WKN: 850524 | ISIN: AU000000BHP4 | Ticker-Symbol: BHP1
BHP Group Limited: BHP Xplor Opens Applications for 2026 Cohort, Offering Equity-Free Funding and Global Support

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHP Xplor, the nine-month accelerator program aimed at transforming the discovery of critical minerals, has officially opened applications for the 2026 cohort.

Following the success of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 cohorts, BHP Xplor invites early-stage explorers to apply for its next intake. The program is looking for ambitious teams and individuals dedicated to uncovering new sources of critical minerals essential for a sustainable future.

The BHP Xplor program is designed to accelerate participants' exploration opportunities while fostering long-term connections with BHP. Participants benefit from up to USD $500,000 in equity-free funding, expert mentorship, and access to BHP's global network of suppliers and service providers.

Tim O'Connor, BHP's Group Exploration Officer, said:
"Xplor has quickly become a recognised pathway for early-stage explorers who want to scale faster and think more boldly. The program provides not only capital, but access to the knowledge, networks, and technical depth that can fundamentally change the trajectory of a company. As the world's demand for critical minerals intensifies, building strong partnerships between majors and juniors will be essential. Xplor is about more than accelerating exploration projects, it's about shaping a new way of working together to unlock the resources needed for the future."

Additionally, the 2026 cohort will join BHP Xplor's growing alumni network, now spanning 21 companies, to continue sharing insights and learnings as they progress on their journey.

Elena Clarici, CEO of Electrum Discovery and current BHP Xplor participant, said:
"Being part of BHP Xplor has been invaluable. The program has given us access to expertise and resources that have helped sharpen our strategy and move our projects forward more quickly. It has also opened doors to networks and opportunities that would have been much harder to access on our own. Xplor is already making a real difference in how we grow as a company."

For BHP, Xplor provides an opportunity to engage with a diverse pipeline of exploration projects across new geographies and geological concepts, supporting the company's long-term growth ambitions.

Applications for the BHP Xplor 2026 cohort are open from 8 September to 15 October 2025.

For more information: https://www.bhp.com/xplor

Georgina Gabelich: Media.relations@bhp.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
