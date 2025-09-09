Founded by AI Experts from Darktrace and Snyk, Geordie's Agent-Native Security Platform is Backed by VC Firms General Catalyst and Ten Eleven Ventures

Geordie, developer of an agent-native security platform helping enterprises safely adopt AI agents, today announced its emergence from stealth with $6.5 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by cybersecurity specialist investor Ten Eleven Ventures and global investment and transformation company, General Catalyst, with additional participation from leading angel investors.

As enterprises begin integrating autonomous AI agents into core operations, security and IT leaders face an urgent challenge: how to monitor and govern agents that operate independently across workflows. A recent survey conducted by EY found that nearly 9 in 10 enterprise leaders are identifying roadblocks to agentic AI adoption. While agentic AI promises significant operational and productivity advantages, it also brings unique challenges versus traditional software, such as unpredictable behavior, non-deterministic decision-making, and goal drift.

Geordie gives enterprises visibility, risk intelligence, and proactive control to scale AI agents confidently. Its novel, agent-native architecture is purpose-built for the unpredictability and complexities of agents that evolve their decision paths and integrate deeply into enterprise workflows. The platform is vendor-agnostic, detecting deployed agents across all tools and frameworks, mapping behavior and configurations to assess risk continually. With "Beam" Geordie's real-time risk mitigation engine agent decisions are then contextually guided in real time, ensuring the agents remain functional and aligned with enterprise policies without disrupting operations.

Dave Palmer, General Partner at Ten Eleven Ventures, said, "There's no established playbook for how to deploy agentic AI now. Many times, the limited visibility and lack of understanding of potential risks are key blockers for many CISOs and technology leaders. Geordie supports these leaders so that organizations can bring strategic innovation in-house confidently and regain control of their rapidly changing technology environment. The security Geordie brings will be a critical part of safely embracing the agentic AI revolution destined for the decade ahead."

The company, founded in early 2025, is led by Henry Comfort, formerly COO Americas at Darktrace, global leader in cybersecurity AI; Hanah-Marie Darley, former Director of Security and AI Strategy at Darktrace; and Benji Weber, former Senior Director of Engineering at Snyk, specializing in scaled cybersecurity and AI solutions.

"Our platform, purpose-built for agents, ensures enterprises don't have to choose between innovation and security. By offering real-time visibility into agent activity and aligning with enterprise policies and external frameworks, we're building trust and providing the tools necessary for safe AI adoption," said Henry Comfort, Co-founder and CEO.

"Agentic systems demand similarly autonomous security systems, not traditional software," said Mark Crane, Partner at General Catalyst. "Henry, Hanah and Benji understand that governing AI agents requires fundamentally different approaches than conventional cybersecurity. We are backing founders who see that tomorrow's enterprise security must be built for intelligence that evolves its own decision paths."

About Geordie

Geordie's agent native security platform helps organizations scale innovation safely by enabling real-time agent visibility, risk intelligence, and proactive risk mitigation. Founded in 2025 by cyber and AI experts from Darktrace and Snyk, Geordie's mission is to provide the backbone for safe and scalable adoption of agentic AI in the enterprise. Geordie is backed by leading cybersecurity investor Ten Eleven Ventures and global venture capital firm General Catalyst. For more information, visit www.geordie.ai

About Ten Eleven Ventures

Ten Eleven Ventures is the original cybersecurity-focused, global and stage-agnostic investment firm. The firm finds, invests in and helps grow top cybersecurity companies addressing critical digital security needs, tapping its team, network and experience to help build successful businesses. Since its founding, Ten Eleven Ventures has raised over $US1 billion and made over 60 cybersecurity investments across stages worldwide, including KnowBe4, Darktrace, Axis Security, Twistlock, Verodin, Cylance and Ping Identity. For more information, please visit 1011vc.com.

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company that partners with the world's most ambitious entrepreneurs to drive resilience and applied AI. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond. With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Bangalore, and London, we have supported the growth of 800+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Guild, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto.

For more: www.generalcatalyst.com, @generalcatalyst

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909556381/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Monsy Carlo

Ten Eleven Ventures

monsy@1011vc.com