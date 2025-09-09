Silobreaker, a leading security and threat intelligence technology company, today announced the launch of Requirements, a new way for threat intelligence (TI) teams to define, operationalize and measure Priority Intelligence Requirements (PIRs) with unprecedented speed and clarity.

The new capability combines a best-practice PIR library with fully integrated monitoring tools and performance metrics, covering use cases across cyber threat intelligence, physical security and geopolitical risk. Many intelligence teams are now expected to span these domains but struggle to do so with disconnected processes and tools.

Silobreaker streamlines this challenge. Teams can select from a curated set of proven PIRs, instantly deploy pre-built dashboards and data sources, and activate full operational monitoring. With built-in support for ingesting critical organizational exposure data such as tech stack, suppliers, and executives and automatically matching those assets against emerging threats, teams can achieve automated coverage of all critical threat areas from day one. This eliminates manual setup barriers and ensures intelligence is relevant from the start.

From ideas to action fast

For many organizations, implementing a PIR process is challenging. Getting stakeholders to agree on and define priorities can take months. Silobreaker's PIR library accelerates that process with ready-to-use examples based on industry best practice, enabling teams to align on priorities and start delivering relevant intelligence products immediately. Instead of lengthy setup phases, teams can move from stakeholder buy-in to operational monitoring in just a few clicks.

Flexible for every maturity level

Silobreaker supports teams at every stage of maturity and resourcing. For those just getting started, the PIR library provides an immediate operational foundation. For more mature teams, Silobreaker makes it simple to import and adapt existing PIRs without forcing them into a rigid, vendor-defined structure. Teams can represent and evolve their PIRs to reflect their unique processes, priorities and terminology.

Measuring intelligence impact

PIRs in Silobreaker are fully connected to real-time threat monitoring dashboards, document collections and AI-supported reporting workflows, giving teams a comprehensive view of the intelligence they produce and deliver. Built-in metrics track which PIRs are being supported and quantify outputs for each, helping leaders demonstrate value to stakeholders, justify budgets and prioritize resources.

One space for intelligence requirements

By replacing disconnected spreadsheets with a centralized, operationally linked solution, Silobreaker ensures PIRs are not just governance documents but living parts of the intelligence cycle. It integrates seamlessly into existing tools such as TIPs and case management systems.

"Our customers' intelligence requirements span cyber, physical and geopolitical threats, often all at once," said Geoffrey Brown, CEO of Silobreaker. "The launch of this innovative solution gives them a single place to define and align on those priorities; connect them across domains and deliver the intelligence their stakeholders need to make decisions quickly and with confidence."

