-012 0.7 1.25 0.55 8.27 24.3 25.45 1.15 16.11 Including 24.85 25.45 0.6 28.18 28.65 29.2 0.55 4.77 30.35 30.9 0.55 3.58 BMU-25-013 0.7 2.35 1.65 3.24 Including 0.7 1.3 0.6 4.77 19.25 19.75 0.5 3.40 22.5 23 0.5 40.00 27.5 33.5 6 3.24 Including 29.9 30.4 0.5 4.42 and 30.4 30.9 0.5 21.73 and 32.06 32.6 0.54 7.76 BMU-25-014 8.65 9.15 0.5 7.16 30.7 36.6 5.9 8.37 Including 30.7 31.2 0.5 5.74 and 31.2 31.75 0.55 10.02 and 31.75 32.25 0.5 50.24 and 33.35 33.85 0.5 15.97 and 35.1 35.6 0.5 6.88 and 36.1 36.6 0.5 6.41 BMU-25-015 22.75 24 1.25 18.10 Including 22.75 23.25 0.5 40.65 and 23.25 24 0.75 3.06 BMU-25-016 33.95 39 5.05 4.28 Including 35.5 36.25 0.75 14.55 and 36.25 36.8 0.55 8.05 and 38.3 39 0.7 5.35 BMU-25-017 22.35 24.35 2 8.93 Including 23.35 23.85 0.5 12.74 and 23.85 24.35 0.5 21.68 30 33.45 3.45 12.44 Including 30 30.5 0.5 4.93 and 32.95 33.45 0.5 79.17 35.4 35.9 0.5 3.75 BMU-25-018 8.5 9 0.5 11.87 27.35 32.65 5.3 3.07 Including 28.2 28.8 0.6 11.62 and 29.7 30.3 0.6 9.01 and 32.15 32.65 0.5 5.72 40.75 41.25 0.5 5.41 BMU-25-019 25.15 25.65 0.5 12.77 29.15 31 1.85 8.85 Including 29.95 30.45 0.5 28.45 33.85 39.6 5.75 7.23 Including 36.25 36.75 0.5 13.32 and 37.75 38.25 0.5 3.31 and 38.25 38.75 0.5 61.18 BMU-25-020 28.6 29.15 0.55 3.13 29.75 30.4 0.65 3.85 37.8 39 1.2 3.75 Including 37.8 38.45 0.65 4.51 42.4 43.7 1.3 5.18 Including 42.9 43.7 0.8 7.87 BMU-25-021 28 31.9 3.9 6.06 Including 29.3 30.2 0.9 4.09 and 30.2 30.85 0.65 23.06 BMU-25-022 37 41.5 4.5 4.36 Including 40.5 41.5 1 15.80 45.9 46.5 0.6 4.94 BMU-25-023 1.95 2.45 0.5 29.93 37.5 38 0.5 3.31 39 40 1 3.64 51.35 51.95 0.6 13.43 56.95 57.45 0.5 5.19 66.5 67.1 0.6 8.15 BMU-25-024 18.8 19.3 0.5 5.66 42.4 46.9 4.5 3.08 Including 42.4 42.9 0.5 6.98 and 45.7 46.4 0.7 11.57 51.4 52 0.6 9.35 BMU-25-025 1.5 2.5 1 5.78 Including 1.5 2 0.5 9.91 30.7 33.1 2.4 26.23 Including 30.7 31.2 0.5 3.39 and 31.2 32 0.8 55.96 and 32 32.55 0.55 29.45 43 43.5 0.5 11.24 51 53.1 2.1 3.70 Including 51 51.5 0.5 11.51 BMU-25-026 2.5 3 0.5 19.25 49.5 50.3 0.8 4.71 54.6 61 6.4 7.06 Including 57 57.5 0.5 75.61 and 58.65 59.15 0.5 8.53 74.9 75.4 0.5 7.47 BMU-25-027 28.8 29.3 0.5 14.30 54.5 56 1.5 4.08 Including 55.5 56 0.5 10.90 57.5 61.5 4 3.58 Including 57.5 58 0.5 8.96 and 58 58.5 0.5 5.14 and 59.5 60 0.5 6.21 and 60 60.5 0.5 5.71 64.3 66.5 2.2 8.78 Including 64.3 65 0.7 8.84 and 66 66.5 0.5 26.17 BMU-25-028 33.7 37.3 3.6 3.82 Including 34.2 34.8 0.6 5.87 and 35.3 35.8 0.5 14.71 42.85 44 1.15 5.32 48.5 49 0.5 3.03 50.15 50.65 0.5 3.02 BMU-25-029 0 0.6 0.6 24.17 59.5 60 0.5 4.83 63.8 64.5 0.7 10.05 75.3 75.8 0.5 8.33 BMU-25-030 30 31.5 1.5 3.01 61.7 62.2 0.5 3.23 72.5 75.5 3 4.45 Including 72.5 73 0.5 22.08 and 75 75.5 0.5 3.22 BMU-25-031 43.25 43.75 0.5 4.76 47.75 49.15 1.4 3.23 Including 47.75 48.6 0.85 4.86 54 54.5 0.5 8.88 60.85 61.35 0.5 14.66 71.9 72.4 0.5 4.35 BMU-25-032 28.5 29.2 0.7 4.69 38.1 39.6 1.5 8.72 Including 39.1 39.6 0.5 25.07 43.4 44.15 0.75 7.15 57.5 60.55 3.05 57.29 Including 57.5 58.5 1 23.77 and 58.5 59 0.5 238.20 and 59.95 60.55 0.6 52.57 79.95 81.35 1.4 23.38 BMU-25-033 26.65 27.15 0.5 3.48 34.1 37.35 3.25 6.17 Including 34.1 34.6 0.5 4.84 and 36.85 37.35 0.5 34.86 46.2 46.7 0.5 37.98 58.5 59.05 0.55 4.17 75.15 75.9 0.75 5.90 BMU-25-034 40.8 41.3 0.5 6.37 