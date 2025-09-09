Artifact AI, the London-based accounting automation leader, today announced its official U.S. launch and plans to open a New York City office in October. Artifact AI enables accounting firms to tackle acute staffing shortages by automating everyday tasks without disrupting existing systems, or removing human oversight. The U.S. rollout follows a successful London forum attracting more than 250 industry leaders from AI, investment, and accounting sectors.

In early deployments, Artifact's "Arti" AI agent has demonstrated industry-best outcomes: 99% accuracy in reconciliation, 96% accuracy in general ledger posting, up to 5× productivity gains, 30%+ margin uplift, and 7× ROI in under one year. Arti enables event-by-event audit trails, AI scoring, and seamless integration with QuickBooks, Xero, Sage, and NetSuite.

"Our U.S. expansion is about solving the accounting talent crisis," said Ariel Harmoko, Co-Founder CEO of Artifact AI. "The market doesn't need another AI demo, it needs automation that works from day one. Firms using Arti are already seeing measurable ROI by automating their highest-volume workflows, enabling their teams to deliver real value to clients."

London Forum Underscores Market Urgency

At Artifact's London forum, firm leaders highlighted widespread staffing shortages and expressed a strong demand for intelligent automation. The event drew attendees from leading institutions including OpenAI, Mistral AI, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, Frontline Ventures, Motive Partners, Lightspeed, Creandum, and over a dozen Top 100 UK firms.

Why Now: Key Market Drivers

Rapid CAS growth : Firms are expanding advisory services but can't scale headcount proportionally.

: Firms are expanding advisory services but can't scale headcount proportionally. Practical adoption demands : Leaders want solutions that offer human-in-the-loop oversight, accuracy, and seamless integration.

: Leaders want solutions that offer human-in-the-loop oversight, accuracy, and seamless integration. ROI over novelty: Firms prioritize demonstrable savings and efficiency over flashy dashboards.

Early U.S. Adoption

Artifact is already piloting with U.S. firms such as Burkland, delivering meaningful productivity and accuracy improvements in areas like reconciliation and expense categorization. Looking ahead, Artifact will open a New York City office in October, marking its commitment to deepening client support and market presence in North America.

About Artifact AI

Artifact AI is an advanced agentic AI platform purpose-built for accounting finance professionals. Arti is designed to work within firms' existing environments, supporting all of the major general ledgers. Headquartered in London, Artifact AI is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z speedrun) and trusted by leading firms including Sopher Co, Green Purple, TFO Group, and Burkland. Arti automates client file collection, reconciliation, journal-entry preparation, general ledger posting, fixed asset management, and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909972080/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Artifact AI

Ariel Harmoko

press@getartifact.com