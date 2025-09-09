Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
09.09.2025 10:54 Uhr
Yangi AB: Yangi secures landmark investment round to industrialize fiber packaging at scale

Yangi, a pioneer in fiber-based packaging innovation, has successfully secured 10 million euros in an oversubscribed Series A funding round - a significant milestone and a strong vote of confidence in today's cautious investment climate. The round is led by Industrifonden, with participation from two global industrial players and from Almi Invest GreenTech - reinforcing Yangi's position as a key player in the transition to renewable packaging.

VARBERG, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlike many early-stage technologies, Yangi Cellera® is already validated and industrially available, making it ready for customers looking to adopt paper dry forming with confidence. Designed to offer packaging producers and brands a scalable, renewable alternative to fossil-based plastics, Cellera® represents a major industry breakthrough. The first machine has been sold to a European converter, and the first products using Yangi's fiber technology were distributed to Asian customers at the end of 2024.

Yangi's Dry Forming Technology, Cellera (PRNewsfoto/Yangi AB)

"This is not just financial backing - it's a bold vote of confidence in a plastic-free future," says Anna Altner, Founder of Yangi. "To close an oversubscribed round with such strong industrial and financial partners gives us the prerequisites to scale. Together, we're building the next generation of packaging".

Industrifonden leads the round

As the lead investor, Industrifonden brings deep experience in scaling transformative industrial technologies.

With a portfolio grounded in science- and technology-driven ventures, and roots in Swedish industry, Industrifonden aligns with Yangi's long-term vision for global sustainability through innovation.

"Yangi's dry forming technology uses paper fiber in an extremely efficient manner and has the potential to compete with plastic in cost per unit," says Anna Haupt, Investment Director at Industrifonden. She continues: "A low unit cost is necessary to transform the packaging industry and reduce the plastic mountains piling up on land and in our oceans."

"At Almi Invest GreenTech, we look for companies that combine strong climate impact with the ability to scale globally. Yangi has shown not only technological readiness, but also a business model that makes the transition from plastic to fiber realistic for packaging producers. That combination of innovation and practicality is why we believe Yangi can become a key player in building a more sustainable industry," says Erik Madeyski Bengtson, Investment Manager at Almi Invest GreenTech

Delivering fiber-based packaging at scale

Headquartered in Varberg, Sweden, Yangi brings over a decade of dry forming experience to the market. With its validated and commercially available Cellera® -platform, the company offers packaging producers a turnkey solution to switch from fossil-based plastics to renewable fiber - quickly and on a scale.

Yangi's expanded investor group now includes Industrifonden, Almi Invest GreenTech, two global industrial players and existing shareholders Voith, Chanel, FutureLab & Partners, and Turret Oy - a powerful combination of financial strength, strategic expertise, and industry reach.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767635/Yangi_Dry_Forming_Technology_Provider.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767634/Yangi_Logo.jpg

Yangi - Dry Forming Technology Provider (PRNewsfoto/Yangi AB)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yangi-secures-landmark-investment-round-to-industrialize-fiber-packaging-at-scale-302549934.html