54 54.6 0.6 7.25 57.9 58.4 0.5 13.47 72.7 73.7 1 55.74 Including 72.7 73.2 0.5 57.15 and 73.2 73.7 0.5 54.34 82.15 82.65 0.5 4.05 92.5 93 0.5 3.50 BMU-25-035 23.7 24.2 0.5 9.12 46.15 48.6 2.45 5.05 Including 46.15 46.65 0.5 15.10 and 48.1 48.6 0.5 9.62 78 78.5 0.5 42.81 85 85.5 0.5 20.58 BMU-25-036 43.3 43.8 0.5 9.802 57.25 58.3 1.05 14.53 Including 57.25 57.75 0.5 29.728 BMU-25-037 22 22.5 0.5 11.07 42.1 42.6 0.5 12.29 63.95 64.5 0.55 8.35 68.5 70.1 1.6 3.09 Including 68.5 69 0.5 3.41 72.2 72.9 0.7 3.60 74.9 75.5 0.6 6.06 BMU-25-038 50.9 51.5 0.6 6.00 63.95 64.5 0.55 5.23 BMU-25-039 32.5 33 0.5 3.41 BMU-25-040 91.5 92 0.5 625.95 102.5 104.5 2 5.22 Including 104 104.5 0.5 18.43 BMU-25-041 31.7 32.7 1 15.07 Including 31.7 32.2 0.5 4.34 and 32.2 32.7 0.5 25.81 57.5 60 2.5 3.03 59.5 60 0.5 12.95 66.75 67.35 0.6 4.18 80.7 81.2 0.5 4.65 BMU-25-042 68 68.5 0.5 3.39 80.5 81.5 1 6.12 Including 80.5 81 0.5 10.34 84 84.81 0.81 4.63 BMU-25-043 53 56.8 3.8 3.49 Including 53 53.5 0.5 14.88 and 56.3 56.8 0.5 10.78 60 64.5 4.5 5.16 Including 60 60.5 0.5 8.43 and 62.5 63 0.5 5.82 and 64 64.5 0.5 30.78 BMU-25-044 21 21.5 0.5 14.66 37.4 37.9 0.5 35.37 43.25 43.75 0.5 5.23 50.15 50.65 0.5 19.18 BMU-25-045 19.5 23 3.5 4.76 Including 19.5 20 0.5 30.78 33.05 34.5 1.45 28.55 Including 34 34.5 0.5 80.20 38.35 38.85 0.5 3.58 41.5 42 0.5 5.88 52.5 56.3 3.8 8.73 Including 52.5 53 0.5 9.01 and 53 53.5 0.5 9.02 and 53.5 54 0.5 25.40 and 55.8 56.3 0.5 22.81 63.15 63.65 0.5 15.17 BMU-25-046 41.5 42 0.5 8.55 62.4 65 2.6 7.55 Including 62.4 63 0.6 31.90 75.4 75.9 0.5 33.43 79.5 82 2.5 8.28 Including 79.5 80.5 1 14.01 and 80.5 81.05 0.55 8.42 BMU-25-047 72.55 73.1 0.55 7.22 BMU-25-048 26 27.25 1.25 11.28 Including 26.75 27.25 0.5 27.38 68.55 69.15 0.6 11.12 99 99.5 0.5 12.18 BMU-25-049 22 23.5 1.5 3.16 Including 22.5 23 0.5 4.97 and 23 23.5 0.5 3.89 30.5 31.05 0.55 18.38 44.5 45 0.5 19.21 48.8 49.3 0.5 6.83 60.85 61.45 0.6 13.33 BMU-25-050 26.95 27.5 0.55 5.98 45.15 45.65 0.5 7.26 55 57.5 2.5 3.02 Including 55 55.5 0.5 3.69 and 56 56.5 0.5 9.77 and 61.4 62 0.6 6.50 66.5 67 0.5 3.84 80.2 81.2 1 13.60 80.7 81.2 0.5 24.28 BMU-25-051 43 43.5 1 4.90 49.8 52.5 2.70 3.99 Including 50.8 51.4 0.60 15.76 62.5 63 0.50 5.08 67.5 71.15 3.65 4.49 Including 67.5 68 0.50 24.81 and 70 70.5 0.50 3.44 BMU-25-052 53 53.5 0.50 46.93 BMU-25-053 3 4.5 1.50 4.12 51 53 2.00 3.28 Including 51 51.5 0.50 10.00 69 70 1.00 5.33 BMU-25-054 44.65 45.15 0.50 6.16 69.5 70 0.50 18.96 BMU-25-055 23.3 23.8 0.50 4.20 56.65 58.15 1.50 8.91 Including 56.65 57.15 0.50 11.60 and 57.65 58.15 0.50 14.91 BMU-25-056 45.7 50.25 4.55 3.51 Including 45.7 46.2 0.50 7.93 and 49.75 50.25 0.50 23.00 68.05 70 1.95 4.03 Including 68.05 68.55 0.50 11.74 and 69.5 70 0.50 3.82 80.5 81.45 0.95 7.48 BMU-25-057 103.5 105 1.50 4.45 BMU-25-058 15.5 16.6 1.10 4.87 Including 15.5 16.1 0.60 8.47 47 47.6 0.60 11.85 61.4 62 0.60 8.00 70.4 71.6 1.20 3.89 Including 70.9 71.6 0.70 6.38 BMU-25-059 14.3 15.3 1.00 5.72 Including 14.8 15.3 0.50 10.56 43.5 46.7 3.20 3.21 Including 43.5 44 0.50 9.23 and 45 45.5 0.50 9.54 68.1 68.6 0.50 3.51 76.8 78 1.20 20.28 Including 77.3 78 0.70 34.25 BMU-25-060 23.5 24 0.50 9.35 42.5 43 0.50 4.29 44.5 45 0.50 5.08 52.7 53.2 0.50 4.61 59.1 59.6 0.50 5.89 65.8 66.3 0.50 3.92



