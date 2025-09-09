Havas Health Network Announces Two Senior Strategic Appointments

Christina Stoddard appointed EVP, Head of Strategy, for global flagship clients, and Ayesha Walawalkar named CSO of Havas Lynx UK

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Health Network today announced the appointment of two senior strategic leaders: Christina Stoddard as Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy, where she will lead strategy for global flagship clients, and Ayesha Walawalkar as Chief Strategy Officer for Havas Lynx UK. These hires reflect the network's continued investment in integrated, audience-first thinking to power culturally resonant brand strategy across health and wellness.

"Christina and Ayesha represent the caliber of strategic leadership that defines the future of Havas Health Network, and we're thrilled to welcome them to our leadership team," said Brian Robinson, Global Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Havas Health Network. "As our network expands and the industry evolves, we're investing in leaders who understand the complexities of health, culture, and data, and can shape that knowledge into market-transforming work."

Christina Stoddard has been appointed EVP, Head of Strategy focusing on global integrated client work, leading strategy across all audiences, including HCP, patient, and consumer. Stoddard brings a rare combination of consumer and health experience, having led strategic work for global brands including Milk, TRESemmé, and Snickers, as well as three Super Bowl campaigns. Most recently, she served as Head of Strategy at 21Grams, where she helped drive the agency's rapid growth, particularly in the rare disease space. A recognized leader in healthcare marketing, she was named to MM+M's 40 Under 40 for her industry impact.

Over the course of her career, Stoddard has built a reputation for blending creativity with business rigor, and for pushing brands to connect with audiences in more human, more meaningful ways. She joins the leadership team and will work in close collaboration with cross-disciplinary teams to deepen audience insight and accelerate innovation across the business.

Ayesha Walawalkar joins as Chief Strategy Officer for Havas Lynx UK, where she will work alongside senior leadership to define and drive the next chapter of strategic growth. With more than 30 years of experience, she has led global brand strategies across both health and consumer sectors. Prior to Havas, she served as CSO at MullenLowe Global, where she led strategy for clients including Unilever, Kimberly-Clark, and Bayer Consumer Health.

Her work has received accolades from Cannes Lions, D&AD, Clio, Effie, and WARC. She has also been a longtime champion of equity and inclusion, most notably through IPG's "Invisible Powerhouse" initiative, which helped shape global ageism guidance for the Unstereotype Alliance.

Both leaders will join the Havas Health Network Global Strategy Leadership Team, where they will help shape the network's next evolution of strategic vision, rooted in integrated thinking across audiences, categories, and cultures.

