Tubulis today announced the appointment of Halley Gilbert, JD, as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Operating Officer (CLO/COO). Bringing over 20 years of transaction and operations experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, Ms. Gilbert will further expand Tubulis' leadership capabilities at a pivotal stage of clinical and corporate development. In this newly created role, she will leverage her combined expertise as an attorney and seasoned biotech executive to shape Tubulis' strategy and support the continued growth of the company's U.S. presence. Ms. Gilbert will be responsible for legal and administrative functions and play a key role in executing strategic transactions for the company.

"Halley's extensive legal and operational experience and deep commitment to supporting rapidly growing biotech companies make her an ideal addition to our team as we further expand our clinical and business operations," said Dr. Dominik Schumacher, CEO and Co-founder of Tubulis. "Her industry know-how and strategic leadership will be instrumental as we advance our lead ADC candidates through clinical development and continue to expand our pipeline with new modalities."

"ADCs are transforming the oncology landscape, and Tubulis is leading the way with its differentiated approach to ADC design," said Halley Gilbert, JD, CLO and COO of Tubulis. "Their innovative platforms and exciting research ethos allow them to unlock the full therapeutic potential of this powerful drug class. I am thrilled to be joining such a motivated team and look forward to helping shape the path toward commercialization and delivering a meaningful clinical impact to patients."

Ms. Gilbert brings extensive legal and operational experience within the life sciences industry, having served as CLO and COO at both public and private biotech companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Legal Officer of Cargo Therapeutics and played a key leadership role in the company's initial public offering and subsequent sale. Prior to Cargo, Ms. Gilbert was the first employee of Invyvid, Inc. (formerly Adagio), where she enabled the company's rapid growth from launch to IPO, and accelerated its transition from early R&D to late-stage clinical development. In addition, for the past five years, Ms. Gilbert has been a member of the Board of Directors at Vaxcyte, Inc., Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and CytomyX Therapeutics, Inc.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models. The two lead programs from our growing pipeline, TUB-040, targeting NaPi2b, and TUB-030, directed against 5T4, are being evaluated in the clinic in high-need solid tumor indications. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging our proprietary platform technologies. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

