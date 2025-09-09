Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 12:30 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Modirum Platforms Announces Collaboration with Handsfree Group

HELSINKI, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modirum Platforms, a leader in advanced AI-driven critical communications solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with Handsfree Group, a leading supplier of the latest vehicle technology supporting first response clients, including Police, Fire Services, and Ambulance, with adaptable vehicle technology solutions.

The initiative aims to provide cutting-edge capabilities for bringing secure video into operational use. By combining Modirum's COREMOTE NSC3 video service with Handsfree's R5 platform, this integrated solution delivers situational awareness directly where it is needed most - in the field, on the move, and in real time.

Secure Video Service Providing Situational Awareness to Save Lives

Critical operations increasingly rely on real-time video, location, sensor, and other information. The combination of the Modirum NSC3 Secure, AI-driven Video and Push-to-talk Service with the Handsfree R5 adaptable vehicle technology is enhancing the quality and efficiency of communications across all the emergency services.

The Handsfree R5 is the new generation in mission critical communication technology solutions suitable for police cars and motorcycles, fire engines, ambulances, and marine vessels, along with coast guard, mountain rescue and other mission critical users.

"The NSC3 Video Service allows users to share video, audio and location information between teams securely and in real-time. This combined capability helps direct resources to the right locations, increasing safety and ultimately saving resources and lives."
Matthew Johnson, Managing Director Handsfree Group Ltd.

Advanced Critical Communication Live at the Emergency Tech Show (17-18 September)

"The NSC3 Video Service is already in use by many authorities and other critical organisations around Finland and is ready to be deployed also in the United Kingdom."
Michael Szücs, VP Sales at Modirum Platforms, Critical Communication

Modirum Platforms is looking forward to exhibit at the upcoming Emergency Tech Show, 17-18 September at the NEC in Birmingham, UK. At the Modirum stand B140 showcasing the Handsfree R5 and other advanced Modirum Platforms critical communication solutions.

Modirum Platforms

Modirum Platforms is a leader in delivering software for protecting and optimizing critical infrasctructure. With a focus on platform development, our mission is protect intelligent infrastructure to keep our society safe.

With 27 years of experience and a team of 250+ experts, we've successfully executed 500+ projects across 30 countries. Our expert team partners with organizations to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of the industries we serve.

M COREMOTE NSC3

M COREMOTE NSC3 is a real-time situational awareness and secure communications software platform tailored for mission critical operations.

NCS3 enables to facilitate collaboration across various units and teams, empowering joint operations seamlessly by capturing and sharing live video from any source drones, dash cams, smart devices, body cams, IP cameras and other potential sources.

NSC3 features patented, fastest video engine in the industry completed by secure Push-to-Talk and Messaging. NSC3 is functional in any network that can be made available with high intelligence to throttle down frame rates and resolution when the network changes.

Handsfree Group

Handsfree Group had over 20 years' experience helping fleets operate more safely and efficiently. The company supplied and installed market-leading safety, security, and communications technology for transport, logistics, and emergency services across the UK, USA, and Middle East.

Its award-winning nationwide engineering team delivered accredited installations with minimal downtime, backed by dedicated project management. Handsfree Group also developed Datalive, a modular software suite providing telematics, CCTV, compliance tools, and audit dashboards, along with the R5 platform for mission-critical voice, data, and video.

Handsfree R5

The Handsfree R5 was introduced as the next generation of fixed vehicle mission-critical communication devices. Recognised as the first government-approved, Android Enterprise, Google-certified MCX device, it has already been deployed globally in major public safety projects as part of the wider MCX ecosystem.

The R5 delivers best-in-class performance for Voice, PTT, Data, and Video through a highly flexible and configurable platform. Ruggedised and supported by a full range of accessories, it was designed specifically for use in vehicles including cars, motorcycles, fire appliances, and marine vessels.

Modirum Platforms:

Michael Szücs, VP Sales
Mail: michael.szucs@modirumplatforms.com
Tel: +358 40 6487011

Handsfree Group:

Matthew Johnson, Managing Director
Mail: matt.johnson@handsfree.com
Tel: +44 7968 426522

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/modirum-platforms/r/modirum-platforms-announces-collaboration-with-handsfree-group,c4231792

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/modirum-platforms/i/handsfree-group-news,c3468084

handsfree-group-news

https://news.cision.com/modirum-platforms/i/finnish-fire-and-police-vehicles,c3468085

Finnish Fire and Police Vehicles

https://news.cision.com/modirum-platforms/i/modirum-nsc3-in-control-room,c3468086

Modirum NSC3 in Control Room

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modirum-platforms-announces-collaboration-with-handsfree-group-302550640.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.