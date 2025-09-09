Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
AbTherx, Inc: AbTherx Appoints Abhi Saharia, PhD, as Chief Business Officer

Seasoned biotech executive joins AbTherx to support expanding portfolio of biopharma partnerships

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / AbTherx, a biotechnology company pioneering technologies that accelerate antibody discovery, today announced the appointment of Abhishek (Abhi) Saharia, PhD, as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Dr. Saharia will lead all partnerships, collaborations and licensing initiatives, with a focus on amplifying the reach of AbTherx's Atlas Mouse platform and advancing its pipeline of disruptive antibody discovery technologies.

Dr. Saharia brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across corporate strategy, business development, and alliance management, with a strong track record of driving adoption of novel technology platforms. He has executed numerous high-value strategic partnerships and licensing agreements at leading life science organizations, including Ginkgo Bioworks, Synthego, DiscoverX (now Eurofins DiscoverX), and Sigma Life Science (now Millipore Sigma).

Dr. Saharia earned his PhD in molecular genetics and genomics from Washington University in St. Louis and his BA from the College of Wooster.

"Abhi joins us at a pivotal moment as we accelerate the expansion of our biopharma partnerships and advance our pipeline of antibody discovery technologies," said Justin Mika, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AbTherx. "His expertise in deal execution, strategic partnering, and operational scaling will be instrumental as we broaden access to our best-in-class antibody discovery technologies, including Atlas Mice, to empower the development of a new generation of therapeutics."

"Transgenic mice have powered the largest number of FDA-approved human antibodies, yet innovation in transgenic technologies has lagged behind the growing complexity of therapeutic targets and multispecific formats. AbTherx has built a truly differentiated platform to meet these evolving needs," said Dr. Saharia. "I'm excited to join a leadership team with an unmatched track record in transgenic innovation, and I look forward to expanding access to this groundbreaking suite of patent-pending technologies while forging durable partnerships that translate into transformative medicines."

About AbTherx

AbTherx is advancing medicine with revolutionary technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. Through an exclusive license from Gilead Sciences, AbTherx has released Atlas Mice, a suite of novel transgenic technologies designed for unmatched performance and Freedom to Operate. For over 20 years, a core group of AbTherx's scientists have worked together to push the boundaries of antibody discovery technologies, resulting in more than 1,000 successful discovery campaigns and the development of 13 marketed therapeutics. AbTherx's industry-leading team creates transformative solutions to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. Committed to making its technologies accessible to all, AbTherx offers flexible partnering models that meet the needs of drug developers of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Borders
stacey@abtherx.com

SOURCE: AbTherx, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/abtherx-appoints-abhi-saharia-phd-as-chief-business-officer-1070567

