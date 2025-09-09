Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
09.09.2025 11:54 Uhr
GuangDong DataBeyond Technology Co., Ltd: Databeyond Introduces FASTSORT-BARRIER-FLUO Optical Sorter with Over 98% Accuracy

DONGGUAN, China, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong Databeyond Technology Co., Ltd. recently announced the launch of its FASTSORT-BARRIER-FLUO optical sorter, an industry-first system that integrates dual-phase fusion technology with both barrier spectrum sensors and fluorescence sensors. The platform delivers sorting accuracy above 98% for multiple types of barrier bottles, providing a breakthrough solution for recycled PET flakes washing lines facing challenges from yellowing PET flakes exceeding quality standards.

FASTSORT-BARRIER-FLUO

PET flakes washing lines have long struggled with elevated levels of yellowing flakes, primarily due to variability in raw material quality, where barrier bottles are a major contributing factor. Conventional optical sorters for barrier bottles typically rely on fluorescence sensors, but most barrier bottles do not exhibit a distinct fluorescent response, limiting their effectiveness in preventing yellowing contamination. The issue is especially acute in washing lines processing label-free plastic bales, where barrier bottles without labels are visually indistinguishable from high-quality clear PET bottles, making them difficult to detect by either AI-based optical sorters or manual pickers. As a result, facilities often must depend on upstream baling stations to control the volume of barrier bottles in the recycling stream.

The FASTSORT-BARRIER-FLUO optical sorter delivers a step-change in performance by combining Databeyond's proprietary barrier spectrum sensor (BARRIER) with fluorescence sensor (FLUO), enabling simultaneous detection of delabeled barrier bottles, fluorescent bottles, weak-fluorescence bottles, aged bottles, and weak-aging bottles. With delabeled barrier bottle sorting accuracy exceeding 98%, the system provides PET flakes washing lines with a root-cause solution to the long-standing challenge of excessive yellowing flakes.

The FASTSORT-BARRIER-FLUO is now commercially available. Supported by technical service centers in China, Malaysia, Japan, and Italy, Databeyond is positioned to provide localized technical support and service to customers worldwide.

Aligned with its mission to make advanced intelligent sorting technologies more accessible, affordable, and effective for renewable resource recyclers, Databeyond is helping accelerate the transition to a smarter, more sustainable future for the global recycling industry.

About Databeyond

Since its founding in 2018, DataBeyond has consistently focused on developing cutting-edge sorting technologies. As the China's largest supplier of AI-based optical sorters for the recycling front-end, DataBeyond has accumulated extensive waste sorting experience. Currently, thousands of its optical sorters are serving the global renewable resource recycling industry.

DataBeyond's AI optical sorters have been implemented across multiple countries and regions, including China, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and Mexico, earning strong recognition from users.

The company takes pride in driving the global adoption of advanced intelligent sorting technology. By leveraging professional knowledge and innovative capabilities, DataBeyond continues to accelerate the transition toward an intelligent, transformative era in the global recycling industry.

For more information, please visit www.databeyond.com

Contact: Jiahua Liu, liujiahua@databeyond.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768569/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/databeyond-introduces-fastsort-barrier-fluo-optical-sorter-with-over-98-accuracy-302550587.html