Table 2: Length weighted assay composites and individual samples>=3.0 g/t for Lowhee Zone underground wall and face chip and rock saw channel sampling completed October 2024 - July 31, 2025.

Channel ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) UGCH00168 0.0 4.4 4.4 0.05 UGCH00169 0.0 4.2 4.2 0.09 UGCH00170 0.0 4.9 4.9 0.97 Including 3.0 3.7 0.7 6.39 UGCH00171 0.0 4.3 4.3 0.02 UGCH00172 0.0 3.6 3.6 0.06 UGCH00173 0.0 4.1 4.1 0.14 UGCH00174 0.0 3.8 3.8 0.05 UGCH00175 0.0 4.5 4.5 0.09 UGCH00176 0.0 4.4 4.4 3.61 Including 0.0 0.7 0.7 22.20 UGCH00177 0.0 3.2 3.2 2.38 Including 1.0 1.5 0.5 13.98 UGCH00178 0.0 4.2 4.2 2.97 Including 1.0 2.0 1.0 11.55 UGCH00179 0.0 4.0 4.0 0.21 UGCH00180 0.0 4.2 4.2 0.04 UGCH00181 No significant assays UGCH00182 0.0 4.4 4.4 1.02 Including 0.0 0.3 0.3 13.85 UGCH00183 0.0 4.6 4.6 12.23 Including 0.0 0.8 0.8 69.95 UGCH00184 0.0 3.8 3.8 0.10 UGCH00185 0.0 4.0 4.0 0.33 UGCH00186 0.0 4.2 4.2 0.07 UGCH00187 0.0 5.2 5.2 0.51 UGCH00188 0.0 3.6 3.6 0.99 Including 0.0 1.0 1.0 3.49 UGCH00189 0.0 3.8 3.8 22.01 Including 0.8 1.6 0.8 104.37 UGCH00190 0.0 3.3 3.3 0.05 UGCH00191 0.0 3.9 3.9 1.80 Including 3.0 3.9 0.9 7.76 UGCH00192 0.0 4.5 4.5 3.30 1.4 2.4 1.0 14.59 UGCH00193 0.0 4.2 4.2 5.81 Including 2.2 3.3 1.1 20.66 UGCH00194 0.0 4.0 4.0 0.29 UGCH00195 0.0 4.0 4.0 1.10 Including 0.0 1.2 1.2 3.23 UGCH00196 0.0 4.0 4.0 0.81 Including 0.0 1.0 1.0 3.22 UGCH00197 0.0 4.3 4.3 0.05 UGCH00198 0.0 4.5 4.5 0.02 UGCH00199 0.0 3.8 3.8 0.01 UGCH00200 0.0 3.9 3.9 0.27 UGCH00201 0.0 3.7 3.7 0.02 UGCH00202 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.01 UGCH00203 0.0 3.8 3.8 0.02 UGCH00204 0.0 3.8 3.8 0.03 UGCH00205 0.0 2.8 2.8 0.66 UGCH00206 0.0 2.7 2.7 0.88 UGCH00207 0.0 5.6 5.6 0.02 UGCH00208 0.0 5.8 5.8 0.03 UGCH00209 0.0 6.0 6.0 0.18 UGCH00210 0.0 5.2 5.2 3.02 Including 0.0 1.0 1.0 9.87 and 4.0 5.2 1.2 3.13 UGCH00211 0.0 5.5 5.5 0.06 UGCH00212 0.0 5.9 5.9 0.13 UGCH00213 0.0 6.5 6.5 3.32 Including 0.0 1.0 1.0 13.52 and 5.5 6.5 1.0 7.77 UGCH00214 No significant assays UGCH00215 No significant assays UGCH00216 No significant assays UGCH00217 No significant assays UGCH00218 0.0 0.1 0.1 22.95 Including 0.0 0.1 0.1 22.95 UGCH00219 0.0 4.5 4.5 3.09 Including 3.3 4.0 0.8 16.06 UGCH00220 0.0 4.2 4.2 2.37 Including 0.5 1.0 0.5 17.45 UGCH00221 No significant assays 0.0 10.0 10.0 0.23 UGCH00222 No significant assays 0.0 9.7 9.7 0.33 UGCH00223 No significant assays 6.0 7.0 1.0 10.64 UGCH00224 No significant assays 0.0 20.0 20.0 0.13 UGCH00225 No significant assays 0.0 7.0 7.0 0.06 UGCH00226 1.0 2.0 1.0 11.12 12.0 13.0 1.0 9.69 UGCH00227 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.01 UGCH00228 0.0 6.4 6.4 0.41 UGCH00229 0.0 5.5 5.5 0.01 UGCH00230 0.0 4.2 4.2 0.96 Including 1.9 2.4 0.5 7.36 UGCH00231 0.0 3.9 3.9 0.17 UGCH00232 0.0 4.5 4.5 0.50 UGCH00233 0.0 2.7 2.7 1.77 Including 1.4 1.9 0.5 9.45 UGCH00234 0.0 4.0 4.0 0.81 UGCH00235 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.01 UGCH00236 0.0 4.2 4.2 6.25 Including 1.7 2.7 1.0 12.64 and 2.7 3.6 0.9 13.62 UGCH00237 0.0 3.4 3.4 0.64 Including 2.8 3.4 0.6 3.49 UGCH00238 0.0 4.2 4.2 3.38 Including 3.5 4.2 0.7 12.42 UGCH00239 0.0 4.0 4.0 3.47 Including 1.5 2.5 1.0 8.65 and 3.2 4.0 0.8 6.28 UGCH00240 0.0 4.7 4.7 1.24 Including 3.5 4.7 1.2 3.26 UGCH00241 0.0 2.5 2.5 5.36 Including 0.0 1.0 1.0 10.15 and 1.0 2.0 1.0 3.17 UGCH00242 0.0 4.5 4.5 1.15 Including 3.5 4.5 1.0 3.19 UGCH00243 0.0 3.7 3.7 4.14 Including 0.0 1.0 1.0 7.65 and 2.5 3.7 1.2 6.07 UGCH00244 0.0 4.3 4.3 1.09 UGCH00245 0.0 4.2 4.2 4.22 Including 1.5 2.7 1.2 7.51 and 2.7 4.2 1.5 4.86 UGCH00246 0.0 4.4 4.4 4.82 Including 0.0 0.8 0.8 25.22 UGCH00247 0.0 4.1 4.1 0.86 Including 0.0 0.5 0.5 5.29 UGCH00248 0.0 0.5 0.5 10.46 UGCH00249 0.0 0.9 0.9 7.58 UGCH00250 0.0 0.9 0.9 4.92 UGCH00251 0.0 0.5 0.5 3.01 UGCH00252 0.0 1.2 1.2 16.35 UGCH00253 0.0 1.0 1.0 4.22 UGCH00254 0.0 1.5 1.5 8.70 UGCH00255 0.0 0.5 0.5 24.64 UGCH00256 0.0 0.5 0.5 8.45



