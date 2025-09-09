Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Global Biofortification Market Size worth USD 249 million by 2030, Backed by Policy Support and Innovation | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence publishes a new research report on the global biofortification market, highlighting its rapid evolution as a cornerstone of sustainable agriculture and global nutrition security. Biofortification, the process of enhancing the nutrient profile of crops through breeding, agronomic practices, and biotechnology, has emerged as a strategic response to hidden hunger affecting over two billion people worldwide. Unlike supplementation programs, it integrates nutrition directly into daily diets, ensuring broader and longer-term impact.

The global biofortification market size is estimated at USD 156 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 249 million by 2030, representing a 9.8% CAGR over the forecast period 2025-2030. The report underscores how policy mandates, institutional funding, and technological innovation are reshaping the industry, with Asia-Pacific leading adoption, while Africa and South America accelerate implementation through donor-backed programs.

Key Trends and Drivers

Government programs play a critical role in market expansion. National feeding initiatives in Bangladesh and Peru are sourcing biofortified staples, delivering nutrient-rich rice and beans to millions of children. These procurement programs reduce risks for seed developers and attract private investment. India's approval of genome-edited rice in 2024 highlights how supportive regulations can expedite commercialization, although setbacks in the Philippines underline the risks of policy reversals.

Addressing Hidden Hunger Through Biofortification

Iron deficiency alone affects more than a billion people globally, creating significant health challenges and costing economies trillions annually. Biofortification has proven its effectiveness, with studies showing reduced anemia and vitamin deficiencies in populations consuming biofortified crops. Every dollar invested yields multiple returns in health benefits, making it one of the most cost-effective interventions recognized by public health bodies.

Cost-Effectiveness and Return on Investment

Compared to pharmaceutical supplementation, biofortification provides superior cost-efficiency. For example, assessments in Zambia show biofortified maize as one of the most affordable solutions per disability-adjusted life year saved. Nutrients delivered through food reduce reliance on external distribution networks, improving compliance and ensuring sustainable benefits.

Shifting Consumer Preferences and Retail Demand

Consumer interest is a growing driver of the market. Research indicates that nearly one in four consumers is willing to pay a premium for naturally nutrient-dense foods. Retailers in Europe and North America are already requiring verified nutrient claims on packaging, leading to the adoption of biofortified wheat flour in bakery products. This shift is transforming biofortification from a food security initiative into a profitable retail opportunity.

To Access the Full Biofortification Market Report, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/biofortification?utm_source=prnewswire

Biofortification Market Segmentation Insights

By Crop Type

Cereals such as rice, wheat, and maize dominate due to their staple role across Asia and Africa. Legumes and pulses are growing steadily, while provitamin A-rich sweet potatoes are crucial in Sub-Saharan Africa. Oilseeds and specialty crops are emerging segments with potential for animal feed and industrial uses.

By Target Nutrient

Provitamin A maintains market dominance due to the widespread adoption of orange sweet potato varieties. Zinc-enriched crops, however, are growing fastest, driven by increasing awareness of zinc's role in immunity and child development.

By Technology

Conventional breeding continues to dominate, supported by cost-effectiveness and broad acceptance. Genetic engineering, especially CRISPR, is expanding quickly with shorter development cycles, while agronomic biofortification methods provide immediate though less durable results.

By End-Use Application

Commercial farming forms the foundation of adoption, driven by profitability and consumer demand. Government and nonprofit seed procurement programs represent the fastest-growing segment, ensuring demand consistency and reducing risk for seed companies.

Biofortification Industry: Geographic Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the biofortification market, supported by strong government programs in China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. Africa is rapidly scaling adoption with donor-backed programs, while South America is driven by Brazil and Argentina. North America and Europe see growth from clean-label demand and ESG-linked financing, and the Middle East aligns with mandatory flour fortification policies.

Competitive Landscape

The global biofortification market is moderately concentrated, with major players dominating the landscape. Alongside these established leaders, emerging startups are increasingly focusing on nutrient density and climate-resilient crop varieties, attracting significant attention from impact investors. Additionally, the rising venture capital interest in molecular farming is expanding the scope of biofortification beyond traditional micronutrient enhancement, creating new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Key Companies in the Biofortification Market

Bayer AG

Syngenta Group

Corteva Agriscience

BASF SE

Nutrien Ltd.

Seed Co International

KWS Group

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV

CITIC Agri Fund (LongPing High-Tech)

HarvestPlus

Groupe Limagrain

UPL Ltd.

Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co.

East-West Seed Group

Key Industry Insights

Fortified Rice Market: The fortified rice market is estimated to be worth USD 11.76 billion in 2025, and is forecast to grow to USD 16.85 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.46% over the period. This steady growth is fueled by strong government mandates to combat micronutrient deficiencies, advancements in extrusion and coating technologies that ensure over 95% micronutrient retention during cooking, and expanded public distribution and humanitarian programs across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/fortified-rice-market?utm_source=prnewswire.

Vitamin And Mineral Premixes Market - The global vitamin and mineral premixes market is projected to reach USD 11.02 billion by 2030, rising from USD 8.04 billion in 2025, at a steady CAGR of 6.51% during 2025-2030. Growth is driven by increasing demand for fortified foods, rising consumer focus on preventive healthcare, and the rapid adoption of functional food and beverage solutions. Moreover, advancements in personalized nutrition and wider applications in animal feed are expected to further accelerate market expansion.

Hybrid Seeds Market: The hybrid seeds market is estimated at USD 30.20 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to expand to USD 41.20 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.4% during the period. This growth is propelled by mounting pressure on food security, climate variability, and decreasing arable land per capita, which together drive demand for high-yield genetic innovations.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/hybrid-seeds-market?utm_source=prnewswire

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-biofortification-market-size-worth-usd-249-million-by-2030-backed-by-policy-support-and-innovation--mordor-intelligence-302550324.html