Hofseth Biocare ASA: ProGo, the world's first consumer health GLP-1 & GIP receptor agonist with muscle mass protection via inhibition of Myostatin and Activin A pathways

HBC has today released a whitepaper demonstrating how its bioactive peptide ingredient ProGo® uniquely provides complete GLP-1 support.

To maximize the effect of GLP-1 therapy, lean muscle mass needs to be protected to optimize the benefits of weight loss and support a healthy metabolism.

ProGo®? addresses these needs through its unique triple action properties:

highly absorbable protein with a complete amino acid profile to help build muscle

antioxidant and anti-inflammatory bioactivity to protect muscle health

inhibition of Activin A and Myostatin, negative regulators of muscle mass

ProGo®? is the only commercially available bioactive peptide health ingredient that is both a GLP-1 RA (Receptor Agonist) and has a targeted mode of action for muscle protection via inhibition of Myostatin & Activin A.

A fully traceable, high-quality nutritional supplement comprised of hydrolysed peptides and collagen, it has a complete amino acid profile that includes high levels of branched chain amino acids (BCAA) - essential for muscle formation and health.

ProGo® also has a higher bioavailability than other peptides on the market, as the smaller average size of peptides makes them easier for the body to digest.

For further information, please contact:

James Berger, CCO at Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +41 79 950 1034

E-mail: jb@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. It upcycles the side streams of the salmon industry by taking fresh filleted salmon and converting it from a waste product into ingredients to improve human and pet health.

These ingredients are ProGo®, a mix of bioactive peptides and collagen, OmeGo®, a whole salmon oil, with all the fatty acid fractions contained in fish, and CalGo® / NT-II® salmon bone powder containing calcium hydroxyapatite and undenatured collagen for bone and joint health.

HBC places scientific evidence at the forefront which has led to important academic partnerships and the identification of unique health benefits. This includes the demonstration of improved iron metabolism by boosting the body's ability to take up and use iron resulting in increased energy and vitality with ProGo® as well as the activation of the GLP-1 receptor with fat reduction in overweight adults. OmeGo® has shown important immune health benefits including recovery from viral infection and improved respiratory health and sleep in adults troubled by particulate matter pollution. Finally, CalGo®/ NT-II® has shown both bone and joint health benefits to support healthy ageing and active lifestyles.

This work has also resulted in the granting of several patents protecting these discoveries. It has also led to the discovery of potential therapeutics and HBC has spun out a biotech-focused company, HBC Immunology (HBCI) has raised external finance, and the lead program is in prostate cancer followed by ovarian cancer. A separate molecule is targeted as an oral, steroid-sparing therapy for asthma. HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Los Angeles, and Palo Alto.

HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker "HBC".