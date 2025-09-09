Reaktor and ZAP Surgical win renowned Red Dot Award for ZAP-AXON, a next-generation treatment planning system for brain radiosurgery

Helsinki, Finland, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reaktor and ZAP Surgical's joint redesign of the next-generation ZAP-AXON® Radiosurgery Planning System (RPS) has won the prestigious Red Dot Award in the Brands & Communication Design category, recognizing its transformative impact on making radiosurgery planning simpler, faster, and more precise.

The Red Dot Award is one of the most renowned competitions in the creative industry, celebrating outstanding achievements in UI/UX, visual identity, and communication design. ZAP Surgical is a technology leader in the medical industry, transforming cancer treatment with the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform, a non-invasive, high-precision system for treating complex brain tumors and other indications of the head and neck. This recognition highlights the success of ZAP Surgical in partnering with Reaktor to merge advanced medical technology and clinical expertise with uncompromised user focus and modern web technology.

The winning solution is AXON, an innovative radiosurgery planning system for the ZAP-X platform, enabling doctors and physicists to create and simulate personalized treatments tailored to the clinical needs of each patient. AXON leverages modern web technologies and core backend logic, making it the first system in its field fully built on this technology. By embracing modern technology, user-centered design, and clinical collaboration, AXON delivers significant, tangible benefits to radiosurgery planning workflows, improving patient care.

AXON streamlines radiosurgery planning by reducing clicks, saving review time, and freeing clinicians to focus on patient care. Unlike traditional, complex platforms that require extensive training, it offers a simple, intuitive interface that simplifies tasks while ensuring accuracy. With over 30 active ZAP-X installations, it is already making a meaningful impact on lives.

"We are proud of our collaboration with ZAP Surgical. AXON is the first system in the industry to fully embrace modern web technology, enabling rapid development and fast iterations. With this approach, we developed AXON in just two years, an achievement that is unheard of in our field. Above all, we are proud to bring breakthrough solutions to those who need them urgently, giving cancer patients access to better care and more effective treatment," said Janne Suokkonen, Vice President at Reaktor Health.

"Our two-year intensive collaboration with Reaktor's design and technology experts resulted in an outstanding product that meets the highest clinical design standards, and this award is a testament to that achievement. Reaktor's technical and design expertise in building AXON has delivered significant benefits to our organization, our users, and ultimately our patients," said Alex Maslowski, PhD, Vice President of Software at ZAP Surgical.

About Reaktor

Reaktor is a global technology consultancy specializing in projects that cannot afford to fail. We combine strategy, design, and technology to help ambitious companies gain a competitive edge and become industry leaders. Our expertise spans the full lifecycle of problem-solving - from pioneering data and AI to strategy, design, development, change management, and continuous services - anchored in deep industry know-how and high-performing, multidisciplinary teams. And we don't do it alone. Through the Reaktor Ecosystem, our clients gain access to over 1,100 specialized experts across 40+ trusted partner firms - amplifying capability, speed, and scale.

Founded in 2000, Reaktor has offices in Helsinki, Amsterdam, Lisbon, New York, and Tokyo, with over 700 employees. Reaktor's customers include Adidas, HBO, Supercell, Cathay Pacific and KONE.

www.reaktor.com







