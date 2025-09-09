The share of renewables in Australia's main electricity grid has reached a new high with rooftop and utility-scale solar, wind and hydro combining to deliver 76.4% of electricity demand on Monday.From pv magazine Australia Data from energy advisory company Global Power Energy (GPE) shows the share of renewables in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) energy mix reached a record high of 76.4% at 12.05pm on Monday. GPE NEMLog energy analyst Geoff Eldridge said the new high for renewable energy share replaces the previous record of 75.9%, a mark established on 6 November 2024, but suggested ...

