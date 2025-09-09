Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI): Semicon Network Summit Draws Industry Leaders From 28 Countries With a Call for Trusted Global Cooperation

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The semiconductor industry, a strategic sector vital to national security and economic development, is facing a new era of global trade policies and rising geopolitical risks. In response, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI (https://www.itri.org/eng)) and SEMI co-hosted the Semicon Network Summit in Taipei on September 9. The summit was held to foster high-level global dialogue, advance AI chip collaboration, and expand talent development, with the goal of building a resilient semiconductor ecosystem.

The event drew over 600 participants from 28 countries, including the U.S., Japan, the UK, France, Germany, and the Czech Republic, highlighting the global importance of the discussions. Key figures included Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, National Science and Technology Council Minister Cheng-Wen Wu, Minister of Economic Affairs Ming-Hsin Kung, SEMI International Board of Directors Chairman Tien Wu, ITRI President Edwin Liu, Honorary Chairman of Liberal Democratic Party's "Semiconductor Strategy Promotion Parliamentarian Alliance" Akira Amari, and TSMC Executive VP and Co-Chief Operating Officer Y.P. Chyn. Notable international officials included Czech Republic Minister for Science, Research and Innovation Marek Ženíšek, Deputy Representative of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Gen Kawai, Minister Counsellor for Digital Economy Policy at the Delegation of the European Union to Japan Peter Fatelnig, and British Office Taipei Representative Ruth Bradley-Jones.

President Lai warmly welcomes international guests to come together, strengthening partnerships in the semiconductor industry to ensure its future development is safer, more resilient, and more prosperous. He outlined Taiwan's efforts to deepen international cooperation, increase global investments, and build robust talent pipelines. The government, he said, plans to launch the "Ten Major AI Infrastructure Projects," supporting R&D in areas such as quantum computing, silicon photonics, and robotics, to position Taiwan as a critical global innovation hub.

At the summit, President Lai conferred the Medal of Economic Contribution on Akira Amari, Honorary Chairman of Liberal Democratic Party's "Semiconductor Strategy Promotion Parliamentarian Alliance," and C.C. Wei, Chairman of TSMC. Amari was honored for promoting strategic collaboration between Japan and Taiwan's semiconductor industries, while Wei was recognized for his leadership in advancing global chip technology and expanding applications in AI and automotive electronics, which has enhanced Taiwan's international visibility. Their recognition highlights the significance of global cooperation and Taiwan's pivotal role as a trusted partner.

Minister of Economic Affairs Ming-Hsin Kung stated that to drive innovation and growth in the semiconductor sector, the Ministry will fully support industry development through policy initiatives and strengthen cooperation with global partners. Adopting a "Rooted in Taiwan, Expanding Globally" approach, it seeks to build trusted, complementary, and sustainable partnerships to enhance supply chain resilience.

ITRI President Edwin Liu emphasized that talent is the cornerstone of semiconductor development, highlighting three pressing challenges: the growing imbalance between supply and demand, the accelerating pace of skill transformation, and the fierce global race for talent that combines both competition and collaboration. He noted that ITRI, serving as a bridge between academia and industry as well as between Taiwan and the global community, is committed to cultivating "T-shaped" talent-individuals with deep expertise in a core field and broad, cross-disciplinary knowledge-through hands-on training and collaborative programs.

The event featured four specialized panel sessions. The opening panel, "Fostering Global Semiconductor Network Dialogue," welcomed representatives from the U.S., Japan, the EU, and the UK to explore approaches to strengthening supply chain resilience through international strategic partnerships. The "Enhancing Trusted Cross-Border Supply Chain Partnerships" session explored how the global semiconductor industry can use regional complementarity to enhance supply chain resilience. The "Co-Creating the Future of AI Chips" session discussed how companies can adopt modular integration and open collaboration to improve the efficiency of designing and manufacturing high-performance AI chips. The final session, "Talent Development for the Semiconductor Industry," addressed the talent shortage, with speakers sharing how governments and companies are collaborating to build scalable and flexible talent cultivation systems.

The Semicon Network Summit successfully brought together influential leaders from government, industry, academia, and research to connect the global semiconductor network. The event showcased Taiwan's active commitment to leveraging its strengths to enhance global semiconductor supply chain security and resilience, demonstrating its role as a reliable partner in fostering strategic international collaborations.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng (https://www.itri.org/eng).