Table 3: Underground diamond drillhole collar locations, drillhole orientations, and max depths. Negative dips point down.

Drillhole ID Mine Location Northing

(UTM z12N) Easting

(UTM z12N) Elevation (m) Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Prospect Program Type BMU-24-001 L1260-MA 596598.8 5882916.5 1267.6 1.0 273 110.5 LZ Infill BMU-24-002 L1260-MA 596599.1 5882916.2 1267.6 2.0 266 120.0 LZ Infill BMU-24-003 L1260-MA 596598.9 5882916.6 1267.9 10.0 277.5 117.0 LZ Infill BMU-24-004 L1260-MA 596599.0 5882916.4 1267.9 8.5 267.17 110.5 LZ Infill BMU-24-005 L1260-MA 596599.3 5882915.9 1267.7 3.0 263 147.0 LZ Infill BMU-24-006 L1260-MA 596599.3 5882915.7 1267.8 5.5 258.5 105.0 LZ Infill BMU-24-007 L1290-ORE 596492.0 5882885.1 1290.2 -8.0 142 141.0 LZ Infill BMU-24-008 L1290-ORE 596491.8 5882884.9 1289.9 -16.0 140 140.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-001 L1290-RMK 596532.3 5883011.8 1282.1 -4.0 279.5 333.0 CM Exploration BMU-25-002 L1290-RMK 596533.3 5883011.0 1282.5 -17.0 259.0 145.7 LZ Infill BMU-25-003 L1290-RMK 596534.2 5883013.2 1282.4 -1.0 320.0 303.0 CM Exploration BMU-25-004 L1290-RMK 596492.1 5882885.7 1289.1 -41.0 118.0 250.0 LZ Exploration BMU-25-005 C1300 596436.4 5883381.1 1283.8 40.0 320.0 48.0 LZ Geotechnical BMU-25-006 C1300 596436.5 5883381.1 1282.8 7.0 320.0 75.0 LZ Geotechnical BMU-25-007 L1260-SMP 596529.0 5882824.1 1256.7 3.0 135.0 275.0 LZ Infill / Exploration BMU-25-008 L1260-SMP 596529.6 5882824.8 1256.5 -1.0 108.0 45.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-009 L1260-SMP 596529.6 5882824.9 1256.8 5.5 108.0 45.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-010 L1260-SMP 596529.6 5882824.8 1256.6 -1.0 114.5 42.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-010a L1260-SMP 596529.4 5882824.6 1256.6 -1.0 114.5 6.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-011 L1260-SMP 596529.5 5882824.8 1256.7 5.5 114.5 42.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-012 L1260-SMP 596529.5 5882824.6 1256.4 -0.5 121.0 42.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-013 L1260-SMP 596529.3 5882824.7 1256.7 6.0 121.0 42.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-014 L1260-SMP 596529.3 5882824.5 1256.5 -0.5 127.5 48.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-015 L1260-SMP 596529.4 5882824.7 1256.7 6.0 127.5 42.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-016 L1260-SMP 596529.3 5882824.3 1256.5 -0.5 134.0 42.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-017 L1260-SMP 596529.3 5882824.4 1256.8 6.0 134.0 42.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-018 L1260-SMP 596529.1 5882824.1 1256.4 -0.5 140.0 45.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-019 L1260-SMP 596529.0 5882824.1 1256.7 6.0 140.0 42.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-020 L1260-SMP 596528.9 5882823.9 1256.5 -0.5 146.0 45.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-021 L1260-SMP 596528.8 5882824.0 1256.7 6.0 146.0 45.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-022 L1260-SMP 596528.9 5882823.9 1255.9 -17.5 146.0 72.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-023 L1260-SMP 596528.4 5882824.1 1256.2 -15.0 159.0 81.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-024 L1260-SMP 596528.9 5882824.1 1256.4 -1.0 159.0 78.4 LZ Infill BMU-25-025 L1260-SMP 596528.7 5882824.1 1257.1 18.0 159.0 78.