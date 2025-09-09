Yacht Club de Monaco: Yachting: 'Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous' at the Yacht Club, September 21-22





MONACO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just five years, the 'Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous' has established itself as an international platform for rethinking marinas through the lens of sustainability. Organized by M3 Monaco at the Yacht Club de Monaco, with the support of the Prince Albert II Foundation, the event brings together investors, architects, operators and manufacturers from around the globe, united by the goal of accelerating the environmental transition and imagining port infrastructures that are more resilient, connected, and people-centered.

"Our mission is to turn ideas into concrete actions and implement sustainable solutions that serve communities while accelerating the development of responsible yachting," explains José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3 Monaco. Over the years, the Rendezvous has evolved into a collective laboratory where industry leaders compare projects and visions. "In five years the meeting has become a collective workshop where marinas, architects and innovators develop tangible solutions. It is time now to implement them, by comparing visions and prototypes to sustainably transform port facilities for the long term," adds Bernard d'Alessandri, YCM General Secretary.

The 2025 edition revolves around three main themes. First, the creation of coastal destinations that combine exclusivity and customer experience with the preservation of nature and ecosystems. Second, financial and regulatory frameworks: building sustainable marinas today requires solid economic models aligned with increasingly stringent rules, public policies, and investments. Finally, the third focus is on real-time data analysis, a powerful tool to optimize operations, enhance services, and support environmentally responsible practices. "Cross-sector collaboration is the only way to lay solid foundations for a sustainable future," emphasizes Emmanuel Bornand, Vice President International of Bombardier, a partner of the event alongside MB92 Group and Italian Yacht Masters.

One of the most anticipated highlights is the presentation promoted by the SEA Index Superyacht Eco Association, titled 'Building the Marinas of Tomorrow Together for Sustainable Yachting'. The association will announce a partnership with Pick a Pier, a company that had already impressed in a previous edition. The alliance aims to streamline and accelerate the integration of new marinas into the SEA Index network. Port operators will also be offered a workshop with practical guidelines to host yachts assessed by the SEA Index tool-concrete proof of M3 Monaco's ability to stimulate structural collaborations and strengthen the network of sustainable marinas.

Among the projects that have made their debut in Monaco is Drones for Yachts (D.Y.), which in 2022 unveiled a zero-emission logistics service. Since then, the company led by Pierre Deyris has obtained permission to fly in Monaco and carried out its first flights from Quay Lucciana - "We are laying the foundations for a new generation of efficient and responsible logistics," says the founder.

At the heart of the event are also startups and scaleups, invited to present their solutions before juries of international investors and renowned architects. More than just ideas, these are technologies ready to be deployed-such as SMART Dock, a laboratory dedicated to developing a smart, modular quay designed to respect biodiversity. The architecture competition further widens the horizon with 'The Frame of Venice', a project dedicated to the resilience of the Venetian lagoon-an exercise combining aesthetics and innovation with sustainable materials, efficient energy systems, and the urgent challenge of preserving Venice's identity against rising waters and overtourism.

The journey culminates in the International Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards, which honor outstanding initiatives and projects across the categories of startups, scaleups, professional architects, students, and marinas. Through conferences, competitions, and collaborations, the Rendezvous underscores a vision: marinas are not merely luxury infrastructures, but places that can generate value, attract visitors, and above all, become models of sustainability. From logistics drones to modular architecture, every innovation contributes to a shared goal-building marinas that are more sustainable and resilient.

