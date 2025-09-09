Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 10:54 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TEXEL Energy: Swedish GreenTech can meet AI's global energy needs - with waste gas

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is growing at record speed - but it consumes enormous amounts of electricity. At the same time, even greater amounts of energy are wasted when landfill and other gas sources are burned off in open flames - a process known as flaring. Now, Swedish-American tech company TEXEL is launching a solution that delivers reliable green AI by harnessing energy from these untapped resources. The first European commercial pre-launch will take place in Sweden on September 17.

AI is often described as the great technological shift of the future, but its rapid growth comes with a serious downside - skyrocketing electricity consumption. Data centers already account for nearly 1.5 percent of global electricity use, a share that is projected to multiply in the coming years. Without new solutions, power grids risk becoming overloaded, AI development could stall, and greenhouse gas emissions will rise. This is where the technology from the Swedish-American company TEXEL can play a decisive role.

- "AI's enormous energy demands risk overloading our already strained power grids. By harnessing local energy that would otherwise go to waste, we can provide a greener and more stable energy supply," says Lars Jacobsson, CEO and founder of TEXEL, and expert advisor to the EU Energy Commission.

On September 17, TEXEL will pre-launch its technology in Europe, showcasing the first commercial installation - built and designed for the U.S. market - at a landfill site in Gothenburg, Sweden, where waste has been decomposing for decades. Normally, the methane gas released from this process must be flared to reduce its climate impact, converting it into the less harmful greenhouse gas CO2. With TEXEL's technology, however, that combustion is instead harnessed to generate AI - directly on site.

- "What we are showcasing in Sweden now is just a demonstration of the possibilities - but the potential is global. In the U.S. alone, gas equivalent to the electricity output of 14 nuclear reactors is flared - enough to power the country's rapidly growing AI demand for many years to come. Due to ongoing tariff turbulence between Europe and the U.S., the American launch has been delayed, making this European 'sneak peek' of the technology possible," says Lars Jacobsson.

At the core of TEXEL's technology is the ability to convert heat into electricity through a proven solution that is becoming increasingly attractive as energy prices rise and demand for green alternatives grows. The technology can be applied to a wide range of energy solutions - from storing energy in thermal batteries that can later be converted into electricity, to harnessing biofuels and flared gases.

To accelerate its growth, TEXEL acquired the Nasdaq-listed company Swedish Stirling and its existing production facilities in Sibbhult, Sweden. For some time, the company has been evaluating various establishment options in Sweden, including Malmö and Gothenburg, but is now prioritizing a U.S. launch. TEXEL's expansion in the U.S. will also create many new job opportunities as the technology is rolled out - along with a growing demand for both manufacturing and service.

- "Since 2010, TEXEL has been developing its technology with a strong focus on large-scale energy storage - and now finds itself in the right place, at the right time, with the right technology as AI suddenly surges onto the market. Our main focus right now is the U.S., but Europe is also a key future market for the company, and we are of course open to all dialogues regarding an establishment here," concludes Lars Jacobsson.

CONTACT:
Daniel Wilke
TEXEL Energy
daniel@texeles.com
+4673 632 98 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/texel-energy/r/swedish-greentech-can-meet-ai-s-global-energy-needs---with-waste-gas,c4231767

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/texel-energy/i/texel,c3468060

texel

https://news.cision.com/texel-energy/i/texel-2,c3468061

Texel 2

https://news.cision.com/texel-energy/i/texel-3,c3468062

Texel 3

https://news.cision.com/texel-energy/i/texel-4,c3468063

Texel 4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swedish-greentech-can-meet-ais-global-energy-needs--with-waste-gas-302550511.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.