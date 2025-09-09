XING Mobility presents immersion-cooled CTP battery at IAA 2025, powering Caterham's first lightweight electric sports coupe

XING × Caterham: Iconic British Performance Meets Breakthrough Battery Innovation

MUNICH, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility, a pioneer in immersion-cooled battery technology, will showcase its latest IMMERSIO Cell-to-Pack (CTP) battery system at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. Featured inside Caterham's first lightweight electric sports coupe Project V, the uniquely styled battery pack will be on full display, marking one of the most distinctive and functionally advanced CTP systems in the high-performance EV space.





Redefining the battery pack from the inside out, the IMMERSIO system breaks from convention with its immersion-cooled, module-free Cell-to-Pack (CTP) architecture. This groundbreaking design delivers unmatched thermal stability and exceptional energy density-crucial under the extreme demands of high-performance electric vehicles. Engineered for safety, performance, and space efficiency, IMMERSIO powers platforms like Project V-Caterham's first all-electric sports coupé. Carrying forward the brand's legacy of lightweight construction, simplicity, and driver-focused dynamics, Project V propels classic performance into the electric age with uncompromising purity.





XING's IMMERSIO CTP system featured in Project V is already in volume production at XING's Paradigm Factory in Taiwan-the world's first dedicated manufacturing facility for immersion-cooled battery systems.

Dynamic Power on Demand: Ready for the Road, Ready for Scale

Under the theme "Dynamic Power on Demand," XING Mobility is not only emphasizing performance-it's showcasing its end-to-end readiness for real-world deployment. The IMMERSIO CTP system featured in Project V is already in volume production at XING's Paradigm Factory in Taiwan-the world's first dedicated manufacturing facility for immersion-cooled battery systems.

With proven applications across commercial vehicles, industrial EVs, and safety-critical platforms, XING's technology is rapidly scaling beyond prototypes. At IAA, the company will present multiple form factors of its CTP battery pack, demonstrating the platform's modularity and adaptability to a wide range of passenger vehicle layouts and performance demands. This versatility makes IMMERSIO an ideal solution for OEMs seeking customized thermal and structural integration.

Beyond CTP: Next-Gen Cell-to-Chassis Innovation

IAA 2025 also marks the public evolution of XING Mobility's Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) platform. Initially unveiled in 2024, the CTC architecture has since undergone significant structural refinement to support direct integration at the vehicle chassis level. This next-generation solution enhances rigidity, reduces packaging overhead, and boosts energy efficiency-pushing the boundaries of battery system integration for both commercial and high-performance passenger EVs.

From Vision to Execution: Immersion Cooling at Scale

With IMMERSIO, XING Mobility is scaling immersion cooling from concept to global deployment. Whether powering lightweight sports cars, rugged industrial vehicles, or energy storage systems, the platform offers a modular, safe, and production-ready solution for next-generation electrification.

About XING Mobility

Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taipei, Taiwan. Over nearly a decade, XING has perfected its immersion cooling system, enabling superior cooling efficiency, unmatched fire safety, and reliable performance in extreme climates. XING's innovations are driving the global transition to electrification, proven across a wide range of applications, including passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural and industrial machinery, energy storage systems, and the world's first immersion-cooled ESS for wind farms. XING Mobility continuously drives the global transition to electrification with strategic partner alliances.

More at: https://www.xingmobility.com/

Contact: press@xingmobility.com

About Caterham

Caterham (Caterham Cars Ltd) has produced lightweight, two-seater sports cars since 1973 when Graham Nearn acquired the tooling, designs and exclusive rights to the Seven from Lotus founder Colin Chapman.

The company's mantra is "Pure, Simple, Fun" - Caterham's philosophy continues to put the driving experience at the heart of everything it does so the company is committed to delivering a personalised experience for every customer, both for the road and the track.

The British manufacturer produces its unique cars exclusively in the UK; as of June 2024 at a brand new facility in Dartford near London.

Today, Caterham is represented by over 50 official retailers across 15 key markets globally, selling cars powered by Ford and Suzuki engines and, from next year, a new power plant developed by newcomer Horse.

The brand also operates a successful motorsport division consisting of five UK racing series aimed at all levels of driver experience. There are also multiple Caterham racing championships across Europe with new championships set to begin in more territories next year. Since 1995, the UK's Caterham Academy, their entry-level racing series, has seen more than 1,300 novice drivers become fully bonafide racing drivers.

Caterham is owned by Japanese retail group VT Holdings, which has served as a Caterham importer to Japan since 2009. VT Holdings is one of Japan's largest automotive retailer groups.

More at: https://caterhamcars.com/

