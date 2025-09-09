Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
WKN: A40H3F | ISIN: FR001400PVN6
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 10:34
56,55 Euro
-0,88 % -0,50
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2025 07:36 Uhr
Viridien commences advanced seismic imaging of Utsira North multi-client OBN survey to support exploration and development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

Paris, France - September 9, 2025

Viridien has announced the commencement of the processing and imaging phase for the Utsira North multi-client Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey in the Norwegian North Sea, following the completion of acquisition this summer. Final imaging results are scheduled for delivery for industry licensing in the third quarter of 2026.

The 513 sq km Utsira North OBN survey is located to the east of the Alvheim Field in the Southern Viking Graben and will bring crucial insights into one of Norway's most strategically important offshore areas, unlocking opportunities for near-field exploration and more efficient extraction of existing reserves in mature basins. The survey also enriches Viridien's expanding multi-client OBN portfolio and further consolidates its strategic position in the North Sea as a leading innovative provider of OBN imaging on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Viridien's expert imaging teams are currently applying their cutting-edge seismic imaging workflows, including the latest proprietary time-lag full-waveform inversion (TLFWI) technology, to deliver unprecedented seismic images of this region. As a result, Utsira North OBN will enhance resolution of the region's complex geological intervals, illuminating how deep-seated faults help dictate sediment distribution and, in turn, clarifying the presence of reservoir facies and prospective new targets.

Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data at Viridien, said: "Viridien's imaging and licensing of the Utsira North OBN multi-client data reaffirms our long-term commitment to the NCS and our technological leadership in the region. Once again, as a high-value data provider, we are leveraging our unmatched subsurface imaging capabilities to deliver next-generation data that will empower E&P companies to make better decisions in mature and increasingly complex environments, maximizing returns from their existing infrastructure and near-field exploration investments."

About Viridien:

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resources, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,200 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Contacts

Investor Relations
Alexandre Leroy
Tel: + 33 6 85 18 44 31
E-Mail: ir@viridengroup.com		Media Relations
Sara Pink-Zerling
Tel: + 33 6 37 57 95 44
E-Mail: media.relations@viridiengroup.com


