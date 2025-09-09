EPSO-G UAB: As the term of office comes to an end, Energy Cells begins the selection process for a CEO

New energy group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address: Laisves pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

As the current CEO's term of office comes to an end, Energy Cells, a subsidiary of the new energy group EPSO-G, is announcing a public selection process for a CEO. Applications will be accepted until October 9.

The five-year term of office of Rimvydas Štilinis, CEO of Energy Cells, the energy storage system operator, will end on January 26, 2026.

CEO of state-owned companies can serve two terms, with each term lasting five years. The current head of the company, R. Štilinis, is serving his first term.

In line with the highest standards of transparency and good governance, candidates for the Energy Cells Board will be selected through a public competition, with the assistance of the EPSO-G Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which is composed primarily of independent members. The recruitment process will be conducted by AIMS International.

After completion of the selection procedures and verification of the candidates in accordance with the requirements of the laws on the protection of objects important for ensuring national security and the prevention of corruption, the decision on the appointment of the CEO from among the selected candidates will be made by the Company's Board.

EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy Cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

