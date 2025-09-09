Anzeige
09.09.2025 11:02 Uhr
WyoTech Honored With Prestigious School of Excellence Award by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges

WyoTech, a popular trade school located in Laramie, Wyoming, was recognized by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges as a 2024-2025 School of Excellence and is blazing the trail for reliable post-secondary trade institutions.

LARAMIE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Each year, ACCSC recognizes select institutions that demonstrate exceptional student achievement and a commitment to quality education. WyoTech was recognized with a 2024-2025 School of Excellence Award showcasing the institution's commitment to offering quality training.

This honor reflects WyoTech's commitment to keeping its vision of the best training, best experience, and best outcomes, front and center. ACCSC set high standards to ensure the integrity of the school and its practices, supporting the students, families, industry partners and the institution.

"This recognition is more than a badge. WyoTech strives to not only meet ACCSC requirements, but surpass them," says Kyle Morris WyoTech President, "The ACCSC keeps us and our competitors honest, and we set standards higher than that."

Morris emphasizes the award is the result of a team effort. "From instructors to campus staff to custodial, every employee shapes WyoTech into a school of excellence. It is amazing to see our great team acknowledged for their hard work. We have a great team of people who show up and work hard, who want our students to succeed and therefore the trade industry to succeed."

WyoTech plans to maintain its excellence by "making sure we are always striving towards our vision- Best Training. Best Experience. Best Outcomes. There is no level we reach where we can call it good. There is always more we can do for a student, for industry, and for our employees," says Morris.

Contact Information

Ashley Chitwood
VP of Marketing
achitwood@wyotech.edu

SOURCE: WyoTech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/wyotech-honored-with-prestigious-school-of-excellence-award-by-the-accrediting-commission-1069657

