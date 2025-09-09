Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 12:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haven House Sober Living Nominated for Best Luxury Sober Living in Los Angeles 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Haven House Sober Living has been nominated for Best Luxury Sober Living in Los Angeles 2025 by the Santa Monica Daily Press. The nomination affirms the home's commitment to providing structured recovery, comfort, and dignity for adults in early sobriety.

Haven House Luxury Sober Living Los Angeles

Haven House Luxury Sober Living Los Angeles
Haven House Men's Luxury Sober Living Los Angeles Logo

Founded in 2004 by Jeremy?K. Stanton, Haven House was created to bridge the gap between inpatient treatment and independent living. Drawing on his personal recovery experience, Stanton built a luxury sober living environment combining accountability, peer support, and upscale amenities. Today the facility offers private and semi-private rooms, communal spaces, outdoor areas, regular drug testing, life-skills mentoring, relapse prevention programs, and 12-step support linkedin.com+9havenhousesoberliving.com+9openpr.com+9.

"Our goal has always been to give residents a place where they feel valued and supported," said Jeremy?Stanton, founder and Executive Director. "This nomination validates years of creating a recovery environment that offers both safety and respect."

Accredited by the Joint Commission, Haven House serves men and non-binary adults, offering a mix of clinical oversight and community accountability. Peer mentors and trained staff maintain daily structure while residents rebuild life skills in a nurturing, upscale setting havenhousesoberliving.com+9openpr.com+9yelp.com+9.

Residents consistently report high satisfaction, attributing success to the blend of structure, community, and dignity. The nomination recognizes more than aesthetics - it celebrates improved lives and lasting recovery outcomes smdp.com+1openpr.com+1.

Haven House remains committed to supporting individuals on the path to lasting sobriety in a setting built on respect and recovery-first values.

Contact Information

Natalie Simpson
Director of Media
info@tower25.com

.

SOURCE: Haven House



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/haven-house-sober-living-nominated-for-best-luxury-sober-living-in-lo-1070499

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.