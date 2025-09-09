Haven House Sober Living Nominated for Best Luxury Sober Living in Los Angeles 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Haven House Sober Living has been nominated for Best Luxury Sober Living in Los Angeles 2025 by the Santa Monica Daily Press. The nomination affirms the home's commitment to providing structured recovery, comfort, and dignity for adults in early sobriety.

Founded in 2004 by Jeremy?K. Stanton, Haven House was created to bridge the gap between inpatient treatment and independent living. Drawing on his personal recovery experience, Stanton built a luxury sober living environment combining accountability, peer support, and upscale amenities. Today the facility offers private and semi-private rooms, communal spaces, outdoor areas, regular drug testing, life-skills mentoring, relapse prevention programs, and 12-step support linkedin.com+9havenhousesoberliving.com+9openpr.com+9 .

"Our goal has always been to give residents a place where they feel valued and supported," said Jeremy?Stanton, founder and Executive Director. "This nomination validates years of creating a recovery environment that offers both safety and respect."

Accredited by the Joint Commission, Haven House serves men and non-binary adults, offering a mix of clinical oversight and community accountability. Peer mentors and trained staff maintain daily structure while residents rebuild life skills in a nurturing, upscale setting havenhousesoberliving.com+9openpr.com+9yelp.com+9 .

Residents consistently report high satisfaction, attributing success to the blend of structure, community, and dignity. The nomination recognizes more than aesthetics - it celebrates improved lives and lasting recovery outcomes smdp.com+1openpr.com+1 .

Haven House remains committed to supporting individuals on the path to lasting sobriety in a setting built on respect and recovery-first values.

