LGC Group, a global leader in life sciences, today officially opened its new Organic Chemistry Synthesis Centre of Excellence in Vaughan, Ontario, following a CAD $100 million investment. The 203,000 ft² (17,200 m²) facility is one of the largest of its kind in the world and significantly expands Toronto Research Chemicals' (TRC) capacity to serve pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences customers worldwide.

Founded more than 40 years ago and acquired by LGC in 2019, TRC is internationally recognised for its expertise in synthesising complex organic molecules, many of which are only available from TRC. These compounds underpin global drug discovery pipelines, diagnostic development, forensic testing, food and environmental safety, and industrial innovation, giving customers reliable access to critical building blocks for science.

"This $100 million investment is about building capacity at scale, giving our customers faster, more reliable access to the essential tools that enable breakthroughs," said Joydeep Goswami, CEO of LGC Group. "From Vaughan, our scientists will help tackle challenges like precision medicine, PFAS detection, and sustainable chemistry, while supplying the world with solutions that protect health, food, and the environment."

Impact for customers worldwide

Products manufactured at the new facility will be shipped to more than 170 countries, enabling research in areas such as cancer, infectious disease, mental health, and environmental safety. For customers, the expansion means greater reliability, scale, and speed of delivery at a time when the demand for high-quality, specialised research chemicals is growing rapidly.

"TRC's science may start in our labs, but its impact is felt worldwide in hospitals, communities, and industries that depend on reliable answers," said Bruno Rossi, EVP and General Manager, LGC Standards. "With this new facility, we're building on 40 years of expertise to deliver faster, broader, and more sustainable innovation for scientists everywhere."

Event highlights

To mark the grand opening, LGC hosted an inauguration ceremony featuring scientific leaders, government representatives, and global partners. The event also included a symposium on PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), widely known as "forever chemicals" because they persist in the environment and accumulate in people and wildlife. Linked to risks for human health and ecosystems, PFAS represent one of today's most urgent environmental challenges. Bringing together experts from academia and industry to explore solutions, the symposium also underscored LGC's leadership in this space, with one of the world's broadest portfolios of reference standards to support PFAS detection, monitoring, and regulation worldwide.

About LGC

LGC is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and analytical solutions. The company partners with customers to solve some of the world's most pressing challenges. Every day, its science helps to diagnose disease, treat illness, feed a growing population, and protect public health. LGC provides the components, standards, and services that underpin scientific discovery, enable better health outcomes, and safeguard the integrity of food, water, medicines, and the environment.

With operations in 14 countries and a heritage of over 180 years, LGC's products and services are integral to public health and global sustainability. From supporting the accuracy of medical test results to verifying the safety of baby food, to helping scientists develop the next generation of medicines, LGC's solutions are trusted by customers in more than 170 countries.

About TRC

Toronto Research Chemicals (TRC), part of LGC Standards, is recognised globally as a Centre of Excellence in organic chemistry synthesis. Founded more than 40 years ago, TRC now supplies a catalogue of over 100,000 research chemicals to scientists and manufacturers worldwide, advancing discoveries in pharmaceuticals, forensic science, food safety, and environmental analysis.

