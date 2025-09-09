

BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2025 - On September 11, 2025, Giraffevision Chairman Zhang Tao attended the Main Stage in Munich IAA, where he shared valuable insights on the theme "Making Driving Safer with Head-Up Displays."



Driving Safety and Intelligence in Focus at Munich Main Stage: Giraffevision Highlights the Value of HUD Technology

As a leading player in the head-up display (HUD) industry, Giraffevision remains committed to its mission of "To Show a Better World with Technology and Innovation." The company is dedicated to advancing intelligent visual interaction within automotive cockpits, building a bridge of trust between drivers and vehicles, and promoting safer, smarter, and more convenient mobility for the future.



In his speech, Zhang Tao outlined three key drivers behind the rapid adoption of HUD technology in the Chinese market: growing safety demands, the push toward intelligent mobility, and ongoing cost optimization. He also explored the global potential of HUD deployment and shared forward-looking insights into the future of intelligent human-machine interaction.



Giraffevision is committed to co-creating value with its customers. Its R&D and service teams have accumulated extensive experience in supporting OEM partners to enhance driving safety and deliver differentiated interactive experiences. Looking ahead, Giraffevision will continue to strengthen its global supply chain capabilities and tailor its solutions to accommodate diverse driving habits across regions. By bringing intelligent visual solutions to a broader range of users and mobility scenarios, the company aims to redefine the driving experience through visual innovation-building trust between people and vehicles, and turning every journey into a visibly safer experience.