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-026 L1260-SMP 596528.5 5882823.6 1256.1 -12.0 166.0 87.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-027 L1260-SMP 596528.4 5882823.8 1256.5 1.5 166.0 87.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-028 L1260-SMP 596528.4 5882823.8 1257.1 15.0 166.0 87.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-029 L1260-SMP 596528.1 5882823.8 1257.0 12.5 175.0 98.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-030 L1260-SMP 596528.2 5882823.6 1256.5 1.5 175.0 95.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-031 L1260-SMP 596528.2 5882823.6 1256.1 -10.0 175.0 95.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-032 L1290-ORE 596489.2 5882888.8 1289.6 20.0 245.0 120.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-033 L1290-ORE 596488.1 5882888.3 1290.0 14.0 245.0 106.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-034 L1290-ORE 596488.9 5882888.7 1289.9 7.0 245.0 96.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-035 L1290-ORE 596488.7 5882888.6 1290.0 -1.0 245.0 90.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-036 L1290-ORE 596488.6 5882888.5 1290.1 -11.0 245.0 81.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-037 L1290-ORE 596488.3 5882888.4 1290.1 -20.0 245.0 84.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-038 L1290-ORE 596488.6 5882888.5 1290.3 -30.0 245.0 87.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-039 L1290-ORE 596488.6 5882888.5 1290.5 -45.0 245.0 87.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-040 L1290-ORE 596488.6 5882888.5 1289.8 23.0 250.0 118.5 LZ Infill BMU-25-041 L1290-ORE 596489.0 5882888.6 1289.8 16.0 250.0 99.5 LZ Infill BMU-25-042 L1290-ORE 596489.0 5882888.6 1290.0 8.0 250.0 84.8 LZ Infill BMU-25-043 L1290-ORE 596488.1 5882888.3 1290.0 -1.0 250.0 78.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-044 L1290-ORE 596488.1 5882888.3 1290.0 -14.0 250.0 79.5 LZ Infill BMU-25-045 L1290-ORE 596488.1 5882888.3 1290.0 -25.5 250.0 79.5 LZ Infill BMU-25-046 L1290-ORE 596488.1 5882888.3 1290.0 -36.0 250.0 82.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-047 L1290-ORE 596488.4 5882888.4 1290.3 -47.0 250.0 90.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-048 L1290-ORE 596488.6 5882888.4 1289.8 24.5 256.0 108.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-049 L1290-ORE 596488.3 5882888.4 1289.9 16.0 256.0 93.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-050 L1290-ORE 596488.1 5882888.3 1290.0 7 256.0 93.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-051 L1290-ORE 596488.1 5882888.2 1290.0 -3 256.0 76.5 LZ Infill BMU-25-052 L1290-ORE 596488.1 5882888.3 1290.0 -18.5 256.0 76.5 LZ Infill BMU-25-053 L1290-ORE 596488.3 5882888.3 1290.0 -29 256.0 87.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-054 L1290-ORE 596488.0 5882888.3 1289.1 -40.0 256.0 84.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-055 L1290-ORE 596488.4 5882888.6 1291.1 28.0 265.0 104.5 LZ Infill BMU-25-056 L1290-ORE 596488.0 5882888.5 1290.1 -2.0 265.0 82.5 LZ Infill BMU-25-057 L1290-ORE 596488.6 5882888.8 1291.5 31.0 280.0 115.7 LZ Infill BMU-25-058 L1290-ORE 596488.1 5882888.8 1290.6 16.0 280.0 103.5 LZ Infill BMU-25-059 L1290-ORE 596488.3 5882888.9 1290.1 -3.0 280.0 84.0 LZ Infill BMU-25-060 L1290-ORE 596488.3 5882888.9 1289.7 -20.0 280.0 81.0 LZ Infill



Table 4: Lowhee Zone - Underground locations of wall and face chip and rock saw channel samples.

