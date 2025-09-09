Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
09.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
Verdagy Appoints Gaurav Sinha as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Global Expansion of Clean Hydrogen

Veteran energy, finance, and project development leader joins Verdagy to accelerate the global commercial ramp of electrolyzers and deliver fossil-parity hydrogen at scale

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdagy, the electrolysis company driving the fastest path to clean hydrogen at fossil parity, today announced that Gaurav Sinha has joined as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With two decades of commercial leadership spanning energy, finance, project development and technology, Sinha brings the experience to scale Verdagy's commercial operations globally. Sinha most recently served as Vice President of Hydrogen at AES Clean Energy. At Verdagy, he will spearhead global market expansion, commercial strategy and sales as the company ramps deployment of its Dynamic AWE electrolyzers.

"We are delighted to welcome Gaurav to Verdagy. His track record of driving commercial success in traditional energy markets, combined with his pragmatic and disciplined approach to new energy and deep industry relationships, is exactly what the hydrogen industry needs right now," said Rahul Bammi, CEO & President of Verdagy. "As we build long-term partnerships with our customers, Gaurav's leadership will be critical in delivering projects that are bankable, scalable and fully integrated into their decarbonization plans."

Prior to joining Verdagy, Sinha served as Vice President of Green Hydrogen at AES Clean Energy, where he led customer outreach, market development, advocacy, pricing, contracting and project development. He also represented AES on the board of the HyVelocity Hydrogen Hub on the U.S. Gulf Coast, spearheading the company's green hydrogen project. Previously, he held senior roles at NextEra Energy, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and Intel Corporation. Sinha holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an M.S. in Computer Engineering from Auburn University.

"For clean hydrogen to move from hype to hard hats, projects must be grounded in sound economics and proven technology," said Sinha. "Verdagy has both. I'm excited to help scale a solution that delivers hydrogen at fossil-parity costs, and serves sectors where demand is both urgent and global."

With his appointment, Verdagy reinforces its commitment to pairing world-class leadership with breakthrough technology to accelerate the adoption of clean hydrogen worldwide.

About Verdagy
Verdagy manufactures Dynamic AWE electrolyzers that provide the lowest levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) and highest asset utilization by integrating seamlessly with intermittent energy sources, and market-leading efficiencies. Verdagy's electrolyzers are manufactured and fabricated in the U.S. Verdagy also operates a hydrogen production plant and R&D complex in Moss Landing, California where it continues to advance its cutting-edge technologies. www.verdagy.com

Media Contact:
media@verdagy.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verdagy-appoints-gaurav-sinha-as-chief-commercial-officer-to-drive-global-expansion-of-clean-hydrogen-302550095.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
