Fiberglass Market worth $34.97 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Fiberglass Market by Glass Type (E-Glass, ECR Glass, S-Glass, Others), by Product Type (Glass Wool, Direct & Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strands, Milled Fibers), Application (Composites, Insulation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", fiberglass market is expected to reach USD 34.97 billion by 2030 from USD 27.14 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The market for fiberglass is influenced by several key factors, such as the superior qualities of fiberglass materials like corrosion resistance, lightweight, high strength, durability, and improved performance, all contributing to the growth of the fiberglass market. Additionally, the increasing use in emerging economies and the rising adoption of composites and fiberglass will further boost market growth. The development of new technologies like 3D printing, automation, and digital design tools is making the production of fiberglass components easier and more cost-effective.

E-glass segment held the largest market share in terms of value in the fiberglass market.

E-glass is a type of glass used in fiberglass manufacturing because of its high electrical insulating properties and resistance to alkalis. It is commonly used to create composite materials for many industries, including aerospace, automotive, construction, and marine. The market for E-glass in fiberglass is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing demand for lightweight, durable materials across various sectors. The aerospace and automotive industries, in particular, are likely to drive growth as they seek materials that can reduce weight and boost fuel efficiency.

Composites dominated the application segment in terms of value in the fiberglass market.

Fiberglass is widely used in composite applications mainly because it provides an excellent strength-to-weight ratio, resists corrosion, and offers versatile design options. This makes fiberglass composites lightweight yet strong, durable, and suitable for environments where corrosion is a concern, such as the marine and chemical industries. Additionally, fiberglass composites can be molded into complex shapes, which broadens their use across industries like automotive, aerospace, construction, sports equipment, and infrastructure.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market in terms of value and volume.

The fiberglass market has been examined in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The APAC fiberglass market is driven by the increasing demand for energy, which boosts the need for fiberglass materials in construction, electronics, and other sectors. The region ranks as one of the largest markets for fiberglass worldwide, with China, India, and Japan leading market growth. The rising demand for fiberglass across industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and wind energy fuels market expansion in the region. China is the dominant market for fiberglass in the Asia Pacific, holding a substantial share. The country boasts numerous fiberglass manufacturers, and demand is expected to grow further due to the rapid expansion of the construction and automotive sectors.

Key Players

Prominent companies include China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China), Owens Corning (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG Group, China), Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC, China), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), 3B- The Fiberglass Company (Belgium), Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan), PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (China), Johns Manville (US), AGY (US), Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Knauf Insulation (Belgium), KCC Corporation (South Korea), and Sisecam (Turkey).