Channel ID Mine Location Easting

(UTM Z 12N) Northing

(UTM Z 12N) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Year Sampled Type UGCH00168 1290-ORE-000 596526.5 5882944.2 1288.21 4.4 303 2024 Face Chip UGCH00169 1290-ORE-000 596524.2 5882940.1 1288.86 4.2 303 2024 Face Chip UGCH00170 1290-ORE-000 596520.7 5882934.5 1288.506 4.9 303 2024 Face Chip UGCH00171 1290-ORE-000 596518.6 5882931.6 1288.991 4.3 303 2024 Face Chip UGCH00172 1290-ORE-000 596516.7 5882928.7 1288.9 3.6 301 2024 Face Chip UGCH00173 1290-ORE-000 596515.6 5882926.2 1288.91 4.1 301 2024 Face Chip UGCH00174 1290-ORE-000 596513.7 5882922.1 1288.895 3.8 301 2024 Face Chip UGCH00175 1290-ORE-000 596512.3 5882919.0 1289.167 4.5 301 2024 Face Chip UGCH00176 1290-ORE-000 596510.7 5882914.2 1289.37 4.4 295 2024 Face Chip UGCH00177 1290-ORE-000 596511.7 5882917.3 1289.4 3.2 206 2024 Wall Chip Select UGCH00178 1290-ORE-000 596509.1 5882912.2 1288.767 4.2 292 2024 Face Chip UGCH00179 1290-ORE-000 596506.5 5882908.5 1289.067 4 302 2024 Face Chip UGCH00180 1290-ORE-000 596504.9 5882905.1 1289.713 4.2 300 2024 Face Chip UGCH00181 1290-ORE-000 596505.5 5882906.7 1289.694 1.7 209 2024 Wall Chip UGCH00182 1290-ORE-000 596503.0 5882902.0 1289.197 4.4 298 2024 Face Chip UGCH00183 1290-ORE-000 596501.0 5882898.4 1289.6 4.6 300 2024 Face Chip UGCH00184 1290-ORE-000 596498.3 5882895.3 1290.54 3.8 304 2024 Face Chip UGCH00185 1290-ORE-000 596496.4 5882892.6 1290.4 4 303 2024 Face Chip UGCH00186 1290-ORE-000 596495.2 5882890.5 1290.5 4.2 295 2024 Face Chip UGCH00187 1260-ORE-000 596491.4 5882884.6 1291 5.2 295 2024 Face Chip UGCH00188 1260-ORE-000 596522.8 5882930.9 1259.3 3.6 292 2024 Face Chip UGCH00189 1260-ORE-000 596521.8 5882928.0 1259.83 3.8 292.55 2024 Face Chip UGCH00190 1260-ORE-000 596520.5 5882924.9 1259.66 3.4 292 2024 Face Chip UGCH00191 1260-ORE-000 596520.4 5882921.3 1259.31 3.9 290 2024 Face Chip UGCH00192 1260-ORE-000 596518.1 5882914.0 1260.07 4.5 290 2024 Face Chip UGCH00193 1260-ORE-000 596515.8 5882910.8 1260 4.2 301 2024 Face Chip UGCH00194 1260-ORE-000 596513.3 5882908.2 1259.81 4 302.5 2024 Face Chip UGCH00195 1260-ORE-000 596510.9 5882905.5 1260.02 4 305.5 2024 Face Chip UGCH00196 1260-ORE-000 596508.6 5882903.1 1259.93 4 305.5 2024 Face Chip UGCH00197 1260-ORE-000 596507.1 5882900.7 1259.9 4.3 309.5 2024 Face Chip UGCH00198 1260-ORE-000 596504.7 5882897.9 1259.97 4.5 306.2 2024 Face Chip UGCH00199 1260-ORE-000 596502.4 5882895.1 1260.02 3.8 304.8 2024 Face Chip UGCH00200 1260-ORE-000 596500.0 5882892.0 1260.3 3.9 310 2024 Face Chip UGCH00201 1260-ORE-000 596528.1 5882941.6 1259.09 4.7 295 2024 Face Chip UGCH00202 1260-ORE-SLASH-000 596523.6 5882934.5 1288.7 3 275 2024 Face Chip UGCH00203 1260-ORE-SLASH-000 596522.3 5882931.8 1288.75 3.8 275 2024 Face Chip UGCH00204 1260-ORE-SLASH-000 596520.8 5882928.0 1289.9 3.8 282 2024 Face Chip UGCH00205 1260-ORE-SLASH-000 596517.9 5882924.9 1289.83 2.8 280 2024 Face Chip UGCH00206 1260-ORE-SLASH-000 596516.6 5882921.7 1289.8 2.7 270 2024 Face Chip UGCH00207 1260-ACC-001 596546.2 5882868.0 1259.705 5.6 300 2024 Face Chip UGCH00208 1260-ACC-001 596543.0 5882862.4 1259.114 5.8 300 2024 Face Chip UGCH00209 1260-ACC-001 596541.9 5882860.5 1258.492 6 300 2024 Face Chip UGCH00210 1260-ACC-001 596539.5 5882856.7 1259.258 5.2 301 2024 Face Chip UGCH00211 1260-ACC-001 596535.9 5882851.1 1257.247 5.5 301 2024 Face Chip UGCH00212 1260-ACC-001 596532.6 5882845.7 1256.52 5.9 301 2024 Face Chip UGCH00213 1260-ACC-001 596529.4 5882837.7 1256.4 6.5 298 2025 Face Chip UGCH00214 1260-WHL-000 596523.9 5882840.6 1257.4 4 130 2025 Wall Chip UGCH00215 1260-EHL 596527.4 5882838.5 1256.8 2.5 105 2025 Wall Chip UGCH00216 1260-EHL 596529.3 5882837.3 1256.8 8 125 2025 Wall Chip UGCH00217 1260-EHL 596536.4 5882833.4 1256.7 1.5 130 2025 Wall Chip UGCH00218 1260-MA 596530.0 5882854.0 1257.6 0.1 0 2025 Select UGCH00219 1260-SMP 596530.7 5882826.0 1256.06 