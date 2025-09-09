Access Home Inspection Services Inc. Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Home Inspection in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Access Home Inspection Services Inc., a trusted name in residential property inspections, has been named the 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient in the Home Inspection category for the Edmonton region. This recognition reflects the company's consistent delivery of professional, detail-oriented services that empower homebuyers and property owners to make informed decisions.

Founded in 2009, Access Home Inspection has built its reputation on honesty, accuracy, and unmatched customer service. Serving Edmonton and surrounding communities for over 15 years, the company has become a go-to choice for both individual homeowners and real estate professionals seeking reliable, thorough inspections.

Helping Homeowners Make Confident Decisions

At Access Home Inspection, every inspection is more than a checklist-it's an educational experience. The company specializes in pre-purchase, pre-listing, 11-month warranty, condo, apartment, and multi-family unit inspections, ensuring every type of property is assessed with precision and care. Their certified inspectors use state-of-the-art tools and technology to identify structural issues, safety hazards, and system deficiencies, delivering easy-to-understand reports that help clients navigate important decisions with confidence.

"We understand that buying or selling a home is one of the biggest decisions in a person's life," says the Access Home Inspection team. "Our mission is to provide clarity, not confusion - so every client walks away with a better understanding of their property."

A Reputation Built on Accuracy and Trust

Access Home Inspection's success stems from its client-first approach. Inspectors are trained not only to spot potential concerns but to take the time to explain findings in clear terms. Clients frequently highlight the team's professionalism, thoroughness, and willingness to answer questions long after the inspection is complete.

From single-family homes to large multi-unit dwellings, every job is approached with the same level of attention and care. This commitment to consistency has earned the company a steady stream of referrals, glowing testimonials, and a reputation as one of Edmonton's most respected home inspection providers.

Recognition Through the Consumer Choice Award

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes companies that demonstrate service excellence, selected through independent research and verified customer feedback. For Access Home Inspection, this award is more than a badge-it's a reflection of their longstanding dedication to accuracy, transparency, and community trust.

"We're honoured to receive this recognition," the team says. "It reaffirms that the work we're doing matters and that we're making a real difference for homeowners and real estate professionals in Edmonton."

Supporting a Safe and Informed Market

Access Home Inspection believes that knowledge is power - especially in the housing market. Their reports are designed to provide the tools and understanding buyers need to negotiate repairs, assess property value, or plan future improvements. For sellers, inspections help uncover hidden issues before listing, improving marketability and reducing post-sale complications.

As part of their commitment to transparency, the company continually invests in updated training, tools, and reporting systems to stay current with industry best practices and Alberta Building Code standards.

About Access Home Inspection Services Inc.

Locally owned and operated since 2009, Access Home Inspection Services Inc. provides expert home inspection services throughout Edmonton and surrounding areas. Their specialties include pre-purchase, pre-listing, condo, multi-family, and 11-month warranty inspections. With a mission to help clients make informed decisions, Access Home Inspection combines industry experience with exceptional customer service. Learn more at accesshomeinspection.ca or visit their CCA Page.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America since 1987. Winners are selected based on a rigorous independent research process, including surveys and reputation analysis. Visit ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/access-home-inspection-services-inc.-wins-2025-consumer-choice-a-1069351