Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
MCatalysis, Inc. Secures Seed Funding from HLEV to Commercialize Breakthrough Microwave Catalysis Technology from Oxford University

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCatalysis, Inc., a pioneering deep tech company poised to disrupt the sustainable fuels and chemicals sector, today announced the successful closing of its seed funding round led by HL Energy Ventures (HLEV). The investment will accelerate the development and scale-up of its innovative microwave catalysis technology, for which MCatalysis has secured an exclusive worldwide license agreement from Oxford University Innovation (OUI), the technology transfer arm of the University of Oxford.

MCatalysis, Inc. logo

MCatalysis is on a mission to produce low-cost, clean synthetic fuels and chemicals by upcycling waste carbon resources, such as agricultural residues, plastic waste, and waste gas streams. The technology, born out of world-class research from the University of Oxford, utilizes high-efficiency industrial microwave processes combined with unique catalysts. This novel approach promises to significantly enhance processing times and product selectivity, yielding more cost-effective and energy-efficient production for a wide range of sustainable fuels and chemicals.

"This seed funding from HLEV and exclusive licensing agreement with OUI mark a pivotal moment for MCatalysis," said Michael Irwin, CEO of MCatalysis, Inc. "We are now positioned to rapidly advance our vision of a circular economy, where waste carbon is upcycled, or transformed into new, valuable products, democratizing the petrochemical supply chain. The investment from HLEV provides not only the necessary capital but also invaluable expertise in scaling deep tech ventures."

"MCatalysis represents the very best of what HLEV looks for in an investment: creative and brilliant co-founders with a game-changing technology that has the potential for both substantial commercial success and profound positive impact on our planet," stated Victor Liu, CEO of HLEV.

The exclusive licensing agreement with OUI grants MCatalysis the global rights to the foundational intellectual property in microwave catalysis developed at the University of Oxford. OUI has over 30 years of experience commercializing the University's ground-breaking knowledge and research.

"At OUI, our mission is to enable impact - for the economy, for people, and for the planet - by licensing Oxford's world-leading knowledge and research to ambitious and capable partners," said an OUI spokesperson. "The exclusive agreement with MCatalysis exemplifies how existing companies can be powerful engines of innovation when paired with Oxford IP. We are proud to support the journey of this ground-breaking technology from lab to market, where it can contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable future."

About MCatalysis, Inc. MCatalysis, Inc. is a Dallas-based deep tech company founded in 2025. The company develops novel, high-efficiency industrial microwave processes and catalysts to produce low-cost, clean synthetic fuels and chemicals from waste carbon resources. By commercializing these breakthrough technologies, MCatalysis aims to accelerate the transition to sustainable, circular economies. https://www.mcatalysis.com/

About HL Energy Ventures HLEV is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in mission-driven founders building inspiring and valuable companies. With a focus on deep tech and impactful solutions, HLEV partners with entrepreneurs from inception to exit, providing not just capital but also hands-on support to navigate the challenges of scaling a business. https://www.hlenergyventures.com/

About Oxford University Innovation OUI is the research commercialisation office of the University of Oxford, recognised worldwide for its ability to engage academic prowess through licensing, catalyse innovative solutions through consulting services, and support the creation of spinouts, start-ups, and social ventures. OUI is dedicated to showcasing these transformative technologies on the global stage, bridging the realms of academia and the commercial world, thereby weaving a future where knowledge, innovation and partnership drive forward solutions to global challenges. https://innovation.ox.ac.uk/

Media Contact: Michael Irwin, media@mcatalysis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766878/MCatalysis_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mcatalysis-inc-secures-seed-funding-from-hlev-to-commercialize-breakthrough-microwave-catalysis-technology-from-oxford-university-302548691.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