4.5 300 2025 Face Chip UGCH00220 1260-SMP 596528.9 5882823.0 1256 4.2 300 2025 Face Chip UGCH00221 1260-WHL 596523.5 5882840.8 1256.77 10 301.7 2025 Wall Chip UGCH00222 1260-WHL 596526.0 5882844.8 1256 9.7 300 2025 Wall Chip UGCH00223 1260-EHL 596531.0 5882842.7 1256.5 10 126 2025 Wall Chip UGCH00224 1260-EHL 596539.0 5882836.8 1256 20 120 2025 Wall Chip UGCH00225 1260-EHL 596555.7 5882828.0 1256 7 120 2025 Wall Chip UGCH00226 1260-EHL 596535.0 5882834.0 1256 28.5 120 2025 Wall Chip UGCH00227 1260-WHL 596511.8 5882847.8 1256.4 4.6 15 2025 Face Chip UGCH00228 1260-ORE-002 596565.4 5882814.4 1256.548 6.4 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00229 1260-ORE-002 596565.3 5882814.4 1259.451 5.5 304 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00230 1260-ORE-002 596563.4 5882813.2 1256.887 4.2 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00231 1260-ORE-002 596563.5 5882813.2 1258.944 3.85 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00232 1260-ORE-002 596562.9 5882811.0 1257.052 4.5 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00233 1260-ORE-002 596562.2 5882811.4 1260.157 2.7 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00234 1260-ORE-002 596562.1 5882809.1 1257.09 4 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00235 1260-ORE-002 596561.7 5882809.3 1259.264 3 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00236 1260-ORE-002 596561.3 5882807.1 1257.368 4.2 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00237 1260-ORE-002 596561.3 5882807.1 1260.791 3.4 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00238 1260-ORE-002 596560.2 5882805.3 1257.465 4.2 302 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00239 1260-ORE-002 596560.2 5882805.3 1259.582 4 302 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00240 1260-ORE-002 596559.3 5882803.9 1257.756 4.7 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00241 1260-ORE-002 596558.3 5882804.4 1259.289 2.5 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00242 1260-ORE-002 596558.4 5882802.4 1257.791 4.5 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00243 1260-ORE-002 596558.1 5882802.5 1259.857 3.7 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00244 1260-ORE-002 596557.0 5882800.8 1257.615 4.3 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00245 1260-ORE-002 596557.1 5882800.7 1259.698 4.2 303 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00246 1260-ORE-002 596556.0 5882799.1 1257.685 4.4 302 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00247 1260-ORE-002 596556.0 5882799.1 1259.696 4.1 302 2025 Face Rock Saw Channel UGCH00248 1260-ORE-002 596558.4 5882810.4 1257.9 0.5 210 2025 Channel Select UGCH00249 1260-ORE-002 596557.8 5882809.5 1258 0.9 210 2025 Channel Select UGCH00250 1260-ORE-002 596557.2 5882808.4 1258.2 0.9 210 2025 Channel Select UGCH00251 1260-ORE-002 596556.8 5882807.7 1258.5 0.5 210 2025 Channel Select UGCH00252 1260-ORE-002 596556.0 5882806.0 1258.18 1.2 210 2025 Channel Select UGCH00253 1260-ORE-002 596555.7 5882806.0 1257.83 1 210 2025 Channel Select UGCH00254 1260-ORE-002 596554.4 5882803.9 1257.88 1.5 210 2025 Channel Select UGCH00255 1260-ORE-002 596563.5 5882812.2 1256.71 0.5 210 2025 Channel Select UGCH00256 1260-ORE-002 596563.6 5882812.3 1257.4 0.5 210 2025 Channel Select



ABOUT LOWHEE ZONE

Geological mapping and geochemical sampling were carried out on Barkerville Mountain from 2017-2018, with the Lowhee Zone identified as a high-priority drill target.

In 2019, two southeast-oriented stratigraphic and 22 northwest-southeast oriented drillholes (8,337.0 m) were drilled at the Lowhee Zone. The drilling successfully identified auriferous quartz-carbonate veins at similar orientations to those observed elsewhere on the Cariboo Gold project. Initial 3D geological modelling and resource estimation commenced, and further drilling was recommended.

