LONDON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) and Thales today announced the successful integration and field exercise of the Thales SAMDIS1 600 sonar with HII's next generation REMUS 620 medium unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV).

The integration demonstrates the seamless compatibility of Thales' world-leading multi-aspect synthetic aperture SAMDIS 600 sonar with HII's highly modular, long-endurance REMUS 620 UUV. Together, the systems deliver advanced autonomous mine detection, classification, and imaging, offering naval forces and partners around the world enhanced capability for undersea security, mine countermeasures, and subsea infrastructure monitoring.

The exercise, completed at the end of August at the HII Pocasset facility (Massachusetts, USA), marks a major milestone in advancing autonomous undersea mine countermeasure capabilities.

An image accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/thales-and-hii-partners-to-develop-advanced-autonomous-undersea-mine-countermeasure-capabilities.

_____________________________

1 Synthetic Aperture Mine Detection and Imaging System

"Teaming the Thales' advanced SAMDIS 600 sensor in the REMUS 620 underscores the power of collaboration in driving innovation for our customers," said Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies' Unmanned Systems business group. "This milestone demonstrates not only the adaptability of the REMUS 620 but also the strength of industry partnerships in delivering next-generation, interoperable solutions that enhance undersea dominance for NATO and allied forces."

"SAMDIS empowers missions with enhanced efficiency and effectiveness, serving as a crucial enabler for precise acoustic identification through its multi-aspect and high-resolution SAS capabilities. This achievement is the result of a strong working relationship with HII, demonstrating the strength of industry collaboration in delivering advanced solutions for the benefit of our users' missions," said Paul Armstrong, managing director, Underwater Systems, Thales in the United Kingdom.

HII and Thales' collaboration builds on decades of leadership in unmanned and underwater systems. Thales is the world's leading exporter of naval sonar systems, while HII's REMUS UUV family has become the benchmark for modular, reliable, and mission-ready autonomous undersea vehicles.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

About the REMUS UUV

The REMUS UUV family delivers critical advantages across modern naval operations and the autonomous systems have been proven to operate independently or in conjunction with crewed platforms. This includes the recent successful demonstration of the launch and recover of REMUS autonomous undersea vehicles from the torpedo tubes of Virginia-class nuclear submarines. This capability will significantly extend mission range, reduce detection risk, and limit personnel exposure.

The REMUS open-architecture design allows rapid payload integration, enabling mission-specific configurations and future tech insertions, key factors in maintaining operational relevance and cost efficiency over time.

To date, HII has sold more than 700 REMUS vehicles to over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Notably, over 90% of REMUS units delivered in the past 23 years remain in service, demonstrating platform durability and lifecycle value both critical in defense acquisition decision-making.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

About Thales SAMDIS Sonar

Thales' Synthetic Aperture Mine Detection and Imaging Sonar (SAMDIS) is an operationally proven, ultra-high-resolution, multi-view Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) system that delivers market-leading constant resolution at range, including co-registered bathymetric data. Its unique multi-view capability provides three independent high-resolution views (+30°, 0°, -30°) of a contact in a single pass, offering the critical aspect change needed for accurate seabed contact classification. SAMDIS' market-leading SAS performance ensures superior mission effectiveness, while the multi-view mode enhances mission efficiency by reducing false alarm rates, minimizing time-consuming interventions, increasing overall mission tempo.

Featuring a modular design, SAMDIS can be integrated with a wide range of vehicles, offering configurable array sizes to optimize performance according to vehicle speed. The system is available in a range of depth-rated options, including deep water. All SAMDIS configurations provide full-resolution data in real-time onboard the vehicle, requiring no post-processing to achieve full resolution. This capability supports enhanced embedded Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) and advanced operating modes, such as circular SAS (C-SAS).

Thales has delivered over 30 SAMDIS systems, with more than 50 on order, to navies including those of the UK, France, Japan, and an Asian Country. These systems meet diverse operational requirements, enabling efficient and effective mine hunting in complex and challenging environments.

Contacts: HII

Greg McCarthy

+1 (202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com Thales

Camille Heck

+33 (0)6 73 78 33 63

camille.heck@thalesgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a420115-a134-4bc7-a5fb-d17086f7d328