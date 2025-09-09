Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
KuCoin Pay Launches On-Chain Payment Solution for Merchants and Consumers, Advancing Responsible Innovation to Enhance Crypto Accessibility for All

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that its crypto payment arm, KuCoin Pay, has introduced its On-Chain Payment Solution. This empowers merchants and consumers with a decentralized framework for direct cryptocurrency payments on the blockchain. By leveraging a comprehensive AML compliance system, it enables seamless wallet-to-wallet transactions without intermediaries and delivering the inherent speed, security, and transparency of decentralized systems.


Backed by KuCoin's regulated and reliable ecosystem, the solution revolutionizes crypto commerce. It offers seamless on-chain payments through direct wallet-to-wallet transfers, enabling instant settlements. With multi-chain support, KuCoin Pay is compatible with major blockchains and accommodates preferred assets such as BTC, USDT, USDC, and more. Users benefit from low-cost structures, paying only gas fees, while merchants enjoy seamless access to the global market along with easy-to-integrate APIs and payout functionality.

Designed for adoption by small- and medium-sized merchants-from e-commerce sites to physical retail-the On-Chain Payment Solution features turnkey white-label integration. This allows businesses to launch customized crypto payment systems without developing infrastructure from scratch, preserving brand identity while simplifying onboarding, reducing technical complexity, and accelerating time to market. For merchants, the solution reduces fraud and chargeback risks through irreversible transactions, unlocks access to a fast-growing crypto user base, and creates opportunities for innovative business models. By offering modern payment options, merchants can strengthen customer loyalty while positioning themselves at the forefront of the Web3 and DeFi movement. The white-label advantages deliver a competitive edge over traditional providers. For users, the solution delivers seamless checkout experiences with direct crypto payments, empowering them with greater control over funds. They can choose from a wide range of assets, including BTC, ETH, and stablecoins, and enjoy borderless accessibility wherever they are in the world.

"This On-Chain Payment Solution marks a pivotal advancement in bridging cryptocurrency with everyday commerce. With its turnkey white-label capabilities, it empowers merchants to integrate crypto payments effortlessly while maintaining brand integrity," said Raymond Ngai, KuCoin Pay Lead. "By prioritizing direct, secure, and cost-effective transactions, we're not only enhancing trust and efficiency but also driving responsible innovation to make crypto accessible for all."

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant payment solution that enables businesses to integrate cryptocurrency transactions for both online and offline sales. Supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies including KCS, USDT, USDC, and BTC, KuCoin Pay delivers fast, secure, and borderless payments to its audience.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768372/image_5002362_16934954.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-pay-launches-on-chain-payment-solution-for-merchants-and-consumers-advancing-responsible-innovation-to-enhance-crypto-accessibility-for-all-302550605.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