In 2020, 24 northwest-oriented diamond drillholes (10,144.5 m) were drilled. The focus of the exploration program was to test the extent of mineralization along the down-dip and northeast strike-extent of veining. An internal resource estimation of the Lowhee deposit was completed. Further drilling was recommended to grow the confidence of the resource.

In 2021, a total of 94 diamond drillholes (29,449.1 m) were drilled. The focus of drilling was to delineate, and infill modelled veins with 25 m spacing. BGM's resource modelling team produced a mineral resource estimate, and the collection of a bulk sample was recommended.

In 2022, a total of 27 diamond drillholes (6,563.90 m) were drilled. There were two main goals with this drill program. The first goal was to infill a potential bulk sample location achieving category conversion from indicated (25 m spacing) to measured (12.5 m spacing). The second goal was to continue to delineate and infill modelled veins with 25 m spacing.

Lowhee Zone access is through Cow portal on the northwestern flank of Barkerville Mountain (Figure 1 and Figure 3) Cow portal construction was completed in Q4 2024 and development of the underground ramp into the Lowhee zone commenced in Q1 2025. Approximately 350 m of development has been advanced within the Lowhee Zone deposit at the 1,290 and 1,260-elevation levels since completion of the main access ramp. The probable mineral reserves estimate for the Lowhee Zone includes 104,491 ounces of contained Au (923,162 tonnes grading 3.52 g/t Au) and represents approximately 5% of the total contained gold in the estimated probable mineral reserves for the Cariboo Gold Project.

ABOUT CARIBOO GOLD PROJECT

The Cariboo Gold Project is a permitted, 100%-owned feasibility-stage project located in the historic Wells-Barkerville mining camp of central British Columbia, Canada. Spanning approximately 186,740 hectares, the Company's land package includes 443 mineral titles and covers an approximate 77-kilometre strike of highly prospective exploration targets extending northwest to southeast. In late 2024, the Project was granted the Mines Act and Environmental Management Act (British Columbia) permits, marking the successful completion of the permitting process for key approvals, solidifying the Project's shovel-ready status.

The Cariboo Gold Project hosts probable mineral reserves of 2.07 million ounces of contained Au (17,815 kt grading 3.62 g/t Au); measured mineral resources of 8,000 ounces of contained Au (47 kt grading 5.06 g/t Au); indicated mineral resources of 1.60 million ounces of contained Au (17,332 kt grading 2.88 g/t Au); and inferred mineral resources of 1.86 million ounces of contained Au (18,774 kt grading 3.09 g/t Au). Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.

Technical Reports

Information relating to the Cariboo Gold Project and the 2025 FS on the Cariboo Gold Project is supported by the technical report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Cariboo Gold Project, District of Wells, British Columbia, Canada" and dated June 11, 2025 (with an effective date of April 25, 2025) (the "Cariboo Technical Report").

For readers to fully understand the information in the Cariboo Technical Report, reference should be made to the full text of the Cariboo Technical Report, including all assumptions, parameters, qualifications, limitations and methods therein. The Cariboo Technical Report is intended to be read as in its entirety, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The Cariboo Technical Report was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) under Osisko Development's issuer profile and on the Company's website at www.osiskodev.com.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Eryn Doyle, P. Geo., Senior Exploration Manager of Osisko Development, a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Assurance (QA) - Quality Control (QC)

All drill core samples, once received from the drill and processed, are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, B.C., Canada, with the exception of 615 m of core drilled from the L1260 Sump for which the second half of the drill core was also bagged and sent to the lab for analysis. This extra data was logged and stored as FIELD DUP samples. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. All material retrieved in chip and channel sampling is bagged for assay. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream for both diamond drilling and underground chip and channel sampling, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance.

Drill core and underground chip and channel samples are submitted to MSALABS's analytical facility in Prince George, B.C., Canada, for preparation and analysis. The MSALABS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is dried, crushed, and split into sealed containers. Analysis for gold is by gamma ray analysis using the Chrysos Photon Assay (PA1408X). Samples are bombarded with gamma rays and the resulting signal is sent to the detectors.

Alternatively, drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000-gram screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

Early program underground chip samples (UGCH00168 - UGCH00187) were transported to the Company's nearby QR Mill Site complex for preparation and analysis at the internal QR Laboratory facilities. The Company's QR Mill Laboratory is not a certified analytical laboratory, but the facility is managed by a qualified Chief Assayer and certified OREAS QC standards and blanks are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Samples are dried, crushed to 2.0-2.4 mm and a 200 g split is taken. The split is pulverized, and a 20 g Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish is completed to determine gold grades, reported in g/t. All samples herein that were initially processed at the QR Mill Laboratory were subsequently sent to ALS Geochemistry's North Vancouver facility for reanalysis with higher grade (> 3.0 g/t) run to extinction for more robust validation.

ABOUT OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Osisko Development Corp. is a continental North American gold development company focused on past-producing mining camps located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its flagship permitted 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada. Its project pipeline is complemented by the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico-brownfield properties with significant exploration potential, extensive historical mining data, access to existing infrastructure and skilled labour. The Company's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally responsible mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

