Popular amaretto expands US distribution as "Zero" joins the authentic Italian-crafted premium liqueur portfolio that includes its classic "Roasted" and innovative "Bianco" expressions, all putting almonds at the heart of the recipe

Amaretto ADRIATICO, an innovative and modern Italian amaretto brand born in Puglia, today announced its U.S. launch of Amaretto ADRIATICO Zero, a non-alcoholic amaretto that reimagines the beloved liqueur for mindful drinkers. The announcement follows on the heels of their recent win at Bar Convent Brooklyn's Brand Accelerator Pitch Competition, drumming up excitement for the brand in the United States. Amaretto ADRIATICO Zero joins the portfolio of 100% Italian-made amarettos in their U.S. expansion, including their signature Amaretto ADRIATICO Roasted almonds, a full proof liqueur made from slow roasted Puglia almonds with a pinch of sea salt from the Adriatic Sea, and Amaretto ADRIATICO Bianco, a low ABV, first-of-its-kind white amaretto made from crushed raw unroasted almonds.

Amaretto ADRIATICO sets itself apart in the U.S. and global amaretto marketplace through its unique recipe and production process. While other popular brands are made primarily using apricot pits or other stone fruit, Amaretto ADRIATICO's portfolio is crafted exclusively with hand-picked Filippo Cea almonds from Puglia and a reduced amount of cane sugar, resulting in half the sweetness of traditional brands.

"During our U.S.-based launch we discovered bartenders and mixologists were quickly becoming early adopters of our unique amaretto liqueurs for their cocktail programs, and consumers love the quality and taste profile our authentic recipes deliver," said Jean-Robert Bellanger, co-founder of Amaretto ADRIATICO. "Building on this momentum, we are enthusiastic about introducing Amaretto ADRIATICO Zero to the U.S. market for consumers that are looking to moderate their alcohol consumption. With the introduction of the Non-Alcoholic Zero expression, together with our unique, low ABV Bianco, and our signature, full proof Roasted expression, Amaretto ADRIATICO offers U.S. consumers a diverse portfolio for any occasion."

According to Market Report Analytics, North America has the largest market share of amaretto worldwide1. The strength of the amaretto market in the United States is driving the expansion of Amaretto ADRIATICO. In addition, the growth of the No-Alcohol category in the United States is putting Amaretto ADRIATICO Zero in a strong position for its U.S. launch. An IWSR analysis of the 2024 no/low-alcohol market reports that the "U.S. added 37 million new no-alcohol consumers between 2022 and 2024", and that the no-alcohol spirits category has a projected compound annual growth rate of +7% between 2024 and 2028 in top global markets2

Bellanger expands, "My fascination with amaretto started with my love for tiramisu, one of my favorite desserts. My Italian mother always topped off her recipe with two drops of amaretto. This sparked curiosity, and a sort of creative passion for the liqueur. With Amaretto ADRIATICO, we are striving to redefine the amaretto category and change the perception of the liqueur in the industry. For us, that change starts in Puglia, with 100% locally grown almonds, pinches of Adriatic Sea salt and less cane sugar. Amaretto ADRIATICO is a new premium style of amaretto that has been missing from the marketplace for too long."

Harvested only between August and September, the Filippo Cea almonds from Puglia for Amaretto ADRIATICO are hand-picked, sun-dried, and never treated with pesticides. Amaretto ADRIATICO's process ensures a balanced, authentic recipe designed to be sipped neat, served as an aperitif, or mixed into elevated cocktails, such as the variety of cocktail recipes designed by Amaretto ADRIATICO mixologists specifically for its Roasted, Zero and Bianco expressions.

Crafted in the heart of Puglia, Italy, all of the elements of Amaretto ADRIATICO have been inspired by and reflect the tradition and beauty of the southern Italian region. The bottle itself was inspired by the medieval architecture of Puglia's historic Castel del Monte. Similar to the castle, the bottle was designed using the 'golden ratio' to obtain a so-called 'divine' ergonomics.

A New Generation of Amaretto: The entire portfolio is made from 100% Filippo Cea almonds from Puglia, and certified vegan and dairy-free.

Amaretto ADRIATICO Roasted Almonds Crafted with roasted almonds from Puglia, offering deep, nutty complexity. A pinch of salt from the Adriatic Sea gives this amaretto a unique flavor profile, and less sugar compared to traditional amaretto liqueurs.

Amaretto ADRIATICO Zero A non-alcoholic amaretto bursting with all the notes and signature flavors of a traditional amaretto, but made for mindful drinking occasions. ADRIATICO Zero is created with the same process as its signature recipe using 100% Italian almonds, but with the alcohol removed.

Amaretto ADRIATICO Bianco- This white amaretto is a unique, dairy-free, VeganOK certified liqueur that was discovered through a mistake in the distillation process. It is now a coveted part of the Amaretto ADRIATICO portfolio, offering a bright, silky expression made with crushed, unroasted almonds, reminiscent of a boozy almond milk. This low ABV(16%) liqueur can be served as an aperitivo, neat with 2 drops of lemon juice or to elevate cocktails as a modifier with Mezcal, tequila, or rum.

Earlier this year, Amaretto ADRIATICO became the first award recipient of the inaugural BCB Brooklyn Brand Accelerator Pitch Competition. Presented in partnership with Women of the Vine Spirits® Diverse Powered Brands this competition showcased emerging beverage brands in front of a live audience, including a panel of influential industry leaders and decision-makers at BCB Brooklyn in June. Designed to spotlight innovation, creativity and market potential, Amaretto ADRIATICO was selected based on its brand story, market viability, creativity, product quality and overall presentation, earning Amaretto ADRIATICO and its founders a prize package valued at more than $51,000 U.S.

Amaretto ADRIATICO Roasted and Bianco retail for $38 SRP, and Amaretto ADRIATICO Zero retails for $32 SRP. Amaretto ADRIATICO is available in more than 40 countries worldwide and is currently distributed in the United States in New York (Empire Merchants), Georgia (Savannah), Connecticut (CDI), Oklahoma (Premium Brands), Maryland Washington (Breakthru), and will launch in Massachusetts (Martignetti) this October. Amaretto ADRIATICO Zero will debut in New York City this month through Empire Merchants' new non-alcoholic division.

To find Amaretto ADRIATICO at select retailers, fine cocktail bars, hotels, and restaurants, or to purchase online, please visit https://www.amarettoadriatico.com/en-us.

About Amaretto ADRIATICO

Founded in 2019 by Jean-Robert Bellanger and Thomas Benoit, Amaretto ADRIATICO is a new generation of Italian amaretto crafted in Puglia from hand-picked Filippo Cea almonds. Vegan, naturally less sweet, and innovating with unique expressions like Bianco and the first-ever non-alcoholic Zero, ADRIATICO is redefining how the world experiences amaretto. Today, ADRIATICO is available in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information about Amaretto ADRIATICO, visit https://www.amarettoadriatico.com/en-us or follow on Facebook and Instagram at @amarettoadriatico.

